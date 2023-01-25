ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 0

Related
pvtimes.com

NDOT to invest $49.5 million in Nye County

The Nevada Department of Transportation is readying for the coming fiscal year and as part of that preparation, representatives have been visiting with local government leadership to outline just what the department has planned for the various cities and counties around the state. NDOT’s 2023-2024 Annual Work Program is set...
NYE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada gets $55 million for high-speed internet

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - The state of Nevada will be getting more than $55 million for high-speed internet. The money will go towards broadband infrastructure and other digital connectivity technology projects to help connect more than 40,000 households in the Silver State. Money for the projects comes from the...
NEVADA STATE
upr.org

Study says refinery to blame for much of Wasatch Front pollution

Researchers with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) have released a study saying that up to 25% of the fine particulate matter, known as PM 2.5, in the smog over the Wasatch Front comes from one Utah magnesium refinery. The refinery, on the southwest corner of Great Salt Lake, releases chlorine and bromine which contribute to the creation of ammonium nitrate, the main particulate polluting Utah’s air.
UTAH STATE
thenevadaindependent.com

Let's make geothermal energy boom in Nevada

When you think about renewable energy in Nevada, it’s natural to focus on solar energy. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, our state has “the greatest solar power potential in the nation.”. Next, your thoughts may turn to hydropower, due to the historic role that Hoover Dam...
NEVADA STATE
Washington Examiner

Nevada goes all in on lithium, creating thousands of new jobs

Nevada is betting big that its lithium mines will bring billions of dollars and thousands of manufacturing and mining jobs to the state within the next five years. “Whether you have a GED or Ph.D., we have a job for you in mining, and it is a high-paying job,” Nevada Mining Association President Tyre Gray told Fox 5. “Lithium is really going to be the way that we power the green future that we all want."
NEVADA STATE
8newsnow.com

Class action lawsuit filed against top casino companies

Class action lawsuit filed against top casino companies. The lawsuit focuses on rising room rates across resorts. CCSD Superintendent Jara addresses teacher shortages, …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/ccsd-superintendent-jara-addresses-teacher-shortages-school-funding-in-state-of-schools-address/. First unionized Nevada Starbucks still without representation …. While a second Starbucks location in Nevada announced its intent to unionize, the first location to successfully...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Sara Irshad

Viral Video Reveals Vulgar Speech by Failed MAGA Candidate

The recording has thrown Nevada's GOP into turmoil. The Nevada Republican Party has been thrown into turmoil after a recording of a vulgar rant by a failed candidate was made public. Drew Hirsty, a newly elected GOP delegate, was expelled by the state Republican Party Central Committee earlier this month for recording and sharing a video of losing state attorney general candidate Michele Fiore slurring former state party chairwoman Amy Tarkanian as "Ms. Alcoholic" and a "panty dropper after two shots" after she endorsed her Democratic rival, reported the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
NEVADA STATE
Mountain Democrat

Sierra snowpack climbing to peak levels

Following the series of storms that slammed into the Sierras this month, the Lake Tahoe Basin may be poised to break snowfall records for the winter. Though exact snowfall numbers will vary across the basin depending on storm patterns, a Jan. 19 social media post from the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab states that 175 inches of snow has fallen since the start of the month. The CSSL, located at Donner Pass, also reports that 356.5 inches of snow has fallen since Oct. 1, only .5 inches short of the average snowfall for the season.
cityweekly.net

Utah legislators, drunk on power, are coming after bars—again

Groundhog Day always comes early in Utah. The official celebration of the shadow-chasing woodchuck takes place on Thursday, Feb. 2, but in Utah, it annually begins when the Utah Legislature kicks off its session. There can be no shadow where the sun doesn't shine, so our legislators lack the guidance...
UTAH STATE
susanvillestuff.com

LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Small Storm Sunday Followed by Coldest Temps in Years

The meteorological experts at the National Weather Service office in Reno are warning area residents to expect a quick hitting winter storm system Sunday and Sunday night followed by very cold temperatures. A quick moving slider-type winter system is expected to impact the Sierra and western Nevada on Sunday into...
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy