Sun Prairie, WI

Channel 3000

LIST: Communities issuing snow emergencies for this weekend

MADISON, Wis. -- With a significant snowfall expected this weekend, local communities are issuing snow emergencies or advisories on street parking to make it easier on crews who will be working to clear the roads. These are communities who have declared snow emergencies for the coming days:. BELOIT -- Snow...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
Channel 3000

Road conditions worsen across southern Wisconsin as snowfall continues

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin drivers can't catch a break this week as snow continues to make travel tricky. Just a day after an 85-vehicle pileup left one person dead and 21 people injured, roads across southern Wisconsin are still slippery. Maps provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation show that...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Nearly 2,000 Madison residents without power Friday night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly 2,000 residents were without power Friday night and Saturday morning following a utility pole crash on Madison’s west side. At around 9:40 p.m. Friday night, a car struck a utility pole near Monroe Street near Westfield, according to Madison Gas and Eclectic. The accident broke the pole.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Wis. DMV revokes Beaver Dam, Arlington wholesale dealers’ licenses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three Dodge County and 18 Columbia County wholesale dealers lost their licenses after the DMV revoked them Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) announced. The DOT said CRP Enterprises LLC, HB Motors LLC and R& R Tow & Trans LLC, located at 822 Park Ave,...
BEAVER DAM, WI
fox32chicago.com

Wintry conditions cause major crashes, messy roads in Wisconsin

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wisco. - Wintry conditions in Wisconsin caused messy roads and two major accidents Friday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., several cars that were heading northbound on I-41 near Kenosha collided, causing backups for several miles. Drivers were asked to avoid the area until the crash site was cleared. Northbound...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
Channel 3000

Pileups leave I-39/90 in Rock County closed for much of Friday; highway reopened

BELOIT, Wis. -- Several multi-vehicle crashes on Interstate 39/90 between Janesville and Beloit caused major pileups that shuttered the busy highway for much of Friday. At least one person was hurt in a multi-vehicle crash that happened around 12:30 p.m. on the interstate near mile marker 181 near East L T Townline Road, the Wisconsin State Patrol said in a news release Friday afternoon. When troopers got to the scene, they found the highway blocked in both directions.
BELOIT, WI
WausauPilot

Snow leads to massive pileup in Wisconsin, dozens injured

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Dozens of people were injured in a massive traffic pileup amid snowy conditions in southern Wisconsin on Friday, which blocked Interstate 39/90 for hours, authorities said. Beloit Memorial Hospital said at least 27 people were treated for injuries sustained in the crash, WIFR-TV reported. The...
BELOIT, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: List of snow emergencies declared for the Rockford area

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With several Winter Weather Advisories declared ahead of Saturday’s expected snowfall, municipalities across the Rockford region have declared snow emergencies, meaning parking ordinances are in effect. Temperatures will make it into the lower to mid-30s under mostly cloudy skies Friday afternoon. Overnight Friday, temperatures will drop into the lower teens. Snow […]
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

More snow on the way

On the eve of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, one survivor’s memory still lives on in Madison. Richland Center animal rescue mourns the loss of over 20 animals following weekend fire. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Since the age of two, family and friends of Judy Elliot have labeled her...
MADISON, WI
CBS News

More than 2 dozen hurt in pileup on Wisconsin highway

More than 2 dozen people were injured in a massive traffic pileup amid snowy conditions in southern Wisconsin on Friday that left Interstate 39/90 blocked for hours, authorities said.The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. local time in Rock County between Janesville and Beloit, the Wisconsin State Patrol said in a statement posted on its Facebook page. Troopers arrived to find the interstate blocked in both directions. Beloit Health System, a medical center located in Beloit, Wisconsin, confirmed in an email to CBS News that it was treating approximately 27 patients from the accident. No details were provided on the patients'...
BELOIT, WI
seehafernews.com

Authorities Warn Of Smash-And-Grabs At Madison Area Dog Parks

There’s a warning about smash-and-grab burglaries at dog parks in Dane and Jefferson counties. Police in Verona and McFarland took to Facebook yesterday to report a string of burglaries at local dog parks. The sheriff in Jefferson County reported the same thing. In each case, the thief or thieves...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

First Alert Day Issued Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A more significant storm system to impact the area early this weekend. Confidence is growing in an impactful snow event across southern Wisconsin. Early indications are for 1-3 inches Madison northward with 3-5 inches Madison southward. There is expected to be a narrow corridor of snow with...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Dozens of vehicles involved in I-39/90 crash

Viewing the video of Tyre Nichols can be a challenge especially when it comes to younger adults and children. A stretch of I-39/90 was completely shut down for almost nine hours between Janesville and Beloit after string of crashes led to multiple pileups, possibly involving dozens of vehicles. MPD chief...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Crash in Rock County: Car slams into semi, man dead

JANESVILLE, Wis. - One person died in a crash on I-39 southbound at MM 175 in Rock County Friday night, Jan. 27. Officials said a car was traveling southbound on I-39 around 7 p.m. The car was near mile marker 175.4 when it struck the rear of a semi-trailer. The...
ROCK COUNTY, WI

