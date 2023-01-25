Read full article on original website
Antelope Valley Press
LA County plans relief for small property owners
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion, Tuesday, by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell, that establishes a $45 million countywide relief fund for small property owners. During the Board’s deliberation on extending protections to prevent more homelessness in LA County, Barger also...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Phase 1 of LA County’s $54 Million Economic Opportunity Grant Program Now Open for Microbusinesses
The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) has announced the launch of the first phase of the Economic Opportunity Grant (EOG) program for small and microbusinesses, and non-profit agencies in LA County. EOG will award more than $54 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds across 6,800 grants in a phased rollout to regions and organizations adversely affected by COVID-19.
Project proposed to add Costco in Crenshaw with 800 units of housing on top
A developer is proposing a mixed-use complex in Crenshaw that will feature a Costco with 800 residential rental units above.
signalscv.com
Supes extend eviction moratorium in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a motion on Tuesday that would extend a pandemic-era eviction moratorium until the end of March. Several protections for renters have been changed and extended by the board since the beginning of the pandemic and included rent assistance for tenants, grants for landlords and restrictions on eviction.
myburbank.com
San Fernando Blvd. to Become One-Way in Downtown Burbank
At the Tuesday, January 24 City Council meeting, Councilmembers decided to experiment and authorized to have San Fernando Blvd. reconfigured to a single-lane, one-way street. After a discussion, which included shutting down all the traffic completely, it was decided to try the new approach. There were many aspects looked at,...
Los Angeles County extends eviction moratorium, approves relief fund for landlords
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors extended by two months its tenant protections against eviction for those impacted by COVID-19, while also establishing a $45 million relief fund for landlords.
PLANetizen
Taking the ADU Model to the Next Level
This United Dwelling ADU is one of dozens of designs pre-approved by the city of Los Angeles as part of an effort to streamline the ADU building process and lower permitting and construction costs for property owners. | United Dwelling / United Dwelling 2-Bedroom Backyard Home. Accessory dwelling units, or...
LA Council Committee Sends Forward Tenant Protections With Timeline Unclear
Two ordinances providing permanent tenant protections in Los Angeles are expected to be heard by the City Council on Friday after a council committee forwarded both items without a recommendation Tuesday.
easyreadernews.com
Sportfishing Pier to be taken down
The Redondo Beach Sportfishing Pier is set to be demolished. City council representatives Jan. 17 approved a transfer of $1,163,000 in the Tidelands fund for the project, to go out for an emergency permit from the Coastal Commission. Wave action from the recent storms further damaged the 1960s-era structure, leading...
yovenice.com
Column: Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority CEO to Earn $430,000 Annually in Uphill Battle to Combat Street Encampments in Both LA City & County!
VENICE – Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, in cooperation with LA County Supervisor Chair Janice Hahn have announced their support of the newly created position of Chief Executive Officer of the embattled and controversial Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority or more commonly known as LAHSA, the hybrid governmental entity created to combat the issues of homelessness that has had at best mediocre and mixed results.
L.A. County Supervisors Call On State To Investigate Natural Gas Price Spike
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to ask the State of California to launch an investigation into natural gas utility bill spikes that have been reported over the last month. Natural gas prices are up nearly 300% since January 2022, prompting the motion to call on state authorities, introduced by Fifth District ...
oakparktalon.org
Construction on Lindero plans to end in February 2024
Lindero Canyon Road, one of the main access routes for Oak Park High School students, has been undergoing construction since fall of 2021. The increased traffic is due to a long-term emergency interconnectivity project – the goal is to link two water districts, Calleguas and Las Virgenes. The districts say that this project will serve the Oak Park community by ensuring it has water in the rare case that a pipe bursts during a natural disaster.
lastandardnewspaper.com
Crenshaw Crossing between Obama Blvd. and Exposition Blvd.
Crenshaw Crossing looks to be more than just another high-rise apartment building that is placed along a Los Angeles Metro stop. This project aims to be a community hub where locals can shop, eat outdoors, and attend community gatherings. This project will have 401 rental apartment units with the goal...
brentwoodnewsla.com
Respara Opens in Brentwood Boasting Exclusive Luxury Residences
One-, two- and three-bedroom private retreats now leasing. Respara is now open in Brentwood featuring a collection of residences including 54 one-, two- and three-bedroom private retreats ranging from 845 to 1,978 sq. ft., starting at $6,600/month. Following preleasing, Respara has 42 homes remaining. Nestled in a secluded cul-de-sac at...
Historic and renovated Breakers Hotel and Ocean Center Building set opening dates
The buildings are an easy stroll from one another on Ocean Boulevard, with the Breakers at 210 E. Ocean Blvd. and the Ocean Center at 110 W. Ocean Blvd. The 14-story Breakers was built in 1926 and the 14-story Ocean Center in 1929. The post Historic and renovated Breakers Hotel and Ocean Center Building set opening dates appeared first on Long Beach Post.
santaclaritamagazine.com
City of Santa Clarita Prepares Residents for Changes to Residental Waste Hauler and Organics Recycling Transition to New Waste Hauler, Burrtec Waste Industries, Effective July 1, 2023
Two big changes are coming up for residents of the City of Santa Clarita, with a new residential waste hauler and state-mandated organics recycling beginning July 1, 2023. With the City’s current agreements for residential and commercial waste hauling set to expire, the City awarded Burrtec Waste Industries (Burrtec) the new waste services franchise agreement for all residential and commercial waste services in the City with service beginning on July 1, 2023. Additionally, new statewide legislation will require all Santa Clarita residents to begin recycling organics at home and in their place of work, this change will also take place on July 1, 2023. Over the next few months, the City will be working closely with Burrtec to transition services in preparation for the official start date on July 1, 2023, at which time the monthly rate for residential services will adjust from the current rate of $26.31 to Burrtec’s new rate of $28.92.
kcrw.com
New location is in season at the Crenshaw Farmers’ Market
The Crenshaw Farmers’ Market serves the Angeles Mesa, Hyde Park, Leimert Park, View Park/Windsor Hills, and Baldwin Hills neighborhoods of Los Angeles. Market correspondent Gillian Ferguson speaks with Marie-Elise Recasner de Marco, who has managed the market for years and is now in its third week at its new location in front of historic Fire Station No. 54. The market experienced several moves since it opened in 2005.
spectrumnews1.com
Manhattan Beach Unified poised to become first No Place for Hate district in SoCal
Students sat on the playground at Grand View Elementary School, where they took part in a recent anti-bullying assembly. It’s a joint effort with the Anti-Defamation League’s No Place for Hate program. The speaker explained to the student that a bystander is anyone who witnesses bullying happening either in person or online.
outlooknewspapers.com
Dignity Health-Glendale Memorial Names New Chief of Staff
First published in the Jan. 21 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Dr. Vigen Khojayan was recently elected the chief of the medical staff of Dignity Health-Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center — a 334-bed, nonprofit acute care hospital. Board certified in family medicine, Khojayan began his private practice...
Santa Monica Mirror
Popular Health-Conscious Restaurant Closes Downtown Santa Monica Location
A popular health-conscious restaurant has shut down its Downtown Santa Monica location. Flower Child restaurant in Santa Monica at 1332 2nd Street has closed after 7 years as reported by Toddrickallen.com. The restaurant closed officially, according to the Yelp page, about three weeks ago. The restaurant’s website states its mission...
