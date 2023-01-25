Read full article on original website
Related
mainstreetdailynews.com
Crash claims O’Brien man in Suwannee County
A 63-year-old O’Brien man died Saturday morning when his SUV left 198th Terrace in Suwannee County, collided with a tree and caught fire. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, the driver was traveling west on 198th Terrace at 2 a.m. north of O’Brien when he lost control of his Buick SUV.
Lake City Reporter
City still considers giving RCC to county
Council discussing options for future of community center. The game of hot potato over Richardson Community Center will continue Monday. During a special called meeting, the Lake City Council will discuss options for how to proceed with the historic…
WCJB
Levy County deputies help get plane into the air after emergency landing
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A private plane is safely in the air again after an emergency landing in Levy County on Friday morning. The plane had to make an emergency landing at around 11 a.m. on 140th Avenue in Williston, where Levy County deputies helped get it to Williston Municipal Airport.
WCJB
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers arrested 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks early Saturday morning for breaking into Publix on North Main Street. According to officers, Sparks used a brick to break the south door windows of the Publix at around 3:00 a.m. While inside, officers report that Sparks grabbed...
Three charged in connection to 'execution style' double murder in Baker County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three people have been arrested and charged in the double murder of David “Daniel” Sigers and James Michael “Bo” Thomas, said Baker County Sheriff Scotty Rhoden during a news conference Friday night. Sigers and Thomas were found dead from gunshot wounds in...
WALB 10
Valdosta community members respond to recent juvenile crime spree
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The issue of young kids using guns is top of mind once again after an 11-year-old was one of three teens arrested for aggravated assault. While the life of crime continues to lure young people into its deadly trap, some community members are speaking out on the continuous trend of gun violence and assaults committed by young people.
Lake City Reporter
Drugs present ‘problem’ for Hamilton CI visitor
JASPER — A K-9 search at Hamilton Correctional Institution earlier this month became a “problem” for one visitor. According to a report from the Florida Department of Corrections - Office of…
WCJB
Sheriff’s office identifies inmate who died at the Alachua County Jail
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office officials confirm an inmate has died while in custody at the Alachua County Jail. Sheriff’s office officials say Thursday at 2:56 p.m. an inmate named Marcus Goodman, 32, experienced a “medical emergency” and died. Officials say the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is conducting an investigation into the cause of the inmate’s death.
The sheriff’s turkey trouble
Marion County’s top law enforcement officer broke a state law during the early days of Florida’s spring gobbler season in 2021. Sheriff Billy Woods and his wife were caught hunting turkey over bait while in a ground blind in rural Madison County on Good Friday, April 2, 2021, according to a report filed that day by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officer Randy McDonald.
WCJB
Homeless Population Count underway in Columbia County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua County has completed their annual homeless population count as part of the “Point In Time Count”. Columbia county is conducting the survey Wednesday and completing it Thursday. The homeless population count will go to help the homeless. Columbia County is also performing their annual...
ecbpublishing.com
Tri-County Electric has first broadband customer
True to his promise to elected officials in the four-county region that Tri-County Electric Cooperative Inc. (TCEC) serves, CEO and Executive Director Julius Hackett announced recently the first connection of its rural fiber-option broadband system, in partnership with Conexon Connect. The system’s first customer to get gigabit-speed Internet, according to...
alachuachronicle.com
2022 Jail Booking Summary, Part 2
We recently published a jail booking log analysis comparing 2022 and 2021 but did not include a breakdown by booking type or law enforcement agency. We have also obtained data from Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASO) and Gainesville Police Department (GPD) to try to compare the numbers of reported crimes for 2022 and 2021.
Lake City Reporter
SUWANNEE'S TOP TEACHER: Murphy, Williams take honors
LIVE OAK — Emily Murphy didn’t suspect a thing. But when the Suwannee Springcrest Elementary School kindergarten teacher heard her name called a second time late Thursday evening at the Suwannee…
WCJB
Armed robbery suspect in Suwannee County sentenced to life in prison
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - An armed robbery suspect in Suwannee County learned his fate in the courtroom. Daniel Mobley, 55, has been sentenced to life in prison. Suwannee County sheriff’s deputies say he held up a Dollar General located on US Highway 27 and County Road 137 at gunpoint last June.
WCJB
Two men arrested for federal charges of stealing mail
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jordan Jax, 23, of Newberry and Tarod Goodman Jr., 23, of Gainesville on federal charges of stealing mail. Deputies say that between October and January, Goodman and Jax used a stolen or reproduced key to break into postal collection boxes near Southeast Maricamp Road and 64th Avenue Road.
Lake City Reporter
Drug boss seeking ‘below minimum’ sentence
JACKSONVILLE — The Lake City native accused of organizing an armed drug trafficking organization is seeking a sentence below the minimum guidelines. In advance of her Tuesday sentencing hearing for…
WALB 10
3 teenagers charged in Valdosta armed robbery
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Three teenagers were charged in connection to an armed robbery incident, according to the Valdosta Police Department. The incident happened on Jan. 15 around 3:30 p.m. Valdosta police responded to the 500 block of New Hudson Street after receiving a 911 call that someone had shot at juveniles that ran into someone’s house. There was another 911 call about a man being robbed of a video game console at gunpoint by a group of juveniles. The victim told police he ran and got in his car and the group chased him and shot at his car.
Action News Jax
Man airlifted to local hospital after being hit by SUV in Baker County, FHP says
BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a person injured on County Road 130 (Mud Lake Road) and Hunter Lane on Tuesday at around 7:13 p.m. FHP says that a Dodge Durango was traveling east in the travel lane on Mud Lake Road. A 47-year-old man was walking east because his vehicle had broken down a short distance away.
YAHOO!
Police searching for suspect accused of robbing bank in Gainesville
Gainesville police is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who allegedly robbed the Regions Bank Tuesday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Around 11:15 a.m. a man came into the Regions Bank on Shallowford Road. Officers say the suspect reportedly held...
Lake City Reporter
LO CRA considering Suwannee Packing housing options
LIVE OAK — Affordable housing may still be coming to the old Suwannee Packing property. The Live Oak Community Redevelopment Agency agreed at its meeting Tuesday to have staff examine other options…
Comments / 0