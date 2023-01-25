Read full article on original website
yaktrinews.com
Woman arrested for allegedly trashing Kennewick store, trying to assault employee
KENNEWICK, Wash. - A woman was arrested for allegedly trashing a Kennewick convenience store and trying to assault the store employee. According to investigators with the Kennewick Police Department, officers were called to the Food Mart on the 5200 block of West Clearwater Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. Authorities reported...
Gunshot victim found outside fatal Richland shooting scene arrested for burglary
A woman who was shot remains in critical condition.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Teen arrested for allegedly pointing gun towards other teens
KENNEWICK – A teenage boy was arrested Thursday afternoon for allegedly pointing a handgun towards a group of teens who were walking near Lampson Stadium. At 12:30 p.m., officers from the Kennewick Police Department responded to a weapons complaint at Kennewick High School. Witnesses reported that a teenage male, who was a passenger in a vehicle, was pointing a handgun towards the group who were walking on the sidewalk.
New Details Released in Richland Homicide Case
(Richland, WA) -- The Richland Police Department is releasing new details into a homicide investigation that happened at a home off the 1900 Block of McMurray. That's right near where it meets Marshall. Authorities on Thursday released information that one was dead inside the home, two were suffering from gunshot wounds and one suspect was at large. On Friday, RPD told reporters there was another person involved in the case. That individual was interviewed by police and ultimately taken to the hospital for injuries that were related to the incident, but were not gunshot wounds.
yaktrinews.com
Neighbors respond: Two Richland homicides within 30 days, blocks apart
RICHLAND, Wash. — One person died Thursday in a Richland shooting that brought two others to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Read about what we know about the investigation so far below. This is Richland’s second homicide in less than 30 days. Homicide rates grew for Benton County in...
Two Juveniles Arrested in Yakima Gang Shooting
Yakima Police have arrested 2 juveniles in connection with a shooting Thursday that left a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Both face charges of assault of unlawful possession of a firearm. Police say the gang related shooting happened on North First Street at H Street. Yakima Police say the...
Kennewick PD Says Teen Points a Possible Gun at Other Students
(Kennewick, WA) -- A 16-year-old male is under arrest after Kennewick Police say he pointed what appeared to be a handgun at another group of teens as he was passing them as a passenger in a pickup truck. This happened Thursday morning after witnesses told authorities the 16-year-old pointed the gun at the others as they were walking on the sidewalk across near Lampson Stadium. The victims alerted police when they got to Kennewick High School, which was immediately placed on lockdown.
Group of Yakima Teens Arrested for Shooting Man in Stomach
A group of four teens ages 12-16 all have been arrested for allegedly shooting a man in Yakima this afternoon. The Yakima Police Department is reporting that a group of four teenagers between the ages of 12-16 have been arrested in the shooting of a 28-year-old man around 12:35 pm this afternoon. The shooting happened off the intersection of North 1st Street & H Street in Yakima when the group of kids got into a verbal argument with the man.
FOX 11 and 41
UPDATE: One dead, two injured and suspect on the loose following Richland shooting
The Richland Police Department is still looking for a suspect following a deadly shooting on McMurray St., according to Lieutenant Damon Jansen. Officers were called to the 1800 block of McMurray St. around 10:30 a.m. after a tow truck driver called 9-1-1 saying there was a woman in the street with gunshot wounds. Police believe she had been shot on a nearby property, then ran out to flag down help, according to Jansen.
Richland shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 wounded. Police searching for suspect
At least two others were shot, according to initial reports.
‘I killed those people.’ Woman overhears accused gunman’s call to mom, WA cops say
Three people were shot dead at a Circle K in Yakima, police said.
Othello Arsonist Captured, Also Charged with Jail Incident
Not only is the arson suspect in custody, but he is also facing additional charges from an incident in jail. Arsonist captured after fire guts trailer Tuesday afternoon. The Adams County Sheriff's Office says the suspect is in custody, but the trailer is a total loss. Tuesday afternoon, around 3:13...
Suspect Reportedly Told Mother 'I Killed Those People' After Store Shooting
Police said the suspected shooter killed three people at a convenience store.
nbcrightnow.com
Man from Kennewick sentenced to 3.5 years for staged accident scheme, lying to FBI
SPOKANE, Wash. — After pleading guilty to a staged accident scheme, numerous counts of fraud and lying to the FBI, 52-year-old Ali Abed Yaser of Kennewick has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison, according to a press release from the Department of Justice. In October 2022, he pleaded guilty to:
Violent Pendleton Shooting Suspect Apprehended by Deputies
The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office announced the apprehension of a wanted shooting suspect. The man shot the victim in the arm, the victim had to have part of his arm amputated. The UCSO says the charges against 35-year-old Travis Laib of Pendelton included, according to officials:. "..felony charges of Assault...
FOX 11 and 41
Local community reacts to deadly shooting in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. – Businesses return to normal at the intersection of E Nob Hill Boulevard and 18th Street following the shooting that left three dead on Tuesday morning. Many of the managers of the gas stations and convenient stores in the area opened their doors later that same day after.
ifiberone.com
Bail set at $3 million for roadway murder suspect who allegedly shot at witnesses near Waterville
WENATCHEE - iFIBER ONE News partner, News Radio 560 KPQ reports that bail for Dalton Scott Potter of Wenatchee has been set at $3 million. Dalton faces charges of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder. Dalton is accused of killing 37-year-old Alyssa Longwell of Kennewick while the...
yaktrinews.com
Whatcom Co. man killed in crash in Benton Co.
BENTON CO., Wash. - A Whatcom County man has been identified as the person killed in a crash in Benton County. The crash happened Thursday morning around 3:30. Jeffrey Ebey, 34, of Sumas, was driving westbound on State Route 24 about 20 miles west of West Richland city limits. The...
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office asks for bomb squad after arrest in recent shooting
PENDLETON — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest Tuesday night, Jan. 24, in the recent shooting outside Pendleton that resulted in one man losing part of his arm. The sheriff's office reported detectives at approximately 6:25 p.m. arrested Travis Allen Laib, 35, for first-degree assault, felon...
3 People Killed in a Convenience Store Shooting in Yakima
Yakima Police say a 21-year-old man is now a suspect in the homicide of 3 people at the Circle K on 18th Street, after locking himself out of his vehicle at another store nearby. Yakima Police Chief Mathew Murray says Jarid Haddock allegedly first parked his car at the Arco...
