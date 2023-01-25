Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tainted Trials, Tarnished Headlines and Stolen Justice, Part IIRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbySacramento, CA
Man arrested in Elk Grove in connection to fentanyl-related death by El Dorado Narcotics DetectivesRobert J HansenElk Grove, CA
Rising Above in Love, Truth and Goodness - Celebrating MLK Jr.ShatakashiPlacer County, CA
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
Related
Elk Grove Citizen
Midtown Sac restauranteurs to open barbecue spot in Old Town EG
A barbecue restaurant is coming to Old Town Elk Grove this April. Sacramento restaurateur Michael Hargis and West Sacramento chef Brock Macdonald plan to open LowBrau’s Slow and Low Smokehouse at 9700 Railroad St., near the Dust Bowl Brewing Co.’s taproom. Hargis noted that the restaurant was inspired...
Sacramento officials walk back Mayor Steinberg's 102-acre sports complex announcement
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Councilmember Mai Vang hosted a meeting with Meadowview and Detroit neighborhood residents Wednesday to share progress updates on the 102-acre land development announced in January 2022. Despite meeting with residents at least seven times throughout the past year to discuss potential uses for the land,...
These cities near Sacramento were named the top places for retirement. Here’s why
(KTXL) — A study revealed which California cities are the best for retirement with multiple being near the Golden State’s capital. According to a study from GoBankingRates, Vacaville, 35 miles west of Sacramento, was named the most affordable California city for retirement. •Video Above: Acampo students return to school after flooding Rent for a one-bedroom […]
10 weekend events in Northern California | Jan. 28-29
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Does gourmet chocolate tasting, monster trucks, or even a pet theater sound fun? If so, it shows there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California!. This weekend's weather continues to warm up just a bit with temperatures in the high-50s with a north-northwestern breeze. Gather...
mix96sac.com
Celebrate Lunar New Year in Sacramento This Weekend!
Happy Lunar New Year! In Chinese culture, this year is the year of the rabbit, symbolizing peace, prosperity and longevity. In Vietnamese culture, this year is the year of the cat. The cat symbolizes grace, intelligence, cunning, and independence. The Sacramento area will be full of celebrations this weekend! Here...
KCRA.com
Marchers take to Sacramento streets in solidarity with others outraged by Tyre Nichols police beating video
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The reaction came in real-time Friday to body camera videos from the violent interaction between Memphis police against former Sacramento man Tyre Nichols. A gathering outside California’s Capitol building was convened, organizers said, to support the community as Memphis police publicly released video of the Jan....
valcomnews.com
Lukenbill to speak about Sacramento’s storied past
The Sacramento Historical Society, on Jan. 24, will present a historical speech by its vice president, Gregg Lukenbill. Titled, “Island in the Streams,” the speech, Lukenbill noted, will highlight many of Sacramento’s local, state, national and international historical events. The program, which will be held at Columbus Hall, 5961 Newman Court in Sacramento, will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Longtime friends of Tyre Nichols remember skating days in Natomas
SACRAMENTO — They were all just teenagers at Regency Skate Park in Natomas: Austin Robert, Harry Silva, Ryan Wilson, and Tyre Nichols. "Thay's our escape from everything else in the world is to go skate hang out with all the good people, and just, it's always good vibes and that's one of the biggest things that Tyre brought to everybody," Austin Robert said.As time went on, Jerome Neal met the group as well. "So we just became friends due to you know same place, same time, all the time. It's like it just naturally happened," Neal said.As adulthood arrived, the...
Homeless in the Foothills | Annual count to estimate unhoused population in Placer, Nevada counties
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — California has the nation’s largest homeless population, and that's known because, every year, the federal government requires local communities to go out on a single night and count the number of people experiencing homelessness. The count ranges from those living on the streets and in...
