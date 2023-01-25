Read full article on original website
This Is The Most Filmed Location In Nevada
HawaiianIslands.com compiled a list the most filmed locations in each state.
pvtimes.com
NDOT to invest $49.5 million in Nye County
The Nevada Department of Transportation is readying for the coming fiscal year and as part of that preparation, representatives have been visiting with local government leadership to outline just what the department has planned for the various cities and counties around the state. NDOT’s 2023-2024 Annual Work Program is set...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada gets $55 million for high-speed internet
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - The state of Nevada will be getting more than $55 million for high-speed internet. The money will go towards broadband infrastructure and other digital connectivity technology projects to help connect more than 40,000 households in the Silver State. Money for the projects comes from the...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Nevada Gov. Lombardo wants to cut taxes, requests 12% raise for state workers
During his first State of the State speech, Gov. Joe Lombardo said he wants to cut taxes for businesses and residents. He also said that he wants to make sure that no one time surplus money from the federal government went to funding reoccurring programs. Lombardo also suggested suspending the...
5 Nevada Restaurants Among The Best In The US, According to Yelp
Yelp released its Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2023!
Economists predict recession, but not 'doomsday,' for Northern Nevada economy
“I don't expect it to be long, I do not expect it to be deep, but I would not be surprised if we do see some of that correction,” Brian Gordon, a principal at the firm Applied Analysis, told The Nevada Independent. The post Economists predict recession, but not 'doomsday,' for Northern Nevada economy appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
upr.org
Study says refinery to blame for much of Wasatch Front pollution
Researchers with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) have released a study saying that up to 25% of the fine particulate matter, known as PM 2.5, in the smog over the Wasatch Front comes from one Utah magnesium refinery. The refinery, on the southwest corner of Great Salt Lake, releases chlorine and bromine which contribute to the creation of ammonium nitrate, the main particulate polluting Utah’s air.
ksl.com
What's behind northern Utah's 'brown clouds'? New study pinpoints a major source
SALT LAKE CITY — A magnesium plant located near the Great Salt Lake is a major producer of chemical elements behind the "dense winter brown clouds" that sometimes hang over Salt Lake City and other parts of Utah's northern half in the winter, a new federal study determines. The...
thenevadaindependent.com
Let's make geothermal energy boom in Nevada
When you think about renewable energy in Nevada, it’s natural to focus on solar energy. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, our state has “the greatest solar power potential in the nation.”. Next, your thoughts may turn to hydropower, due to the historic role that Hoover Dam...
Washington Examiner
Nevada goes all in on lithium, creating thousands of new jobs
Nevada is betting big that its lithium mines will bring billions of dollars and thousands of manufacturing and mining jobs to the state within the next five years. “Whether you have a GED or Ph.D., we have a job for you in mining, and it is a high-paying job,” Nevada Mining Association President Tyre Gray told Fox 5. “Lithium is really going to be the way that we power the green future that we all want."
8newsnow.com
Class action lawsuit filed against top casino companies
Class action lawsuit filed against top casino companies. The lawsuit focuses on rising room rates across resorts. CCSD Superintendent Jara addresses teacher shortages, …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/ccsd-superintendent-jara-addresses-teacher-shortages-school-funding-in-state-of-schools-address/. First unionized Nevada Starbucks still without representation …. While a second Starbucks location in Nevada announced its intent to unionize, the first location to successfully...
Viral Video Reveals Vulgar Speech by Failed MAGA Candidate
The recording has thrown Nevada's GOP into turmoil. The Nevada Republican Party has been thrown into turmoil after a recording of a vulgar rant by a failed candidate was made public. Drew Hirsty, a newly elected GOP delegate, was expelled by the state Republican Party Central Committee earlier this month for recording and sharing a video of losing state attorney general candidate Michele Fiore slurring former state party chairwoman Amy Tarkanian as "Ms. Alcoholic" and a "panty dropper after two shots" after she endorsed her Democratic rival, reported the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Bakersfield Californian
DAN WALTERS: Add another to list of California’s botched projects
Gov. Gavin Newsom often boasts that California is a “nation state” that is — or should be — a model for the nation. However, when it comes to implementing large-scale projects and programs, California is more a model of bumbling incompetence.
Utah’s snowpack is packing it on
Currently, our statewide snowpack average stands at 182% above normal.
Mountain Democrat
Sierra snowpack climbing to peak levels
Following the series of storms that slammed into the Sierras this month, the Lake Tahoe Basin may be poised to break snowfall records for the winter. Though exact snowfall numbers will vary across the basin depending on storm patterns, a Jan. 19 social media post from the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab states that 175 inches of snow has fallen since the start of the month. The CSSL, located at Donner Pass, also reports that 356.5 inches of snow has fallen since Oct. 1, only .5 inches short of the average snowfall for the season.
cityweekly.net
Utah legislators, drunk on power, are coming after bars—again
Groundhog Day always comes early in Utah. The official celebration of the shadow-chasing woodchuck takes place on Thursday, Feb. 2, but in Utah, it annually begins when the Utah Legislature kicks off its session. There can be no shadow where the sun doesn't shine, so our legislators lack the guidance...
lvsportsbiz.com
Nevada To Oakland Athletics: No New Taxes For Ballpark In Las Vegas But There Are Economic Programs Available For Businesses
Not a single person is standing in the way of the Oakland Athletics moving to Las Vegas and building a baseball park. In fact, any other businesses have moved from California to Las Vegas to open shop. But if the Major League Baseball franchise wants free public money from the...
Cannizzaro says Lombardo’s order to freeze, cut regulations could backfire
State Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro (D-Las Vegas) said Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo’s executive order to cut regulations could unintentionally create more inefficiencies in government. The post Cannizzaro says Lombardo’s order to freeze, cut regulations could backfire appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
susanvillestuff.com
LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Small Storm Sunday Followed by Coldest Temps in Years
The meteorological experts at the National Weather Service office in Reno are warning area residents to expect a quick hitting winter storm system Sunday and Sunday night followed by very cold temperatures. A quick moving slider-type winter system is expected to impact the Sierra and western Nevada on Sunday into...
