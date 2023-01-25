A quick breakdown of Saturday night's trip to Manhattan, Kan., for the final SEC/Big 12 Challenge. WHAT HAPPENED: The sexy showdown between Florida and its former standout Keyontae Johnson never materialized, but he certainly was a factor in fifth-ranked Kansas State's 64-50 beating of of the Gators Saturday night at Bramlage Colisum. Johnson scored 13 points and grabbed 11 rebounds over 35 minutes, but the real damage to the visitors was done by the Wildcats' electric 5-foot-8 point senior point guard Markquis Nowell, who tallied a near triple-double of 13 points, nine rebounds and eight assists before a raucous sellout crowd on hand for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge that didn't see a very competitive game. K-State, at 18-3 and off to its best start in a decade, scored the game's first five points and was never seriously threatened. The Wildcats had a run of seven straight points and three consecutive made field goals, while the Gators were missing eight straight shots (and nine of 10) over a stretch of four-plus minutes to fall behind by 14 before the eight-minute mark. UF missed its last six shots of the period while KSU scored the last 11 points to take a commanding 37-16 lead to the locker room, with the Gators shooting just 20.7 percent (6 of 29). To their credit, Florida's players showed some second-half fight, scoring the first 10 points out of the locker room to close within 11, but could get no closer, despite limiting K-State to just 31 percent in the second half. After starting the half by making eight of their first 16 shots, the Gators went four of 13 the rest of the way, as the Wildcats methodically took the margin back out to 21 with less than six minutes to go and eventually handed UF its third double-digit loss of the season, while holding the Gators to their lowest point total in nearly four years. UF was led by fifth-year senior forward Colin Castleton's 13 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots. Fifth-year guard Myreon Jones (11 points, 5 rebounds) and sophomore guard Will Richard (11 points, 6 rebounds) joined Castleton in double figures, but the team finished at just 31-percent shooting for the game and four of 22 from the 3-point line (18.2 percent).

