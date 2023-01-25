ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gobulldogs.com

Bulldogs struggle in 70-53 loss to Aggies

FRESNO, Calif. - The Fresno State men's basketball team suffered a 70-53 loss to the Utah State Aggies on Saturday afternoon before a season-best 6,817 fans at the Save Mart Center. Led by 11 points apiece from Jemarl Baker and Isaih Moore, Fresno State (7-13, 3-6 MW) struggled to score...
FRESNO, CA
gobulldogs.com

'Dogs down No. 11 UC Davis, fall to No. 1 Stanford at Cal Cup

BERKELEY, Calif. - The No. 9 Fresno State water polo team earned its first win of the 2023 season on Saturday at the Cal Cup defeating No. 11 UC Davis, 14-12. The Bulldogs fell to No. 1 Stanford, 25-8 later in the afternoon to close out the opening day of action.
FRESNO, CA
gobulldogs.com

'Dogs race past Spartans on Senior Day

FRESNO, Calif. - Behind 11 event wins, the Fresno State swimming and diving team wrapped up the regular season on Saturday afternoon with a 172-117 dual meet victory over San Jose State on Senior Day at the Aquatics Center. Honoring the 'Dogs seven seniors prior to the meet, the Bulldogs...
FRESNO, CA
gobulldogs.com

'Dogs drop final game before bye

SAN DIEGO – In the final game before Fresno State's first of two byes in Mountain West play, the Bulldogs were unable to slow down the hot shooting of San Diego State in the opening half, falling 75-56 on Thursday evening at Viejas Arena. With a near 40 percent difference in shooting from the field during the first 20 minutes, the Aztecs led by 30 at the break.
FRESNO, CA
gobulldogs.com

Bulldogs fall to No. 1 Texas in ITA Kickoff opener

AUSTIN, Texas -- The No. 65-ranked Fresno State women's tennis team lost 4-0 to the nation's top-ranked Texas Longhorns in the First Round of the 2023 ITA Kickoff Weekend on Friday at Texas Tennis Center. Fresno State (1-1) was tested early against some tough pairs, but Carlotta Nonnis Marzano and...
FRESNO, CA
gobulldogs.com

’Dogs visit No. 1 Longhorns in ITA Kickoff Weekend

MATCH 2: No. 65 Fresno State (1-0) at No. 1 Texas (3-0) Jan. 27, 2023 • 9 a.m. PT • Austin, Texas • Texas Tennis Center. Denise Dy is in her third season as the 11th head coach for the Fresno State women's tennis program. The Bulldogs...
FRESNO, CA
gobulldogs.com

'Dogs host San Jose State for Senior Day

Jan. 28, 2023 • 12 P.M. PT • Aquatics Center • Fresno, Calif. Live: Live Updates on Twitter (@FresnoStateSWIM) Fresno State hosts San Jose State for Senior Day on Saturday at the Aquatics Center. The 'Dogs will honor their seven seniors, Silvia Alessio, Athena Clayson, Maya Gulvady,...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

RBD is coming to Fresno: this is when tickets go on sale

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – RBD announced a concert tour in the United States and Latin America for 2023 – almost 20 years after the band became popular thanks to their TV show Rebelde. Fresno is one of the cities the Rebelde band will visit. Anahí, Dulce María, Maite Perroni, Christian Chavez, and Christopher von Uckermann […]
FRESNO, CA
12 News

Weekend trip to California turns deadly for Arizona woman

MARICOPA, Ariz. — What was supposed to be a fun weekend in California turned deadly for Vanessa Urbina. The 22-year-old drove to San Diego to enjoy the MLK holiday on Friday. Early Sunday morning, she and her boyfriend left a bar, got a flat tire, and were standing on a sidewalk waiting for a rideshare.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KMPH.com

Fresno Unified warning students NOT to watch Tyre Nichols video

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — In what is expected to cause some outrage, Fresno Unified has sent out a public service announcement, warning parents and students not to watch what is being called a ‘horrific and is very graphic’ Tyre Nichols’ beating video. As the video, is...
FRESNO, CA
Oscar

fishing in San Diego

San Diego, located in Southern California, is a prime destination for fishing enthusiasts. The city offers a variety of fishing options, from deep-sea fishing in the Pacific Ocean to freshwater fishing in the nearby lakes and rivers.
SAN DIEGO, CA
scvnews.com

Southern California Veterans Study Seeks SoCal Veteran Input

The Southern California Veterans Study is seeking the input from veterans living in Los Angeles, Orange or San Diego counties. “I am asking that veterans participate in a study exploring the experiences of Veterans who live in the Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties. The purpose of the study is to understand the needs of Veterans living in these Southern California areas and how services can be developed to better serve you and your family. We are asking you to complete a survey,” said Sara Kintzle, a Research Associate Professor at the University of Southern California.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy