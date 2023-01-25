ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Dorchester Reporter

After Wu's speech, Walsh defends his time in City Hall

Days after Mayor Michelle Wu used part of her “State of the City” speech to critique the past decade of development in the city, her predecessor appeared to offer a defense of his administration’s time inside City Hall. Appearing before the business-backed New England Council on Friday,...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Taking a Look at Mayor Wu's Diverse Cabinet

Reflecting on her first year in office, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu thanked the leaders who signed up to take on Boston’s biggest challenges during her State of the City address. “I knew my first and most important job as mayor was to build the team that Boston deserves.”. She...
BOSTON, MA
miltontimes.com

Low bids on Milton Landing parcels spark more negotiations

The Milton Landing Committee on Jan. 18 began the consideration of the two bids from its current users for future use of the properties on Wharf Street. The bids received from the Milton Yacht Club (MYC) and the Neponset Rowing Club, both current users of the property, were below the minimum bid of $10,000 a year per section of the property that was laid out in the town’s request for proposals in November.
wgbh.org

Massachusetts Latinos worry about high cost of living, significant housing expenses

Massachusetts' sizable Latino population is feeling a disproportionate impact from racial and economic disparities, particularly when it comes to housing. Almost three in four Latino residents in Greater Boston are renters, according to The Boston Foundation’s research center Boston Indicators, and they're feeling the burden of ever-increasing rents. Latino home owners are also struggling with high costs of living.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Dorchester Reporter

Mayor Wu proposes ‘Year 13’ pilot program in partnership with UMass Boston

Education and school buildings comprised a hefty portion of Mayor Michelle Wu’s 2023 State of the City address, and one key piece involves a collaboration between Boston Public Schools (BPS) and Dorchester’s UMass Boston. In her speech, Mayor Wu outlined a pilot program for Fenway High School students...
BOSTON, MA
foodieflashpacker.com

7 Best Boston Rooftop Bars | Top Rooftop Bars in Boston, MA

Boston is a city with many different neighborhoods, each with its own personality. One of the best ways to explore the city is by visiting the Boston rooftop bars that offer great views of the city. There are many rooftop bars in Boston and they’re perfect for anyone looking for a unique experience. With so many options, there’s no excuse not to find one that fits your tastes.
BOSTON, MA
Harvard Health

Harvard University Housing establishes new rents for 2023–2024

Harvard University Housing (HUH) manages approximately 3,000 apartments, offering a broad choice of locations, unit types, amenities, and sizes to meet the individual budgets and housing needs of eligible Harvard affiliates (full-time graduate students, faculty members, and employees). Harvard affiliates may apply for Harvard University Housing online at www.huhousing.harvard.edu. The website also provides information about additional housing options and useful Harvard and community resources for incoming and current affiliates.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Hyperallergic

What Do Bostonians Think of the New MLK Monument?

BOSTON, Mass. — On January 13, Boston officials unveiled “The Embrace,” the 20-by-40-foot bronze memorial honoring Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, at the 1965 Freedom Plaza. The artwork by Hank Willis Thomas and MASS Design Group was met with nearly immediate backlash online and in the national media, with many likening the monument’s intertwining arms, based on a photograph of the Kings after he won the 1964 Nobel Peace Prize, to various sex acts. Others argued that by abstracting the Kings, the sculpture reduced what was a complex and radical fight to end white supremacy to a symbol that White America finds safe and palatable.
BOSTON, MA
miltontimes.com

Fontbonne convent off the table as new school

The deal for the town to purchase the Fontbonne Convent building for use as a new Milton public school was taken off the table on Jan. 20. School Building Committee Chair Sean O’Rourke said the town received an email that day stating that the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph (CSJ), which owns the building, were rejecting the town’s offer and rescinding their offer to sell the property.
MILTON, MA
Axios Boston

Where to have a cozy fireside dinner in Boston

Leather. Bricks. Fire. Everything you need to hearten your soul. Photo: South End ButteryValentine's Day is right around the corner and there's nothing quite as romantic as a fireside dinner.Even though we've had a very mild winter so far, this is New England — our luck is bound to change. Plus, heating costs are going through the roof, so why not take advantage of the ambient heat available gratis at one of your favorite restaurants?The big picture: To embrace the coming frigid temperatures while still enjoying an active nightlife this romantic season, here are our favorite fireside restaurant dining...
BOSTON, MA
baystatebanner.com

Andrea Campbell sworn in as Mass. attorney general

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Accompanied by her husband and sworn in by her aunt, Andrea Campbell took the oath of office as Massachusetts attorney general Wednesday at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in a ceremony attended by hundreds. Campbell, the first Black woman...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Quincy

A lucky lottery player who bought their winning $1 million ticket from a store in Eastern Massachusetts is several hundreds of thousands of dollars richer. The seven-figure award was won from the “$10,000,000 Lucky Bucks” lottery game. The winning ticket was bought at Hancock Tobacco in Quincy on Friday. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
QUINCY, MA

