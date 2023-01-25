The murder suspect involved in the fatal shooting on Badger Mountain Road is facing 13 charges after his first appearance in Douglas County Superior Court Wednesday. Charges against 27-year-old Dalton Scott Potter include first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree robbery, theft and unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle, several charges of domestic violence against the victim, and two counts of intimidating witnesses among other charges.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO