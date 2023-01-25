ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky's guidelines on medical cannabis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear’s Executive Order allowing out-of-state medical cannabis in Kentucky went into effect on New Year’s Day. Last year, President Joe Biden said, “No one should go to jail just for using or possessing marijuana.”. “I think overall, it’s a good thing.”...
KENTUCKY STATE
k105.com

Governor urges Ky. communities to get ‘Recovery Ready’

Gov. Andy Beshear is encouraging communities across Kentucky to strengthen their fight against the drug epidemic by having them apply for certification as a “Recovery Ready Community.”. In June 2022, the governor announced the creation of the Recovery Ready Communities program. Since then, the Office of Drug Control Policy,...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

‘Other’ party registration breaks double digits

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Secretary of State Michael Adams announced that, in December and for the first time, Kentucky voter registration under “other” political affiliations has broken the 10 percent mark. In December, Kentucky saw 6,103 new voters register, for a net gain of 509 new voters. Meanwhile,...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Kentucky political candidates have to take account of the 'other' voters

Political candidates might have to change strategies as more than 10% of Kentucky voters are neither Republican or Democrat. Kentucky political candidates have to take account …. Political candidates might have to change strategies as more than 10% of Kentucky voters are neither Republican or Democrat. WATCH: Home Team Friday...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

High COVID community levels continue to drop

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The new COVID-19 Community Levels map released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health on Friday shows a decrease in counties with a high community level, and a rise in those having a low level. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention breaks the state...
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Instead of turning pandemic aid into a tax cut for the rich, lawmakers should invest in Kentucky

When is a tax cut NOT a tax cut? When a permanent reduction in state revenue is based on a temporary surplus in the state budget. The result is an unsustainable situation — a tax cut that ends up raising taxes elsewhere and harms our ability to fund the vital programs that keep Kentuckians healthy […] The post Instead of turning pandemic aid into a tax cut for the rich, lawmakers should invest in Kentucky appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Lexington, according to Tripadvisor

(STACKER) – Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Whether you’re trying to find your way out of a restaurant rut, just moved to your city, or simply want to try somewhere new for your next celebration, finding a new favorite spot can be challenging.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Kentuckians at greater risk of high Radon exposure

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - January is Radon Awareness Month, and although the month is coming to a close, it’s important to keep radon in the conversation year-round. If you don’t know what radon is, it’s a colorless, odorless, tasteless radioactive gas that emanates from the ground, and depending on the geology of where you live in Kentucky and the construction of your house, you could be putting yourself at risk of lung cancer, without even knowing it.
KENTUCKY STATE
kttn.com

Missouri Attorney General joins coalition of states filing suit over Department of Labor’s new ESG rule

wdrb.com

Most recent Kentucky deer harvest among the highest in years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a good deer hunting season in Kentucky. According to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, 144,506 deer were harvested from early September to Jan. 16, making the 2022-2023 season the highest total since 2019, and the fourth most in a season for the past decade.
KENTUCKY STATE
kcountry1057.com

UK guard Wheeler learning to adapt and grow in redefined role

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — In the middle of his senior season, Sahvir Wheeler is learning to accept his redefined role at Kentucky. The team’s primary point guard for the past two seasons, Wheeler has come off the bench during three of the past four games and played significant minutes in the Wildcats’ 69-53 win at Vanderbilt Tuesday night. Wheeler finished with four points and added five assists.
LEXINGTON, KY

