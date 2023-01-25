ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culver City, CA

Antelope Valley Press

LA County plans relief for small property owners

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion, Tuesday, by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell, that establishes a $45 million countywide relief fund for small property owners. During the Board’s deliberation on extending protections to prevent more homelessness in LA County, Barger also...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Phase 1 of LA County’s $54 Million Economic Opportunity Grant Program Now Open for Microbusinesses

The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) has announced the launch of the first phase of the Economic Opportunity Grant (EOG) program for small and microbusinesses, and non-profit agencies in LA County. EOG will award more than $54 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds across 6,800 grants in a phased rollout to regions and organizations adversely affected by COVID-19.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Supes extend eviction moratorium in L.A. County

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a motion on Tuesday that would extend a pandemic-era eviction moratorium until the end of March. Several protections for renters have been changed and extended by the board since the beginning of the pandemic and included rent assistance for tenants, grants for landlords and restrictions on eviction.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
myburbank.com

San Fernando Blvd. to Become One-Way in Downtown Burbank

At the Tuesday, January 24 City Council meeting, Councilmembers decided to experiment and authorized to have San Fernando Blvd. reconfigured to a single-lane, one-way street. After a discussion, which included shutting down all the traffic completely, it was decided to try the new approach. There were many aspects looked at,...
PLANetizen

Taking the ADU Model to the Next Level

This United Dwelling ADU is one of dozens of designs pre-approved by the city of Los Angeles as part of an effort to streamline the ADU building process and lower permitting and construction costs for property owners. | United Dwelling / United Dwelling 2-Bedroom Backyard Home. Accessory dwelling units, or...
LOS ANGELES, CA
easyreadernews.com

Sportfishing Pier to be taken down

The Redondo Beach Sportfishing Pier is set to be demolished. City council representatives Jan. 17 approved a transfer of $1,163,000 in the Tidelands fund for the project, to go out for an emergency permit from the Coastal Commission. Wave action from the recent storms further damaged the 1960s-era structure, leading...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
yovenice.com

Column: Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority CEO to Earn $430,000 Annually in Uphill Battle to Combat Street Encampments in Both LA City & County!

VENICE – Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, in cooperation with LA County Supervisor Chair Janice Hahn have announced their support of the newly created position of Chief Executive Officer of the embattled and controversial Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority or more commonly known as LAHSA, the hybrid governmental entity created to combat the issues of homelessness that has had at best mediocre and mixed results.
LOS ANGELES, CA
oakparktalon.org

Construction on Lindero plans to end in February 2024

Lindero Canyon Road, one of the main access routes for Oak Park High School students, has been undergoing construction since fall of 2021. The increased traffic is due to a long-term emergency interconnectivity project – the goal is to link two water districts, Calleguas and Las Virgenes. The districts say that this project will serve the Oak Park community by ensuring it has water in the rare case that a pipe bursts during a natural disaster.
OAK PARK, CA
lastandardnewspaper.com

Crenshaw Crossing between Obama Blvd. and Exposition Blvd.

Crenshaw Crossing looks to be more than just another high-rise apartment building that is placed along a Los Angeles Metro stop. This project aims to be a community hub where locals can shop, eat outdoors, and attend community gatherings. This project will have 401 rental apartment units with the goal...
LOS ANGELES, CA
brentwoodnewsla.com

Respara Opens in Brentwood Boasting Exclusive Luxury Residences

One-, two- and three-bedroom private retreats now leasing. Respara is now open in Brentwood featuring a collection of residences including 54 one-, two- and three-bedroom private retreats ranging from 845 to 1,978 sq. ft., starting at $6,600/month. Following preleasing, Respara has 42 homes remaining. Nestled in a secluded cul-de-sac at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
santaclaritamagazine.com

City of Santa Clarita Prepares Residents for Changes to Residental Waste Hauler and Organics Recycling Transition to New Waste Hauler, Burrtec Waste Industries, Effective July 1, 2023

Two big changes are coming up for residents of the City of Santa Clarita, with a new residential waste hauler and state-mandated organics recycling beginning July 1, 2023. With the City’s current agreements for residential and commercial waste hauling set to expire, the City awarded Burrtec Waste Industries (Burrtec) the new waste services franchise agreement for all residential and commercial waste services in the City with service beginning on July 1, 2023. Additionally, new statewide legislation will require all Santa Clarita residents to begin recycling organics at home and in their place of work, this change will also take place on July 1, 2023. Over the next few months, the City will be working closely with Burrtec to transition services in preparation for the official start date on July 1, 2023, at which time the monthly rate for residential services will adjust from the current rate of $26.31 to Burrtec’s new rate of $28.92.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
kcrw.com

New location is in season at the Crenshaw Farmers’ Market

The Crenshaw Farmers’ Market serves the Angeles Mesa, Hyde Park, Leimert Park, View Park/Windsor Hills, and Baldwin Hills neighborhoods of Los Angeles. Market correspondent Gillian Ferguson speaks with Marie-Elise Recasner de Marco, who has managed the market for years and is now in its third week at its new location in front of historic Fire Station No. 54. The market experienced several moves since it opened in 2005.
LOS ANGELES, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Dignity Health-Glendale Memorial Names New Chief of Staff

First published in the Jan. 21 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Dr. Vigen Khojayan was recently elected the chief of the medical staff of Dignity Health-Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center — a 334-bed, nonprofit acute care hospital. Board certified in family medicine, Khojayan began his private practice...
GLENDALE, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Popular Health-Conscious Restaurant Closes Downtown Santa Monica Location

A popular health-conscious restaurant has shut down its Downtown Santa Monica location. Flower Child restaurant in Santa Monica at 1332 2nd Street has closed after 7 years as reported by Toddrickallen.com. The restaurant closed officially, according to the Yelp page, about three weeks ago. The restaurant’s website states its mission...
SANTA MONICA, CA

