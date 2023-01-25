Read full article on original website
Dozens gather in Boston to support rent control bill
BOSTON — Dozens of people gathered outside the State House Saturday in support of a new bill that would allow cities and towns to stabilize rents. The rally was sponsored by Homes for All Mass and Right to the City Boston. The bills (HD 3953 / SD 1818) were...
Dorchester Reporter
After Wu's speech, Walsh defends his time in City Hall
Days after Mayor Michelle Wu used part of her “State of the City” speech to critique the past decade of development in the city, her predecessor appeared to offer a defense of his administration’s time inside City Hall. Appearing before the business-backed New England Council on Friday,...
NECN
Taking a Look at Mayor Wu's Diverse Cabinet
Reflecting on her first year in office, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu thanked the leaders who signed up to take on Boston’s biggest challenges during her State of the City address. “I knew my first and most important job as mayor was to build the team that Boston deserves.”. She...
miltontimes.com
Low bids on Milton Landing parcels spark more negotiations
The Milton Landing Committee on Jan. 18 began the consideration of the two bids from its current users for future use of the properties on Wharf Street. The bids received from the Milton Yacht Club (MYC) and the Neponset Rowing Club, both current users of the property, were below the minimum bid of $10,000 a year per section of the property that was laid out in the town’s request for proposals in November.
wgbh.org
Massachusetts Latinos worry about high cost of living, significant housing expenses
Massachusetts' sizable Latino population is feeling a disproportionate impact from racial and economic disparities, particularly when it comes to housing. Almost three in four Latino residents in Greater Boston are renters, according to The Boston Foundation’s research center Boston Indicators, and they're feeling the burden of ever-increasing rents. Latino home owners are also struggling with high costs of living.
Dorchester Reporter
Mayor Wu proposes ‘Year 13’ pilot program in partnership with UMass Boston
Education and school buildings comprised a hefty portion of Mayor Michelle Wu’s 2023 State of the City address, and one key piece involves a collaboration between Boston Public Schools (BPS) and Dorchester’s UMass Boston. In her speech, Mayor Wu outlined a pilot program for Fenway High School students...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Advocates blocked from having lawyers at police meeting about missing East Boston woman
A FURTHER EXAMPLE of the disparate treatment by law enforcement of cases involving victims of color and White people, or an innocent misunderstanding in the heat of the moment? Those are the dueling accounts of an encounter this week between Boston police and advocates for an East Boston woman who has been missing since late November.
Dorchester Reporter
State of the City 2023 a place to be and be seen for Dorchester, Mattapan residents
The 2023 State of the City was a packed affair at the new MGM Fenway Music Hall adjacent to Fenway Park on Lansdowne Street – with Mayor Michelle Wu delivering her first address to the city, its residents, and its business leaders. The wonderful new venue is patterned in...
After recent violence, city council grapples with putting police back in schools
"It is clear that the Boston Public Schools require immediate public safety attention and swift actions to ensure a safe learning environment for all our students." Four of the 13 Boston City Councilors are urging the Superintendent of Boston Public Schools, Mary Skipper, to bring Boston Police back into classrooms.
foodieflashpacker.com
7 Best Boston Rooftop Bars | Top Rooftop Bars in Boston, MA
Boston is a city with many different neighborhoods, each with its own personality. One of the best ways to explore the city is by visiting the Boston rooftop bars that offer great views of the city. There are many rooftop bars in Boston and they’re perfect for anyone looking for a unique experience. With so many options, there’s no excuse not to find one that fits your tastes.
WBUR
Mattapan will be a case study in how to balance economic growth and racial equity
When Mayor Michelle Wu was running for office, she pledged to overhaul the way development is done in Boston to give neighbors a bigger voice and bring the benefits of economic growth to more residents of color. To do that, Wu's administration is focusing on building wealth in communities of...
Harvard Health
Harvard University Housing establishes new rents for 2023–2024
Harvard University Housing (HUH) manages approximately 3,000 apartments, offering a broad choice of locations, unit types, amenities, and sizes to meet the individual budgets and housing needs of eligible Harvard affiliates (full-time graduate students, faculty members, and employees). Harvard affiliates may apply for Harvard University Housing online at www.huhousing.harvard.edu. The website also provides information about additional housing options and useful Harvard and community resources for incoming and current affiliates.
Hyperallergic
What Do Bostonians Think of the New MLK Monument?
BOSTON, Mass. — On January 13, Boston officials unveiled “The Embrace,” the 20-by-40-foot bronze memorial honoring Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, at the 1965 Freedom Plaza. The artwork by Hank Willis Thomas and MASS Design Group was met with nearly immediate backlash online and in the national media, with many likening the monument’s intertwining arms, based on a photograph of the Kings after he won the 1964 Nobel Peace Prize, to various sex acts. Others argued that by abstracting the Kings, the sculpture reduced what was a complex and radical fight to end white supremacy to a symbol that White America finds safe and palatable.
Would you pay a higher toll fee if it eased the traffic?
BOSTON — Lawmakers are revisiting the idea of congestion tolling on the roads. Drivers would pay higher tolls during the busiest times of day with the goal of getting people to adjust their driving times to help ease traffic. Sometimes traffic moves, but on many days it seems like...
miltontimes.com
Fontbonne convent off the table as new school
The deal for the town to purchase the Fontbonne Convent building for use as a new Milton public school was taken off the table on Jan. 20. School Building Committee Chair Sean O’Rourke said the town received an email that day stating that the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph (CSJ), which owns the building, were rejecting the town’s offer and rescinding their offer to sell the property.
Where to have a cozy fireside dinner in Boston
Leather. Bricks. Fire. Everything you need to hearten your soul. Photo: South End ButteryValentine's Day is right around the corner and there's nothing quite as romantic as a fireside dinner.Even though we've had a very mild winter so far, this is New England — our luck is bound to change. Plus, heating costs are going through the roof, so why not take advantage of the ambient heat available gratis at one of your favorite restaurants?The big picture: To embrace the coming frigid temperatures while still enjoying an active nightlife this romantic season, here are our favorite fireside restaurant dining...
baystatebanner.com
Andrea Campbell sworn in as Mass. attorney general
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Accompanied by her husband and sworn in by her aunt, Andrea Campbell took the oath of office as Massachusetts attorney general Wednesday at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in a ceremony attended by hundreds. Campbell, the first Black woman...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Quincy
A lucky lottery player who bought their winning $1 million ticket from a store in Eastern Massachusetts is several hundreds of thousands of dollars richer. The seven-figure award was won from the “$10,000,000 Lucky Bucks” lottery game. The winning ticket was bought at Hancock Tobacco in Quincy on Friday. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
Dorchester Reporter
Restored Pierce Building reopens in Uphams Corner: Chase Bank to occupy ground-level retail space
Scores of residents and professionals from the neighborhood delighted in taking a look at the renovated Pierce Building that has been painstakingly restored by the Dorchester Bay Economic Development Corporation (EDC) during an open house last Tuesday. The event showcased all four floors, which have been renovated with history in...
NECN
Inside Boston's Changing Commute: How Traffic's Changed at Rush Hour and More
Traffic is back in Boston, alright. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation says 95% of all drivers are now on the roads, which means that on any given day there are roughly 750,000 people commuting into the city. But since the pandemic, Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said, we're seeing shifts in...
