Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The interesting background of the massive Sequoia tree known as Mark Twain that was cut down in 1891Cristoval VictorialFresno, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Discover Fresno's Buffet Scene: 8 Options to Check OutFresno, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
gobulldogs.com
Bulldogs struggle in 70-53 loss to Aggies
FRESNO, Calif. - The Fresno State men's basketball team suffered a 70-53 loss to the Utah State Aggies on Saturday afternoon before a season-best 6,817 fans at the Save Mart Center. Led by 11 points apiece from Jemarl Baker and Isaih Moore, Fresno State (7-13, 3-6 MW) struggled to score...
gobulldogs.com
'Dogs down No. 11 UC Davis, fall to No. 1 Stanford at Cal Cup
BERKELEY, Calif. - The No. 9 Fresno State water polo team earned its first win of the 2023 season on Saturday at the Cal Cup defeating No. 11 UC Davis, 14-12. The Bulldogs fell to No. 1 Stanford, 25-8 later in the afternoon to close out the opening day of action.
gobulldogs.com
'Dogs race past Spartans on Senior Day
FRESNO, Calif. - Behind 11 event wins, the Fresno State swimming and diving team wrapped up the regular season on Saturday afternoon with a 172-117 dual meet victory over San Jose State on Senior Day at the Aquatics Center. Honoring the 'Dogs seven seniors prior to the meet, the Bulldogs...
gobulldogs.com
'Dogs drop final game before bye
SAN DIEGO – In the final game before Fresno State's first of two byes in Mountain West play, the Bulldogs were unable to slow down the hot shooting of San Diego State in the opening half, falling 75-56 on Thursday evening at Viejas Arena. With a near 40 percent difference in shooting from the field during the first 20 minutes, the Aztecs led by 30 at the break.
gobulldogs.com
Bulldogs fall to No. 1 Texas in ITA Kickoff opener
AUSTIN, Texas -- The No. 65-ranked Fresno State women's tennis team lost 4-0 to the nation's top-ranked Texas Longhorns in the First Round of the 2023 ITA Kickoff Weekend on Friday at Texas Tennis Center. Fresno State (1-1) was tested early against some tough pairs, but Carlotta Nonnis Marzano and...
gobulldogs.com
’Dogs visit No. 1 Longhorns in ITA Kickoff Weekend
MATCH 2: No. 65 Fresno State (1-0) at No. 1 Texas (3-0) Jan. 27, 2023 • 9 a.m. PT • Austin, Texas • Texas Tennis Center. Denise Dy is in her third season as the 11th head coach for the Fresno State women's tennis program. The Bulldogs...
San Diego State viewed as having an "easy case for Pac-12 expansion"
With the two Los Angeles schools leaving the Pac-12 many are tabbing San Diego State as the perfect replacement
gobulldogs.com
'Dogs host San Jose State for Senior Day
Jan. 28, 2023 • 12 P.M. PT • Aquatics Center • Fresno, Calif. Live: Live Updates on Twitter (@FresnoStateSWIM) Fresno State hosts San Jose State for Senior Day on Saturday at the Aquatics Center. The 'Dogs will honor their seven seniors, Silvia Alessio, Athena Clayson, Maya Gulvady,...
RBD is coming to Fresno: this is when tickets go on sale
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – RBD announced a concert tour in the United States and Latin America for 2023 – almost 20 years after the band became popular thanks to their TV show Rebelde. Fresno is one of the cities the Rebelde band will visit. Anahí, Dulce María, Maite Perroni, Christian Chavez, and Christopher von Uckermann […]
Weekend trip to California turns deadly for Arizona woman
MARICOPA, Ariz. — What was supposed to be a fun weekend in California turned deadly for Vanessa Urbina. The 22-year-old drove to San Diego to enjoy the MLK holiday on Friday. Early Sunday morning, she and her boyfriend left a bar, got a flat tire, and were standing on a sidewalk waiting for a rideshare.
KMPH.com
Fresno Unified warning students NOT to watch Tyre Nichols video
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — In what is expected to cause some outrage, Fresno Unified has sent out a public service announcement, warning parents and students not to watch what is being called a ‘horrific and is very graphic’ Tyre Nichols’ beating video. As the video, is...
fishing in San Diego
San Diego, located in Southern California, is a prime destination for fishing enthusiasts. The city offers a variety of fishing options, from deep-sea fishing in the Pacific Ocean to freshwater fishing in the nearby lakes and rivers.
californiaglobe.com
Goldman Sachs Predicts Drastic Downturns In The San Jose, San Diego Housing Markets In 2023
According to a new report by investment bank Goldman Sachs, both the San Diego and San Jose housing markets are likely to see massive declines housing prices this year, with 25% decreases predicted and prices likely to be similar to where they were during the Great Recession in the late 2000’s.
GV Wire
Southwest Fresno Lands 1st Starbucks. It Will Be in ‘Game Changing’ West Creek Village.
Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer says a Starbucks featuring the company’s new community store concept is coming to southwest Fresno in 2024. Dyer made the announcement Wednesday on social media. Conversation With Criner Inspired Effort to Land Starbucks. Dyer said Thursday that a conversation with Pastor DJ Criner made him...
Dangerous street racing on Spring Valley road has neighborhood on edge
SPRING VALLEY, Calif. — Neighbors in one Spring Valley neighborhood feel unsafe with an excessive number of speeding cars on a stretch of Elkelton Boulevard from Noeline Avenue to Delrose Avenue. It’s a quarter-mile straightaway with no stop signs in a residential area that has become a prime choice for street racers late at night.
GV Wire
Fresno State Grad Launches ‘Longshot’ Challenge to Speaker Kevin McCarthy
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy has a challenger for the 2024 election, with the primary scheduled 13 months away. Andy Morales was born and raised in Bakersfield, graduated from Fresno State last year, and currently works in security. “I’m a Gen-Z Security officer, Latino, and the candidate running to...
Skydiver recovering after parachute fails to deploy in Oceanside
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A skydiver is recovering in the hospital after crashing on top of a two-story home in Oceanside, then falling to the ground after his parachute failed to completely open. According to officials, the skydiver, an adult man in his 30s to 40s, jumped from a GoJump...
North County skydiver plummets to ground after parachute fails
A skydiver from GoJump Oceanside plummeted to the ground on Friday after his parachute failed to completely open, said the Oceanside Fire Department.
scvnews.com
Southern California Veterans Study Seeks SoCal Veteran Input
The Southern California Veterans Study is seeking the input from veterans living in Los Angeles, Orange or San Diego counties. “I am asking that veterans participate in a study exploring the experiences of Veterans who live in the Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties. The purpose of the study is to understand the needs of Veterans living in these Southern California areas and how services can be developed to better serve you and your family. We are asking you to complete a survey,” said Sara Kintzle, a Research Associate Professor at the University of Southern California.
Comments / 0