Sub-freezing temperatures coming to the Sacramento Valley
(KTXL) — Much of the Sacramento Valley is expected to see temperatures drop to near-freezing or below-freezing temperatures at the beginning of next week, according to the National Weather Service. On Monday, the northern portion of the valley near Redding and Red Bluff will see the beginning of the cold weather move in. Redding will […]
KCRA.com
'Plate it, Sacramento!': Two Sacramento restaurant owners compete in a 45-minute seafood cook-off
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On the third episode of "Plate it, Sacramento!" Janine Villalobos, owner of Midtown Spirits in Sacramento, and Aziz Bellarbi-Sala, owner of Brasserie Du Monde had a seafood cooking showdown with ingredients from Oto's Marketplace. Villalobos and Bellarbi-Sala were given 45 minutes to put together a three-course...
Elk Grove Citizen
EG Western Festival to return this year
Elk Grove’s 66-year-old springtime tradition will finally return to Elk Grove Regional Park and the streets of Old Town this May. The Elk Grove Western Festival will be held on May 6-7. Festival board member Cheryl Greiss told the Citizen that organizers are working on bringing back the festival’s...
PLANetizen
Pre-Approved ADUs Now Available in Sacramento
Sacramento is the latest U.S. city to spur the development of accessory dwelling units (ADUs) by releasing a collection of pre-approved designs—permit ready and cheaper to build than starting from scratch with a custom design. The city's free ADU plans now come in three versions: a studio, one-bedroom, and...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Hit-and-Run Collision in Sacramento With Reported Injuries
Watt Avenue Intersection Crash With Injuries Involved Hit-and-Run A Sacramento hit-and-run collision with reported injuries occurred at an intersection in the Arden-Arcade area on January 26. The accident occurred around 2:02 p.m. at the northbound Watt Avenue intersection with Hurley Way. The crash was reported to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) by the driver of one of the vehicles.
"Take care of yourself": Sacramento's Safe Black Space on impacts of Tyre Nichols' death
SACRAMENTO -- Five fired Memphis police officers were charged with second-degree murder in the death of Tyre Nichols, Tennessee authorities announced Thursday. Nichols died three days after a violent arrest by police earlier this month.Video footage of the arrest would be released Friday sometime after 6 p.m., Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said. The footage has been shown to Nichols' family but has not yet been made public.The footage has been described by Nichols family attorney Antonio Romanucci: "He was defenseless the entire time. He was a human piñata for those police officers. It was an unadulterated, unabashed, nonstop beating...
KCRA.com
102 acres in south Sacramento remain unused. Here's what residents, city leaders want to do with it.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — City leaders met with residents in the south Sacramento area Wednesday night to talk about potential plans for a large area of empty land in the Meadowview area. The City of Sacramento bought 102 acres of land, near the Morrison Creek and Meadowview light rail stations,...
KCRA.com
3 Sacramento-area restaurants make Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat list for 2023
Some Sacramento-area restaurants and fast food made an appearance on Yelp’s Top 100 list for 2023. According to Yelp, the list is made using Yelpers’ submissions for their favorite dining spots that are also ranked by ratings, reviews and geographic representation. West Coast Taco Bar in Sacramento came...
1 dead, 3 injured after crash on I-5 in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Stockton man was killed and three others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on I-5 in Sacramento Thursday night. According to the California Highway Patrol, it happened around 9:30 p.m. on southbound I-5, north of J Street. CHP says a driver was broken down in...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Elk Grove Police Daily Watch Summary January 26, 2023
Charges: PC 29610(A), 30305(A)(1), 29800(A)(1), 25400(A)(1), 25400(C)(6), 25400(C)(6)(B), 25850(A), WARRANT, 148.9(A), HS 11357(b)(1), 11357(B) Suspect: JUVENILE (AMJ, 16, ARRESTED) and VILLA, JOSE (HMA, 18, ARRESTED) HS 11357(B)(2 Misdemeanor. POSSESS >28.5G MARIJUANA >8G CONCENTRATED CANNIBAS OR BOTH. PC 148.9(A) Misdemeanor. GIVING FALSE IDENTIFICATION TO A PEACE OFFICER. Bail: No Bail. Total...
Racist flyers found in Folsom neighborhood
(KTXL) — The Folsom Police Department are conducting a hate crime investigation after flyers with racist messages were found in a neighborhood on Friday morning, according to police. A resident contacted police that he found one of the flyers on his driveway and when officers arrived on scene several more flyers were found on sidewalks […]
Comments / 0