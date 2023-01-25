Read full article on original website
Channel 3000
LIST: Communities issuing snow emergencies for this weekend
MADISON, Wis. -- With a significant snowfall expected this weekend, local communities are issuing snow emergencies or advisories on street parking to make it easier on crews who will be working to clear the roads. These are communities who have declared snow emergencies for the coming days:. BELOIT -- Snow...
Channel 3000
Road conditions worsen across southern Wisconsin as snowfall continues
MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin drivers can't catch a break this week as snow continues to make travel tricky. Just a day after an 85-vehicle pileup left one person dead and 21 people injured, roads across southern Wisconsin are still slippery. Maps provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation show that...
BREAKING: Interstate 39/90 Closed in Wisconsin After Major Pileup
Traffic on Interstate 39 / 90 is reportedly backed up for several miles after the road was closed in both directions after dozens of cars and trucks were involved in a crash on Friday afternoon (1/27). At 2:12 pm on Friday afternoon, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation posted on its...
nbc15.com
Nearly 2,000 Madison residents without power Friday night
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly 2,000 residents were without power Friday night and Saturday morning following a utility pole crash on Madison’s west side. At around 9:40 p.m. Friday night, a car struck a utility pole near Monroe Street near Westfield, according to Madison Gas and Eclectic. The accident broke the pole.
nbc15.com
Wis. DMV revokes Beaver Dam, Arlington wholesale dealers’ licenses
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three Dodge County and 18 Columbia County wholesale dealers lost their licenses after the DMV revoked them Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) announced. The DOT said CRP Enterprises LLC, HB Motors LLC and R& R Tow & Trans LLC, located at 822 Park Ave,...
WISN
2 pile-ups in SE Wisconsin: Snow and winter conditions impacting highways
MILWAUKEE — Two highways were impacted by the winter conditions in the Southeastern Wisconsin area. Tomorrow more snow and colder temperatures are expected. With these weather conditions, impacts on the roads could be worse. 9:10 p.m. Lanes reopened on I-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit. 5:40 p.m. Lanes reopen on...
fox32chicago.com
Wintry conditions cause major crashes, messy roads in Wisconsin
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wisco. - Wintry conditions in Wisconsin caused messy roads and two major accidents Friday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., several cars that were heading northbound on I-41 near Kenosha collided, causing backups for several miles. Drivers were asked to avoid the area until the crash site was cleared. Northbound...
Massive Crash Involving 20-50 Vehicles Closes Wisconsin Freeway
The stretch of freeway is expected to be closed for quite a while.
Channel 3000
Pileups leave I-39/90 in Rock County closed for much of Friday; highway reopened
BELOIT, Wis. -- Several multi-vehicle crashes on Interstate 39/90 between Janesville and Beloit caused major pileups that shuttered the busy highway for much of Friday. At least one person was hurt in a multi-vehicle crash that happened around 12:30 p.m. on the interstate near mile marker 181 near East L T Townline Road, the Wisconsin State Patrol said in a news release Friday afternoon. When troopers got to the scene, they found the highway blocked in both directions.
Snow leads to massive pileup in Wisconsin, dozens injured
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Dozens of people were injured in a massive traffic pileup amid snowy conditions in southern Wisconsin on Friday, which blocked Interstate 39/90 for hours, authorities said. Beloit Memorial Hospital said at least 27 people were treated for injuries sustained in the crash, WIFR-TV reported. The...
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: List of snow emergencies declared for the Rockford area
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With several Winter Weather Advisories declared ahead of Saturday’s expected snowfall, municipalities across the Rockford region have declared snow emergencies, meaning parking ordinances are in effect. Temperatures will make it into the lower to mid-30s under mostly cloudy skies Friday afternoon. Overnight Friday, temperatures will drop into the lower teens. Snow […]
21 injured in massive crash on Janesville freeway involving fiery semi, 30 cars
Dozens of vehicles were involved in a massive crash along I-39/90 near Janesville Friday morning, according to authorities.
nbc15.com
More snow on the way
On the eve of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, one survivor’s memory still lives on in Madison. Richland Center animal rescue mourns the loss of over 20 animals following weekend fire. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Since the age of two, family and friends of Judy Elliot have labeled her...
More than 2 dozen hurt in pileup on Wisconsin highway
More than 2 dozen people were injured in a massive traffic pileup amid snowy conditions in southern Wisconsin on Friday that left Interstate 39/90 blocked for hours, authorities said.The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. local time in Rock County between Janesville and Beloit, the Wisconsin State Patrol said in a statement posted on its Facebook page. Troopers arrived to find the interstate blocked in both directions. Beloit Health System, a medical center located in Beloit, Wisconsin, confirmed in an email to CBS News that it was treating approximately 27 patients from the accident. No details were provided on the patients'...
seehafernews.com
Authorities Warn Of Smash-And-Grabs At Madison Area Dog Parks
There’s a warning about smash-and-grab burglaries at dog parks in Dane and Jefferson counties. Police in Verona and McFarland took to Facebook yesterday to report a string of burglaries at local dog parks. The sheriff in Jefferson County reported the same thing. In each case, the thief or thieves...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Fire at restaurant on Paradise Drive in West Bend, WI | By Captain Kenny Asselin
January 26, 2023 – West Bend, WI – On Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 2:40 a.m., West Bend Fire & Rescue. was dispatched for a water flow alarm at Qdoba, 920 W Paradise Dr., in the City of West Bend. Engine 3, Tower 1, and Battalion 1 responded....
nbc15.com
First Alert Day Issued Saturday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A more significant storm system to impact the area early this weekend. Confidence is growing in an impactful snow event across southern Wisconsin. Early indications are for 1-3 inches Madison northward with 3-5 inches Madison southward. There is expected to be a narrow corridor of snow with...
nbc15.com
Dozens of vehicles involved in I-39/90 crash
Viewing the video of Tyre Nichols can be a challenge especially when it comes to younger adults and children. A stretch of I-39/90 was completely shut down for almost nine hours between Janesville and Beloit after string of crashes led to multiple pileups, possibly involving dozens of vehicles. MPD chief...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Crash in Rock County: Car slams into semi, man dead
JANESVILLE, Wis. - One person died in a crash on I-39 southbound at MM 175 in Rock County Friday night, Jan. 27. Officials said a car was traveling southbound on I-39 around 7 p.m. The car was near mile marker 175.4 when it struck the rear of a semi-trailer. The...
Channel 3000
Driver dies after crashing into semi-truck in Janesville, State Patrol says
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- One person died when the car they were driving crashed into the back of a semi-truck on Interstate 39/90 in Janesville Friday night, the Wisconsin State Patrol said. The crash happened just before 7:10 p.m. on the southbound interstate near the East Racine Street interchange. In a...
