ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prosser, WA

Comments / 0

Related
elkhornmediagroup.com

Teen arrested for allegedly pointing gun towards other teens

KENNEWICK – A teenage boy was arrested Thursday afternoon for allegedly pointing a handgun towards a group of teens who were walking near Lampson Stadium. At 12:30 p.m., officers from the Kennewick Police Department responded to a weapons complaint at Kennewick High School. Witnesses reported that a teenage male, who was a passenger in a vehicle, was pointing a handgun towards the group who were walking on the sidewalk.
KENNEWICK, WA
102.7 KORD

New Details Released in Richland Homicide Case

(Richland, WA) -- The Richland Police Department is releasing new details into a homicide investigation that happened at a home off the 1900 Block of McMurray. That's right near where it meets Marshall. Authorities on Thursday released information that one was dead inside the home, two were suffering from gunshot wounds and one suspect was at large. On Friday, RPD told reporters there was another person involved in the case. That individual was interviewed by police and ultimately taken to the hospital for injuries that were related to the incident, but were not gunshot wounds.
RICHLAND, WA
News Talk KIT

Two Juveniles Arrested in Yakima Gang Shooting

Yakima Police have arrested 2 juveniles in connection with a shooting Thursday that left a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Both face charges of assault of unlawful possession of a firearm. Police say the gang related shooting happened on North First Street at H Street. Yakima Police say the...
YAKIMA, WA
98.3 The KEY

Kennewick PD Says Teen Points a Possible Gun at Other Students

(Kennewick, WA) -- A 16-year-old male is under arrest after Kennewick Police say he pointed what appeared to be a handgun at another group of teens as he was passing them as a passenger in a pickup truck. This happened Thursday morning after witnesses told authorities the 16-year-old pointed the gun at the others as they were walking on the sidewalk across near Lampson Stadium. The victims alerted police when they got to Kennewick High School, which was immediately placed on lockdown.
KENNEWICK, WA
98.3 The KEY

Group of Yakima Teens Arrested for Shooting Man in Stomach

A group of four teens ages 12-16 all have been arrested for allegedly shooting a man in Yakima this afternoon. The Yakima Police Department is reporting that a group of four teenagers between the ages of 12-16 have been arrested in the shooting of a 28-year-old man around 12:35 pm this afternoon. The shooting happened off the intersection of North 1st Street & H Street in Yakima when the group of kids got into a verbal argument with the man.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

UPDATE: One dead, two injured and suspect on the loose following Richland shooting

The Richland Police Department is still looking for a suspect following a deadly shooting on McMurray St., according to Lieutenant Damon Jansen. Officers were called to the 1800 block of McMurray St. around 10:30 a.m. after a tow truck driver called 9-1-1 saying there was a woman in the street with gunshot wounds. Police believe she had been shot on a nearby property, then ran out to flag down help, according to Jansen.
RICHLAND, WA
98.3 The KEY

Othello Arsonist Captured, Also Charged with Jail Incident

Not only is the arson suspect in custody, but he is also facing additional charges from an incident in jail. Arsonist captured after fire guts trailer Tuesday afternoon. The Adams County Sheriff's Office says the suspect is in custody, but the trailer is a total loss. Tuesday afternoon, around 3:13...
OTHELLO, WA
NEWStalk 870

Violent Pendleton Shooting Suspect Apprehended by Deputies

The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office announced the apprehension of a wanted shooting suspect. The man shot the victim in the arm, the victim had to have part of his arm amputated. The UCSO says the charges against 35-year-old Travis Laib of Pendelton included, according to officials:. "..felony charges of Assault...
PENDLETON, OR
FOX 11 and 41

Local community reacts to deadly shooting in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. – Businesses return to normal at the intersection of E Nob Hill Boulevard and 18th Street following the shooting that left three dead on Tuesday morning. Many of the managers of the gas stations and convenient stores in the area opened their doors later that same day after.
YAKIMA, WA
yaktrinews.com

Whatcom Co. man killed in crash in Benton Co.

BENTON CO., Wash. - A Whatcom County man has been identified as the person killed in a crash in Benton County. The crash happened Thursday morning around 3:30. Jeffrey Ebey, 34, of Sumas, was driving westbound on State Route 24 about 20 miles west of West Richland city limits. The...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
98.3 The KEY

98.3 The KEY

Pasco WA
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy