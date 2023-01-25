ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Center Square

Public transit use in Louisiana trails the national average

(The Center Square) — Public transportation use in Louisiana trails the national average, though its rate remains higher than in many southern states, according to analysis from the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana. PAR analyzed federal data to put Louisiana's public transportation use in perspective, illustrating how the vast majority of public transit use is concentrated in the state's three largest metropolitan areas: New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Shreveport. ...
LOUISIANA STATE
WGNO

The mental health impact of mass shootings

At least 39 mass shootings have taken place in the country since the beginning of the year as of Tuesday, Jan. 24, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit that defines a mass shooting as a shooting in which at least four people are shot, not counting the shooter.
SHREVEPORT, LA
WALA-TV FOX10

Teacher accused of profanity-laced tirade in front of students put on leave

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - Officials in Louisiana say a high school faculty member has been placed on leave following an incident at school. KSLA reports the incident in question was captured on video at Captain Shreve High School. It reportedly shows teacher Mike Diffie using profanity and demeaning language while speaking to a group of students in a classroom.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Historic Shreveport church celebrates 100th year

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, founded in 1923, will hold its Centennial Celebration with a Mass and reception at 9 a.m. on Sunday at 1558 Buena Vista Street. The theme is, “100 Years of Servicing Our Families, Our Community, Our God.” The homilist will...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Child tax credit changes parents will see

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In 2021, those eligible for the child tax credit saw an increase from $2,000 to $3,600 per child 5-years-old and younger, and A$3,000 per child ages 6 to 17, but parents will see a decrease in those amounts in 2023. Jennifer Delcomyn, a financial advisor with...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

You Won’t Believe Shreveport City Council Staff Salaries

Members of the Shreveport City Council recently submitted a proposal to raise council-members' salaries from the current $16,000 per year to $25,000 per year. We know $16K a year is not a liveable wage, but city council is considered a part-time position. All council members have full-time jobs from pastor, night club/restaurant owner to attorney.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Family Turns Tragedy into Amazing Gift

It is not often that I get emotional about a post on social media, but this post stopped me in my tracks. I spotted a photo of a smiling baby in LSU gear next to a flower bed. What is this all about? This is a Shreveport family who lost that baby and they are now reaching out to give a little love to other families facing the same tragedy.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

New Louisiana Trend Involves Fashionable Bulletproof Vests

Well, it feels like a punchline, but this is real. People across Louisiana are now working bulletproof vests into their wardrobe. In fact, a Fox 8 reporter happened to get this picture of a pair of fans at a New Orleans Pelicans game at the Smoothie King Center earlier this week. Check out these NOLA oriented bulletproof vests, with Saints and Pelicans logos...
LOUISIANA STATE
News Radio 710 KEEL

Multiple Fatal Wrecks in Shreveport Bossier

Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Benton Road, (Louisiana Highway 3) and Brownlee Road just before 7PM Wednesday night causing one fatality. Bossier City Police say the 86 year old injured driver was rushed to the hospital, where they later passed away. Police say the driver attempted to make a left turn in front of a northbound vehicle at the intersection, causing the accident. The other driver was not hurt.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Woman Wounded in Shreveport Mass Shooting Dies

A Shreveport woman who was wounded along with seven other people in a mass shooting earlier this week has died. 33-year-old Latounda Bryant of North Southland Park Drive, died shortly before noon on Thursday morning at Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where she had been taken following the Sunday shooting in north Shreveport. Bryant was in a home on Sugar Street in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

GRAPHIC: Child attacked by dog at Caddo Middle Magnet, bitten in rear

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A child had to be taken to the hospital Friday after being bitten by a dog while at school. Officials with Caddo Schools say around 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, a dog belonging to a neighbor near Caddo Middle Magnet was accidentally let loose and got on campus. One child, who is the child of an employee, was bitten in the rear and taken to a local hospital. The child is not a student at the school.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Coroner IDs slain Shreveport woman after Sugar Lane shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport woman who was injured in a Sunday shooting died Thursday morning. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office said in a release Thursday that 33-year-old Latounda Bryant died from her injuries at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport at 11:40 a.m. Bryant was taken to the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Speed cameras show results in Shreveport school zones

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – For the last few months, drivers speeding through Shreveport school zones have received citations in the mail as part of a new safety measure, and officials say it’s working. The program began in June 2022 when the Shreveport Police Department and Caddo Parish Schools...
SHREVEPORT, LA

