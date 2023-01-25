Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Civic Media Center is a Progressive Grassroots Organizing and Activism Center and Library.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
Greenspace in GainesvilleSpiritedLindaGainesville, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Targeted by Anti-gay Extremists, Craig Lowe Became Gainesville’s First Openly Gay Mayor.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
floridagators.com
High Stakes, High Emotions in 'Key' Game for Gators
MANHATTAN, Kan. — If it's possible to both anticipate a game and dread it at the same time, this is that game. When the programmers at ESPN went looking for the best matchups for the 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge they had no idea when pairing Florida against Kansas State, a rare matchup against two opponents who had faced each other only twice in their histories, they had scripted one of the most dramatic pregame storylines of the entire college basketball season.
floridagators.com
FINAL: No. 5 Kansas State 64, Florida 50
A quick breakdown of Saturday night's trip to Manhattan, Kan., for the final SEC/Big 12 Challenge. WHAT HAPPENED: The sexy showdown between Florida and its former standout Keyontae Johnson never materialized, but he certainly was a factor in fifth-ranked Kansas State's 64-50 beating of of the Gators Saturday night at Bramlage Colisum. Johnson scored 13 points and grabbed 11 rebounds over 35 minutes, but the real damage to the visitors was done by the Wildcats' electric 5-foot-8 point senior point guard Markquis Nowell, who tallied a near triple-double of 13 points, nine rebounds and eight assists before a raucous sellout crowd on hand for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge that didn't see a very competitive game. K-State, at 18-3 and off to its best start in a decade, scored the game's first five points and was never seriously threatened. The Wildcats had a run of seven straight points and three consecutive made field goals, while the Gators were missing eight straight shots (and nine of 10) over a stretch of four-plus minutes to fall behind by 14 before the eight-minute mark. UF missed its last six shots of the period while KSU scored the last 11 points to take a commanding 37-16 lead to the locker room, with the Gators shooting just 20.7 percent (6 of 29). To their credit, Florida's players showed some second-half fight, scoring the first 10 points out of the locker room to close within 11, but could get no closer, despite limiting K-State to just 31 percent in the second half. After starting the half by making eight of their first 16 shots, the Gators went four of 13 the rest of the way, as the Wildcats methodically took the margin back out to 21 with less than six minutes to go and eventually handed UF its third double-digit loss of the season, while holding the Gators to their lowest point total in nearly four years. UF was led by fifth-year senior forward Colin Castleton's 13 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots. Fifth-year guard Myreon Jones (11 points, 5 rebounds) and sophomore guard Will Richard (11 points, 6 rebounds) joined Castleton in double figures, but the team finished at just 31-percent shooting for the game and four of 22 from the 3-point line (18.2 percent).
floridagators.com
No. 16 Florida Punches Ticket to ITA National Team Indoor Championships
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – With a 4-2 victory over SEC-foe Mississippi State (5-1) in the championship match of the ITA Kickoff at the Florida Regional, the No. 16 Gators (3-1) have punched their ticket and qualified for the ITA National Team Indoor Championships in Chicago on Saturday afternoon at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex.
floridagators.com
Gators Travel to College Station for ITA Kickoff Weekend
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Florida women's tennis will hit the road this weekend to participate in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association's Kickoff Weekend in College Station, Texas. The No. 20 Gators will open with Arizona (3-0, 0-0 PAC-12) on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 3 p.m. ET before facing either No....
floridagators.com
Florida Closes the Razorback Invitational with an Electric Performances in the Men’s 4x400 Relay
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. – The Florida Gators Track and Field teams are now two meets into their season after competing Friday and Saturday at the Razorback Invitational. Through the two meets, Florida athletes have amassed 27 new personal bests and three facility records in a variety of events. For the...
floridagators.com
Gators Set a School Record on Day One of the Razorback Invitational
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. – The Florida Gators Track and Field teams continued their 2023 indoor campaign Friday at the Razorback Invitational. The Gators faced some tough competition but still managed to find success. Three Gators set three new personal bests, two in throws (Logan Montgomery and Calvin Bostic) and one on the track (Talitha Diggs).
floridagators.com
Florida Adds Diver Ana Camyla Monroy to 2023 Class
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Gators women's diving team signed Ana Camyla Monroy to the 2023 signing class, head diving coach Bryan Gillooly announced Friday. Monroy is the first diver to be signed to the 2023 swimming and diving signing class, and the 21st athlete overall. At the 2022...
floridagators.com
O’Sullivan Adds Former Gator Mike Rivera to Coaching Staff
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The University of Florida baseball team has added former Gators catcher Mike Rivera to the staff as a student assistant coach, as announced by Head Coach Kevin O'Sullivan on Friday. Rivera spent the last five seasons in Minor League Baseball as a member of the Cleveland Guardians organization.
