spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky's guidelines on medical cannabis
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear’s Executive Order allowing out-of-state medical cannabis in Kentucky went into effect on New Year’s Day. Last year, President Joe Biden said, “No one should go to jail just for using or possessing marijuana.”. “I think overall, it’s a good thing.”...
kentuckytoday.com
Church leaders rallying support for “Abolition of Abortion in Kentucky” proposal
PETERSBURG, Ky. (KT) – More than 300 Kentucky pastors and other church leaders from different denominations met Wednesday in the Creation Museum for a listen-and-learn presentation from the “End Abortion Now” organization which is pushing legislation it hopes will abolish abortion in the commonwealth. Freshman state Rep....
k105.com
Governor urges Ky. communities to get ‘Recovery Ready’
Gov. Andy Beshear is encouraging communities across Kentucky to strengthen their fight against the drug epidemic by having them apply for certification as a “Recovery Ready Community.”. In June 2022, the governor announced the creation of the Recovery Ready Communities program. Since then, the Office of Drug Control Policy,...
'It's a sad reality that we face': Ky. students discuss school safety
The Commissioner's Student Advisory Council, a group of high school students that advises Kentucky's Education Commissioner, presented its ideas on how to improve school safety in Kentucky.
WBKO
‘Other’ party registration breaks double digits
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Secretary of State Michael Adams announced that, in December and for the first time, Kentucky voter registration under “other” political affiliations has broken the 10 percent mark. In December, Kentucky saw 6,103 new voters register, for a net gain of 509 new voters. Meanwhile,...
fox56news.com
Kentucky political candidates have to take account of the 'other' voters
Political candidates might have to change strategies as more than 10% of Kentucky voters are neither Republican or Democrat. Kentucky political candidates have to take account …. Political candidates might have to change strategies as more than 10% of Kentucky voters are neither Republican or Democrat.
Bill in Ky. legislature would make city and school board elections partisan
Most city council and school board elections are nonpartisan in Kentucky. But a bill filed in the state legislature this year would change that.
kentuckytoday.com
High COVID community levels continue to drop
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The new COVID-19 Community Levels map released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health on Friday shows a decrease in counties with a high community level, and a rise in those having a low level. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention breaks the state...
LGBTQ+ nonprofit wants Kentucky leaders to follow Pope Francis' message
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky nonprofit advocating for LGBTQ+ rights is praising Pope Francis for criticizing laws that criminalize homosexuality. During an interview with the Associated Press, Francis said that homosexuality is sin, but not a crime. He also called on Catholic bishops to welcome the LGBTQ community into the church.
wdrb.com
Ohio company advertising medical marijuana cards in Kentucky causing confusion about what's legal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Ohio company is now advertising medical marijuana certifications in Kentucky. This comes after Gov. Andy Beshear's order to pardon medical marijuana users. But medical advocates and legislators are pushing back on Kentuckians paying for services. Duber Medical recently expanded from Ohio to Kentucky. On the...
Instead of turning pandemic aid into a tax cut for the rich, lawmakers should invest in Kentucky
When is a tax cut NOT a tax cut? When a permanent reduction in state revenue is based on a temporary surplus in the state budget. The result is an unsustainable situation — a tax cut that ends up raising taxes elsewhere and harms our ability to fund the vital programs that keep Kentuckians healthy […] The post Instead of turning pandemic aid into a tax cut for the rich, lawmakers should invest in Kentucky appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
fox56news.com
Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Lexington, according to Tripadvisor
(STACKER) – Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Whether you’re trying to find your way out of a restaurant rut, just moved to your city, or simply want to try somewhere new for your next celebration, finding a new favorite spot can be challenging.
WKYT 27
Kentuckians at greater risk of high Radon exposure
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - January is Radon Awareness Month, and although the month is coming to a close, it’s important to keep radon in the conversation year-round. If you don’t know what radon is, it’s a colorless, odorless, tasteless radioactive gas that emanates from the ground, and depending on the geology of where you live in Kentucky and the construction of your house, you could be putting yourself at risk of lung cancer, without even knowing it.
wdrb.com
$180M in federal funding to help expand affordable, high-speed internet access in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A big investment of federal funds will help Kentucky expand internet access. Kentucky is getting more than $180 million from the U.S. Department of Treasury. The commonwealth is one of four states getting additional American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds targeted toward increasing affordable, high-speed internet. Kentucky's...
kttn.com
Missouri Attorney General joins coalition of states filing suit over Department of Labor’s new ESG rule
In an effort to enforce the laws as written, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey and 24 other state attorneys general filed suit over a Department of Labor rule that would allow 401(k) managers to direct their clients’ money to ESG (Environmental Social Governance) investments. The rule and runs contrary to the laws outlined in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA), and would harm the retirement accounts of millions of people at a time when inflation has already stressed the finances of so many.
1 Kentucky City Among The Dirtiest Places In America
LawnStarter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities in America.
wdrb.com
Most recent Kentucky deer harvest among the highest in years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a good deer hunting season in Kentucky. According to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, 144,506 deer were harvested from early September to Jan. 16, making the 2022-2023 season the highest total since 2019, and the fourth most in a season for the past decade.
kcur.org
Missouri Republicans advance 4 bills that would restrict voters' ability to put laws on the ballot
In a party-line vote, Missouri House members approved proposals to make it more difficult to pass constitutional amendments. A Missouri House committee approved four versions of proposals to overhaul the initiative petition process Thursday on party-line votes, despite warnings of well-funded opposition if lawmakers put one on the ballot. The...
kcountry1057.com
UK guard Wheeler learning to adapt and grow in redefined role
LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — In the middle of his senior season, Sahvir Wheeler is learning to accept his redefined role at Kentucky. The team’s primary point guard for the past two seasons, Wheeler has come off the bench during three of the past four games and played significant minutes in the Wildcats’ 69-53 win at Vanderbilt Tuesday night. Wheeler finished with four points and added five assists.
