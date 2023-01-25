ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 11

Jennifer Craig
2d ago

give her the same as she did to the horses how sad again if you cant take good care of any animal dont own one may God see fit to give you same treatment however it seems law officals slap the hand and off they go to do more harm and deaths. I feel animal abuse is right up there with human abuse. lock up throw away the key. my heart goes out to the horses pain Rip babys

Reply
8
Fate Lachesis
2d ago

Would not matter even if you reported it in Okanogan county. I reported 2 individuals for living in unsanitary conditions with two children under the age of five and no running water/electricity. They have a bunch of animals that they can’t take care of and have let some slowly die in pain. The two individuals also do drugs with their kids in their tiny camper trailer. Okanagan county did nothing at all and refused to take it seriously so they’re still out there living like that. Congratulations Okanagan County.

Reply(3)
7
Tia Gonzales
3d ago

Sve deserves the same treatment, what a horrible death.

Reply
10
Related
kpq.com

Badger Mountain Murder Suspect Faces 13 Charges

The murder suspect involved in the fatal shooting on Badger Mountain Road is facing 13 charges after his first appearance in Douglas County Superior Court Wednesday. Charges against 27-year-old Dalton Scott Potter include first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree robbery, theft and unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle, several charges of domestic violence against the victim, and two counts of intimidating witnesses among other charges.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Survival Study for Chinook Salmon Yearlings Begins at Rocky Reach Dam

Chelan PUD is beginning work on their Rock Island Confirmation Survival Study, a project that would track the survival rates of Chinook Salmon yearlings as they traverse the Rocky Reach Dam. Senior Fisheries Biologist Lance Keller provided a brief project overview to the Chelan PUD board of commissioners on Jan....
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Follies Event Is The Toast Of The Town

A Wenatchee tradition since 1948 will be renewed on three nights in February when nearly 150 volunteer cast members sing and dance their hearts out for a good cause--children and families in Chelan and Douglas County. The Wenatchee Follies, a broadway style variety show is back for a four performance...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

CDHD Monitors New Omicron Sub-Variant While Expecting Uptick in COVID-19 Cases

The Chelan-Douglas Health District (CDHD) is carefully observing a new strain of the COVID-19 Omicron sub-variant as they monitor COVID-19 infection rates in our region. Earlier in January, CDHD Health Administrator Luke Davies reported that the number of influenza and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases were beginning to drop, but did not have a clear determination on COVID-19 cases.
CHELAN, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy