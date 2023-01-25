ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulverde, TX

Most Texans say country headed in wrong direction, poll finds

AUSTIN, Texas — Texans are growing increasingly concerned for the state of the country's outlook and economy, a new poll provided to CBS Austin from The Texas Lyceum finds. The annual nonpartisan poll found 62% of Texans say the country is heading in the wrong direction, which, the poll says, is similar to trends from the years before. Less than a third of respondents, 28%, said the country is working on the right track.
TEXAS STATE
Prolonged period below freezing next week

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Pleasant temperatures will be short-lived moving into the final weekend of January. Frigid air is set to spill into the region Saturday night which will bring a prolonged cold snap for parts of the panhandles. Highs on Saturday will be seasonal climbing into the middle 50s...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Three puppies abandoned outside animal care center

SAN ANTONIO — Three puppies were left outside of San Antonio Pets Alive!'s Medical Care Center early Saturday. The medical team inside stepped into life-saving action when they found a box with three young and cold puppies. The puppies were estimated to be around six weeks old and were...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

