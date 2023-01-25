Read full article on original website
Perseverance To DefendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Warriors End Mudbugs StreakUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Celebrities Born or Raised in Shreveport, LouisianaTed RiversShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Fire On Ice In NAHLUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
KTBS
DPPJ: Proposed reapportionment map and HR director lawsuit settlement
MANSFIELD, La. – DeSoto Parish police jurors are poised to vote on a new redistricting plan next month after ditching an already approved map following the threat of a lawsuit. Police jurors informally settled on the new plan following a work session last week. Not all are happy with...
KTBS
4 in race for Shreveport marshal; DeSoto coroner elected without opposition
SHREVEPORT, La. - The race is just beginning for some candidates vying for positions on the March 25 ballot, while others were elected by being the lone qualifiers. In Caddo Parish, Ruby "Susie" Byrd" will be the Justice of the Peace in District 3 since she was the only one who qualified.
Public transit use in Louisiana trails the national average
(The Center Square) — Public transportation use in Louisiana trails the national average, though its rate remains higher than in many southern states, according to analysis from the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana. PAR analyzed federal data to put Louisiana's public transportation use in perspective, illustrating how the vast majority of public transit use is concentrated in the state's three largest metropolitan areas: New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Shreveport. ...
The mental health impact of mass shootings
At least 39 mass shootings have taken place in the country since the beginning of the year as of Tuesday, Jan. 24, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit that defines a mass shooting as a shooting in which at least four people are shot, not counting the shooter.
What 2 Louisiana Cities Have Worst Life Expectancy Rate in US?
2 Louisiana cities are on the list of communities with the lowest life expectancy in the United States. This list was compiled by the Centers for Disease Control. The experts looked at several factors including access to health care. Life expectancy in the U.S. is down 1.8 years since 2020....
WALA-TV FOX10
Teacher accused of profanity-laced tirade in front of students put on leave
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - Officials in Louisiana say a high school faculty member has been placed on leave following an incident at school. KSLA reports the incident in question was captured on video at Captain Shreve High School. It reportedly shows teacher Mike Diffie using profanity and demeaning language while speaking to a group of students in a classroom.
KTBS
Historic Shreveport church celebrates 100th year
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, founded in 1923, will hold its Centennial Celebration with a Mass and reception at 9 a.m. on Sunday at 1558 Buena Vista Street. The theme is, “100 Years of Servicing Our Families, Our Community, Our God.” The homilist will...
KSLA
Child tax credit changes parents will see
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In 2021, those eligible for the child tax credit saw an increase from $2,000 to $3,600 per child 5-years-old and younger, and A$3,000 per child ages 6 to 17, but parents will see a decrease in those amounts in 2023. Jennifer Delcomyn, a financial advisor with...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport school staff member on administrative leave after video using profanity in classroom surfaces
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – A Captain Shreve High School staff member has been placed on administrative leave following a video that surfaced online of using profanity in front of students. The video began to circulate on Facebook Thursday afternoon. Marquel Sennet, the Director of Communications and Marketing of the...
Severe Storms Possible For Louisiana Sunday
Lafayette, Lake Charles, Baton Rouge, get ready for another deluge. Heavy downpours and thunderstorms are forecast for Sunday.
You Won’t Believe Shreveport City Council Staff Salaries
Members of the Shreveport City Council recently submitted a proposal to raise council-members' salaries from the current $16,000 per year to $25,000 per year. We know $16K a year is not a liveable wage, but city council is considered a part-time position. All council members have full-time jobs from pastor, night club/restaurant owner to attorney.
Shreveport Family Turns Tragedy into Amazing Gift
It is not often that I get emotional about a post on social media, but this post stopped me in my tracks. I spotted a photo of a smiling baby in LSU gear next to a flower bed. What is this all about? This is a Shreveport family who lost that baby and they are now reaching out to give a little love to other families facing the same tragedy.
KSLA
Community comes together in prayer for victims of Sugar Lane mass shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After the shooting that happened on Sugar Lane, the community gathered in abundance for a prayer vigil on the corner of David Raines and MLK Drive. The community came together to extend their hearts and show love to the family affected in the incident. Tabatha Taylor,...
New Louisiana Trend Involves Fashionable Bulletproof Vests
Well, it feels like a punchline, but this is real. People across Louisiana are now working bulletproof vests into their wardrobe. In fact, a Fox 8 reporter happened to get this picture of a pair of fans at a New Orleans Pelicans game at the Smoothie King Center earlier this week. Check out these NOLA oriented bulletproof vests, with Saints and Pelicans logos...
Multiple Fatal Wrecks in Shreveport Bossier
Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Benton Road, (Louisiana Highway 3) and Brownlee Road just before 7PM Wednesday night causing one fatality. Bossier City Police say the 86 year old injured driver was rushed to the hospital, where they later passed away. Police say the driver attempted to make a left turn in front of a northbound vehicle at the intersection, causing the accident. The other driver was not hurt.
Woman Wounded in Shreveport Mass Shooting Dies
A Shreveport woman who was wounded along with seven other people in a mass shooting earlier this week has died. 33-year-old Latounda Bryant of North Southland Park Drive, died shortly before noon on Thursday morning at Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where she had been taken following the Sunday shooting in north Shreveport. Bryant was in a home on Sugar Street in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood.
KTBS
Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport receives national recognition in patient experience
SHREVEPORT, La. – Ochsner LSU Health's St. Mary Medical Center has been named a 2022 Human Experience (HX) Guardian of Excellence Award winner by Press Ganey, a leader in healthcare experience solutions and services. This award is part of Press Ganey’s annual ranking of the top hospitals and health...
KSLA
GRAPHIC: Child attacked by dog at Caddo Middle Magnet, bitten in rear
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A child had to be taken to the hospital Friday after being bitten by a dog while at school. Officials with Caddo Schools say around 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, a dog belonging to a neighbor near Caddo Middle Magnet was accidentally let loose and got on campus. One child, who is the child of an employee, was bitten in the rear and taken to a local hospital. The child is not a student at the school.
ktalnews.com
Coroner IDs slain Shreveport woman after Sugar Lane shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport woman who was injured in a Sunday shooting died Thursday morning. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office said in a release Thursday that 33-year-old Latounda Bryant died from her injuries at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport at 11:40 a.m. Bryant was taken to the...
ktalnews.com
Speed cameras show results in Shreveport school zones
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – For the last few months, drivers speeding through Shreveport school zones have received citations in the mail as part of a new safety measure, and officials say it’s working. The program began in June 2022 when the Shreveport Police Department and Caddo Parish Schools...
