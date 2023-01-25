ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Dorchester Reporter

After Wu's speech, Walsh defends his time in City Hall

Days after Mayor Michelle Wu used part of her “State of the City” speech to critique the past decade of development in the city, her predecessor appeared to offer a defense of his administration’s time inside City Hall. Appearing before the business-backed New England Council on Friday,...
Dorchester Reporter

Mayor Wu proposes ‘Year 13’ pilot program in partnership with UMass Boston

Education and school buildings comprised a hefty portion of Mayor Michelle Wu’s 2023 State of the City address, and one key piece involves a collaboration between Boston Public Schools (BPS) and Dorchester’s UMass Boston. In her speech, Mayor Wu outlined a pilot program for Fenway High School students...
