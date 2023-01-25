ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Elk Grove Citizen

Midtown Sac restauranteurs to open barbecue spot in Old Town EG

A barbecue restaurant is coming to Old Town Elk Grove this April. Sacramento restaurateur Michael Hargis and West Sacramento chef Brock Macdonald plan to open LowBrau’s Slow and Low Smokehouse at 9700 Railroad St., near the Dust Bowl Brewing Co.’s taproom. Hargis noted that the restaurant was inspired...
ELK GROVE, CA
ABC10

10 weekend events in Northern California | Jan. 28-29

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Does gourmet chocolate tasting, monster trucks, or even a pet theater sound fun? If so, it shows there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California!. This weekend's weather continues to warm up just a bit with temperatures in the high-50s with a north-northwestern breeze. Gather...
SACRAMENTO, CA
mix96sac.com

Celebrate Lunar New Year in Sacramento This Weekend!

Happy Lunar New Year! In Chinese culture, this year is the year of the rabbit, symbolizing peace, prosperity and longevity. In Vietnamese culture, this year is the year of the cat. The cat symbolizes grace, intelligence, cunning, and independence. The Sacramento area will be full of celebrations this weekend! Here...
SACRAMENTO, CA
valcomnews.com

Lukenbill to speak about Sacramento’s storied past

The Sacramento Historical Society, on Jan. 24, will present a historical speech by its vice president, Gregg Lukenbill. Titled, “Island in the Streams,” the speech, Lukenbill noted, will highlight many of Sacramento’s local, state, national and international historical events. The program, which will be held at Columbus Hall, 5961 Newman Court in Sacramento, will begin at 6:30 p.m.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Longtime friends of Tyre Nichols remember skating days in Natomas

SACRAMENTO — They were all just teenagers at Regency Skate Park in Natomas: Austin Robert, Harry Silva, Ryan Wilson, and Tyre Nichols.  "Thay's our escape from everything else in the world is to go skate hang out with all the good people, and just, it's always good vibes and that's one of the biggest things that Tyre brought to everybody," Austin Robert said.As time went on, Jerome Neal met the group as well. "So we just became friends due to you know same place, same time, all the time. It's like it just naturally happened," Neal said.As adulthood arrived, the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sub-freezing temperatures coming to the Sacramento Valley

(KTXL) — Much of the Sacramento Valley is expected to see temperatures drop to near-freezing or below-freezing temperatures at the beginning of next week, according to the National Weather Service. On Monday, the northern portion of the valley near Redding and Red Bluff will see the beginning of the cold weather move in. Redding will […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

EG Western Festival to return this year

Elk Grove’s 66-year-old springtime tradition will finally return to Elk Grove Regional Park and the streets of Old Town this May. The Elk Grove Western Festival will be held on May 6-7. Festival board member Cheryl Greiss told the Citizen that organizers are working on bringing back the festival’s...
ELK GROVE, CA
PLANetizen

Pre-Approved ADUs Now Available in Sacramento

Sacramento is the latest U.S. city to spur the development of accessory dwelling units (ADUs) by releasing a collection of pre-approved designs—permit ready and cheaper to build than starting from scratch with a custom design. The city's free ADU plans now come in three versions: a studio, one-bedroom, and...
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Hit-and-Run Collision in Sacramento With Reported Injuries

Watt Avenue Intersection Crash With Injuries Involved Hit-and-Run A Sacramento hit-and-run collision with reported injuries occurred at an intersection in the Arden-Arcade area on January 26. The accident occurred around 2:02 p.m. at the northbound Watt Avenue intersection with Hurley Way. The crash was reported to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) by the driver of one of the vehicles.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

"Take care of yourself": Sacramento's Safe Black Space on impacts of Tyre Nichols' death

SACRAMENTO -- Five fired Memphis police officers were charged with second-degree murder in the death of Tyre Nichols, Tennessee authorities announced Thursday. Nichols died three days after a violent arrest by police earlier this month.Video footage of the arrest would be released Friday sometime after 6 p.m., Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said. The footage has been shown to Nichols' family but has not yet been made public.The footage has been described by Nichols family attorney Antonio Romanucci: "He was defenseless the entire time. He was a human piñata for those police officers. It was an unadulterated, unabashed, nonstop beating...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

1 dead, 3 injured after crash on I-5 in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Stockton man was killed and three others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on I-5 in Sacramento Thursday night. According to the California Highway Patrol, it happened around 9:30 p.m. on southbound I-5, north of J Street. CHP says a driver was broken down in...
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Elk Grove Police Daily Watch Summary January 26, 2023

Charges: PC 29610(A), 30305(A)(1), 29800(A)(1), 25400(A)(1), 25400(C)(6), 25400(C)(6)(B), 25850(A), WARRANT, 148.9(A), HS 11357(b)(1), 11357(B) Suspect: JUVENILE (AMJ, 16, ARRESTED) and VILLA, JOSE (HMA, 18, ARRESTED) HS 11357(B)(2 Misdemeanor. POSSESS >28.5G MARIJUANA >8G CONCENTRATED CANNIBAS OR BOTH. PC 148.9(A) Misdemeanor. GIVING FALSE IDENTIFICATION TO A PEACE OFFICER. Bail: No Bail. Total...
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Racist flyers found in Folsom neighborhood

(KTXL) — The Folsom Police Department are conducting a hate crime investigation after flyers with racist messages were found in a neighborhood on Friday morning, according to police. A resident contacted police that he found one of the flyers on his driveway and when officers arrived on scene several more flyers were found on sidewalks […]
FOLSOM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy