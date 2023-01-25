Read full article on original website
3 things to know this morning – January 27, 2023
Here's what you should know to start your Friday.
eastidahonews.com
Officials identify suspect involved in chase and officer-involved shooting
ABERDEEN — Deputies have identified a man involved in a chase and officer-involved shooting in Bingham County last week. The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office say Wisho Moss, 36, has been receiving medical attention due to injuries he received during the incident. He has been cleared from the hospital and is now in the Bingham County Jail.
Fatal officer-involved shooting near 700 block of West Center Street
Dispatch received a call Friday, at approximately 12:45 p.m. in reference to a disturbance.
Man who choked woman over housework sentenced to probation
An Idaho Falls man who tried to choke a woman after she asked him to do the dishes was sentenced to four years of probation Wednesday. District Judge Bruce Pickett ordered James Anderson, 56, to also serve 100 hours of community service. The judge gave Anderson an underlying sentence of two-to-five years in prison, which would only be imposed if Anderson violates his probation. Anderson was arrested in June. Both...
Bonneville County Sheriffs Deputies searching for suspect after aggravated assault
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)-Bonneville County Sheriffs Deputies are searching for an Aggravated Assault Suspect involved in a disturbance in Swan Valley last night.
Southern Idaho Man Sentenced to Life in Federal Prison for Trafficking Methamphetamine and Heroin
IDAHO - A 46-year-old Blackfoot, ID man has been sentenced to life in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine and heroin. According to court records and evidence presented at trial, Adam Lee Vallely engaged in a drug trafficking conspiracy with others in southeast Idaho from December 2017 to August 2018. During...
eastidahonews.com
Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted for assault, public warned not to approach
The following is a news release and photo from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for an aggravated assault suspect involved in a disturbance in Swan Valley Thursday night. Deputies were called to a business in the 3400 block of East Swan Valley...
eastidahonews.com
Man charged after allegedly molesting girl at hunting camp
IDAHO FALLS – A Blackfoot man was charged with a sex crime involving a child after the victim reported being abused at a hunting camp. James Lee Parkin, 36, is charged with felony lewd conduct with a child under 16. On Nov. 10, an Idaho Falls Police officer spoke...
Former Allstate call center set to host classes by 2023-24 school year
CHUBBUCK — School District 25’s plan to transform the former Allstate call center into a career technical education school is advancing, and it has set a goal to hold classes at the building in time for the 2023-24 school year. Located at 4200 Hawthorne Road in Chubbuck, the nearly 80,000-square-foot building was officially purchased by the school district in late November and will provide students with space dedicated specifically for career technical education. ...
Post Register
Sources of Strength goes before Blackfoot school board
Representatives of Sources of Strength presented to the Blackfoot School Board about the organization expanding its services to elementary schools in the region and to make sure the trustees are familiar with that new development. Not only that, but they also wanted to tell the board about a pending grant...
eastidahonews.com
Teen arrested at Rigby Maverik
RIGBY – A person was arrested at the Maverik at 105 South State Street in Rigby Monday night. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jennifer Fullmer tells EastIdahoNews.com it happened around 6 p.m. During a traffic stop, deputies determined a teenager had an outstanding warrant. Additional deputies were called...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
One dead, three injured in crash that shut down local highway for five hours
Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred on State Highway 33 at milepost 131 in Teton County at approximately 7:00 a.m. Friday. A snowplow was the lead vehicle in a line of cars travelling eastbound. A 32-year-old male from St. Anthony, ID, driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup attempted to pass the line of cars. A 52-year-old male from Idaho Falls, ID, driving a 2017 Ford commercial box...
eastidahonews.com
2 secretaries retiring after nearly 30 years at the same school get a Feel Good Friday surprise
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We recently received an email about two secretaries at a local school who have spent decades working together. It said:. Laurel...
eastidahonews.com
Will a new interchange for I-15/US-20 be built in Idaho Falls?
IDAHO FALLS – After more than five years of discussion and gathering data, the Idaho Transportation Department has settled on its recommendation for improving safety and resolving traffic congestion on the Interstate 15/U.S. Highway 20 interchange in Idaho Falls. Massive growth has led to more frequent delays at the...
ifiberone.com
Ephrata father's 7-year-old son mauled to death by dogs in Idaho
FORT HALL, Idaho - An Ephrata family is in mourning after losing their son to a dog mauling last Saturday in Fort Hall, Idaho. Jesse Boner of Ephrata is the father of Kellan, the 7-year-old who lost his life in the weekend tragedy. Boner and his wife Ciara have four...
Utah semi-truck driver involved in fatal Idaho crash
A 66-year-old man has been pronounced dead after a head-on crash with a semi-truck on Tuesday.
Two men die, two others injured in four recent East Idaho wrecks
Two men died and two other men were injured in four separate East Idaho wrecks over the past few days. Bradley Keyes, 66, of Blackfoot, died at the scene of a 6:30 a.m. Tuesday crash on Interstate 15 when his pickup truck collided with a semi just south of Pocatello, authorities said. The wreck occurred while Keyes was traveling southbound on the freeway in a 2015 Ford F150 pickup and...
Parents of young driver speak out against dangerous train crossing
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The parents of a young driver involved in last week's train accident are petitioning the city to make the railroad crossing safer. High school student and wrestler Lyndon Herwig was driving to practice with his coach when tragedy struck. Lyndon says he couldn't see the train coming until it was
