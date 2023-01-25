Read full article on original website
14news.com
Minor League Baseball star Colson Montgomery makes donation to Dubois County Museum
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Dubois County baseball standout Colson Montgomery decided to surprise the county museum and give back to his community. [RELATED: 2023 Night of Memories features all-star lineup of baseball legends]. During the 24th annual membership dinner of the Dubois County Museum, Montgomery presented the museum with an...
Indiana High School Goes Viral With Video of Metalhead Percussionist on the Cymbals
This kid is definitely going places. I personally was never in band in high school, but I had friends who were, and I know how seriously high school bands take their craft. I played trumpet for a short time period in 6th grade, and that was the extent of my "band" endeavors. I had many friends that played in my high school's band though, and I remember they spent a lot of time at band practice and fundraising. None of my friends however were nearly as cool as this band kid that has now gone viral.
14news.com
Evansville LGBTQ leader addresses Indiana education bills
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Last week, on the same day, the Indiana General Assembly had two bills dealing with sexual orientation and gender identity introduced. House Bill 1608 and Senate Bill 413 were introduced on Jan. 19. Both bills would prohibit instruction of anything dealing with sexual orientation or gender...
Evansville Indoor Playground Wants to Thank First Responders in the Wake of Walmart Incident
The term "active shooter" has become way too common and familiar in our country - it seems like we hear about a different incident almost every week. But those incidents always happen somewhere else, right? Unfortunately, we recently heard that term being used to describe a situation at the Walmart on Evansville's westside.
14news.com
Jasper Strassenfest committee announces 2023 festival theme
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Strassenfest committee has announced the theme for the 45th annual Jasper Strassenfest. According to a press release, this year’s theme will be “Strong Roots Grow Strong Towns.”. They also announced that the current members of the ROJAC (Redevelop Old Jasper Action Coalition)...
14news.com
Reitz Home, Evansville African American museums awarded $100K
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Commissioners presented the the Reitz Home Museum with a $100,000 Check from the American Rescue Plan funds. Since the pandemic, the Reitz Home has struggled financially after closing down and canceling fundraisers. The museum is one of the six cultural organizations to receive $100,000 in American Rescue Plan money from Vanderburgh County.
14news.com
Paul’s Pharmacy moving to new location
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One local Evansville pharmacy is looking to settle into a new location. Paul’s Pharmacy will be converting a bank into a new location. The building is located over at 4701 University Drive in Evansville. The local Paul’s Pharmacy location right now is still on North...
Enjoy Real Indiana Maple Syrup at the 45th Annual Maple Sugarbush Festival in Evansville
One of my favorite events of the year is back for 2023!. Wesselman Woods is a total gem located in the heart of Evansville. Wesselman Woods works hard to be a place where people can go to learn and experience nature. They also host many educational events, and one of...
104.1 WIKY
High School Football Team Under Investigation After Hazing Incident
The Henderson County School District along with police are investigating an alleged hazing incident. Several members of the High School Football team are being questioned about the incident. No arrests have been made at this time. The school district says no further information will be released right now.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Schmitt selected to represent District 1 on County Council
Daryl Schmitt will finish Craig Greulich’s term on the Dubois County Council after being selected by caucus on Saturday at the Jasper Train Depot. The District 1 seat was vacated by Craig Greulich when he was selected by caucus to finish Kitty Merkley’s term as Dubois County Treasurer earlier this month. Greulich was re-elected to his seat on the council in November before Merkley announced her intention to step down.
What Used to Be on Frederica Street in Owensboro Between Scherm and Tamarack Roads
In a recent conversation, the top of Frederica Street businesses came up. Specifically, we were talking about which ones used to be on Frederica between Scherm Road and Tamarack Road. OWENSBORO'S FREDERICA STREET HARDLY LOOKS THE SAME. And it's not easy. There has been so much change in that part...
The Oldest Restaurant in Indiana is a Must-Visit
For many restaurants today, it's a feat to stay open for a few years, let alone centuries. But in the state of Indiana, one restaurant has survived the odds. Known as the oldest restaurant in the Hoosier State, The Log Inn was opened in 1825 by Henry Haub and has seen its fair share of remarkable guests over the course of its history.
Business leaders serve up speeches in Spencer County
CHRISNEY, Ind. (WEHT) — Hundreds of people showed up for a lunch in Spencer County with the main menu item being a conversation about labor. Tables were full for the Spencer County Economic Development’s annual meeting Friday in Chrisney. The theme this year was “workforce”. Guests were invited to hear from several of the area’s […]
New Restaurant, Auto Parts, and Hardware Stores Coming to Evansville’s North Side
One of the great things about living in Evansville is that whenever we need anything, we have several options to choose from no matter what side of town we live in. Need groceries? Chances are, you have three to four different options to choose from. New clothes? New TV? You have choices. Need something from Dollar General? There are probably two of them on your block and four more across the street (just kidding...sort of). Of course, we know that when we're hungry and don't feel like cooking, there are plenty of options available there too. Soon, north side residents will have a new option for getting a delicious meal, as well as a couple of stores to help take care of those DIY projects and honey-do lists.
14news.com
House catches fire on Evansville’s west side
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Fire crews were called to a home in 2800 block of Hillcrest Terrace. That’s on the west side near Reitz. Dispatchers say the fire broke out around 10:45 a.m. Thursday. Officials say the fire started in the kitchen, and there is heavy damage. They...
EPD attempting to locate missing woman
EVANSVLLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) is asking for help in locating missing person, Ikesha Fair. Police say Fair was reported missing on January 5 after not being seen for about three weeks. EPD says Fair had made comments about possibly moving out of Evansville, but it is unknown if she did […]
14news.com
Tax credits awarded to turn old Princeton Middle School into housing
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch announced the recipients of the Low Income Housing Tax Credit program for 2023. It’s from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, and used to incentivize private developers to fund the construction of affordable housing in Indiana. More than $180 million...
14news.com
Officials: EWSU employee taken to hospital after work-related accident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Water and Sewer Utility officials confirm that a utility worker was significantly injured on a job site on Friday. According to the Evansville Police Department, the incident happened near the intersection of Hartin and Springtown Road. EWSU officials say that workers were in the process...
Indiana Department of Transportation is Preparing for Possible 9+ Inches of Snow Ahead of January 2023 Storm
The Indiana Department of Transportation sent out a press release today to the media about their plan to tackle the enormous amount of show that parts of the Hoosier State might get overnight and into Wednesday morning. According to the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, rain will transition to snow...
14news.com
Traffic stop leads to Owensboro man’s arrest
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man is facing charges after police say they pulled him over for a traffic violation. According to a press release, that happened around 10:15 p.m. on East Byers Avenue and New Hartford Road. Officials with the Kentucky State Police say a trooper identified the...
