ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, ID

Comments / 0

Related
eastidahonews.com

Officials identify suspect involved in chase and officer-involved shooting

ABERDEEN — Deputies have identified a man involved in a chase and officer-involved shooting in Bingham County last week. The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office say Wisho Moss, 36, has been receiving medical attention due to injuries he received during the incident. He has been cleared from the hospital and is now in the Bingham County Jail.
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Man who choked woman over housework sentenced to probation

An Idaho Falls man who tried to choke a woman after she asked him to do the dishes was sentenced to four years of probation Wednesday. District Judge Bruce Pickett ordered James Anderson, 56, to also serve 100 hours of community service. The judge gave Anderson an underlying sentence of two-to-five years in prison, which would only be imposed if Anderson violates his probation. Anderson was arrested in June. Both...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man charged after allegedly molesting girl at hunting camp

IDAHO FALLS – A Blackfoot man was charged with a sex crime involving a child after the victim reported being abused at a hunting camp. James Lee Parkin, 36, is charged with felony lewd conduct with a child under 16. On Nov. 10, an Idaho Falls Police officer spoke...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Former Allstate call center set to host classes by 2023-24 school year

CHUBBUCK — School District 25’s plan to transform the former Allstate call center into a career technical education school is advancing, and it has set a goal to hold classes at the building in time for the 2023-24 school year. Located at 4200 Hawthorne Road in Chubbuck, the nearly 80,000-square-foot building was officially purchased by the school district in late November and will provide students with space dedicated specifically for career technical education. ...
CHUBBUCK, ID
Post Register

Sources of Strength goes before Blackfoot school board

Representatives of Sources of Strength presented to the Blackfoot School Board about the organization expanding its services to elementary schools in the region and to make sure the trustees are familiar with that new development. Not only that, but they also wanted to tell the board about a pending grant...
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

Teen arrested at Rigby Maverik

RIGBY – A person was arrested at the Maverik at 105 South State Street in Rigby Monday night. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jennifer Fullmer tells EastIdahoNews.com it happened around 6 p.m. During a traffic stop, deputies determined a teenager had an outstanding warrant. Additional deputies were called...
RIGBY, ID
Idaho State Journal

One dead, three injured in crash that shut down local highway for five hours

Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred on State Highway 33 at milepost 131 in Teton County at approximately 7:00 a.m. Friday. A snowplow was the lead vehicle in a line of cars travelling eastbound. A 32-year-old male from St. Anthony, ID, driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup attempted to pass the line of cars. A 52-year-old male from Idaho Falls, ID, driving a 2017 Ford commercial box...
TETON COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Will a new interchange for I-15/US-20 be built in Idaho Falls?

IDAHO FALLS – After more than five years of discussion and gathering data, the Idaho Transportation Department has settled on its recommendation for improving safety and resolving traffic congestion on the Interstate 15/U.S. Highway 20 interchange in Idaho Falls. Massive growth has led to more frequent delays at the...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Two men die, two others injured in four recent East Idaho wrecks

Two men died and two other men were injured in four separate East Idaho wrecks over the past few days. Bradley Keyes, 66, of Blackfoot, died at the scene of a 6:30 a.m. Tuesday crash on Interstate 15 when his pickup truck collided with a semi just south of Pocatello, authorities said. The wreck occurred while Keyes was traveling southbound on the freeway in a 2015 Ford F150 pickup and...
BLACKFOOT, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy