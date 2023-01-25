CHICAGO -- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is going to battle with the national College Board over what he calls "political grandstanding" by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Chicago Democrat is warning the nonprofit that oversees the Advanced Placement program that Illinois will reject a revised African American Studies course if it doesn't include "a factual accounting of history, including the role played by black queer Americans."

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO