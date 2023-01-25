ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glassboro, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rowan.edu

Yet another senseless tragedy

This evening, Memphis authorities released video depicting the violence leading to the death of Tyre Nichols. Once again, we as a society and as a University community must grapple with the tragic loss of a Black man who, according to authorities, died following a brutal beating at the hands of police officers during a traffic stop.
GLASSBORO, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy