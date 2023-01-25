Read full article on original website
More Than Pink Walk takes place in West Palm Beach
A sea of pink overtook the streets of downtown West Palm Beach on Saturday morning — all in support of breast cancer awareness.
West Palm Beach Mayor's State Of The City As Recall Effort Is Underway
During his address Friday morning, Mayor Keith James said "I'm happy to report it won't be my last." This after downtown business owner Rodney Mayo was bumped off the ballot after James sued, claiming he wasn't qualified and didn't live in the city.
SunFest cuts West Palm Seaside music competition schedule to 3 days
Booking musical acts, security and insurance are the festival’s biggest ticket items, and the cost of each is up sharply, SunFest Executive Director Paul Jamieson said. Video: SunFest 2022 music festival opens in West Palm Beach. Video: Fans and music lovers return to SunFest. One of the largest music...
Way Beyond Bagels Delray Says Eviction Notice Wrong Due To Rat Infestation
We First Reported On $44,000 Debt Back In December. Now Restaurant Claims Rats Are A Reason Why Payment’s Delayed… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Responding to an eviction lawsuit filed by its landlord, Way Beyond Bagels in Delray Beach says it shouldn’t be forced […]
Food Editor: Dine at the farm. Meet the ‘Oscars of Food’ contenders in the 561. My favorite places for a great croissant.
One of the things I love best about Oceano Kitchen, the exquisite Lantana spot where the front porch serves as the main dining room, is that chefs Jeremy and Cindy Bearman allow themselves to be inspired by what’s locally grown, what’s fresh and what moves them that day.
Two towers could be built on prime church land in downtown West Palm Beach
Family Church in West Palm Beach is poised to lease more than half of its downtown campus for redevelopment into two residential towers, a blockbuster deal that would net the church about $100 million. The transaction, quietly in the works for weeks, could further transform the downtown from its historic landscape of low-rise buildings...
West Palm Beach car wash closer to purchasing duplex land to create new entrance
WEST PALM BEACH — Owners of Mint Eco Car Wash in West Palm Beach’s south end have developed a final site plan that, if approved, they hope will end the longstanding traffic travails at the business’s busy intersection. “We’re feeling a lot more positive at this point...
Nursing School Scam Leads To Indictments For Palm Beach County Residents
FEDS: DEFENDANTS ALLEGEDLY SOLD FAKE NURSING CREDENTIALS… UNTRAINED NURSES WORKING WITH PATIENTS… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A scam involving residents from Palm Beach County, Broward County, New York, and New Jersey allegedly provided nursing diplomas to workers unqualified to work with patients. Multiple […]
About that nightmare traffic ... fix still eluding Fort Lauderdale
Real quick, what are the top 10 problems plaguing Fort Lauderdale? We’re betting hellish traffic — the top gripe among residents and visitors — might be high on your list. It’s high on the city’s list, too. Every year, traffic gridlock and how to fix it comes up at Fort Lauderdale’s annual goal-setting workshop. This year’s half-day session, held on Thursday at the new YMCA center on Sistrunk ...
Electrical fire prompts evacuation of Palm Springs Community Middle School
A small electrical fire forced the evacuation of Palm Springs Community Middle School Friday morning.
Brightline will begin high speed testing at 110 mph in Palm Beach County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Brightline has announced it will begin high speed testing up to 110 mph in northern Palm Beach County. Brightline said testing should begin as soon as Saturday, February 11. Testing will occur throughout February and March and will span through Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens, North Palm Beach, Lake Park, Riviera Beach and West Palm Beach.
Five Best Restaurants Five Minutes From the Boca Raton Brightline Station
When it comes to dining in South Florida, Miami's growing culinary scene is making it easier than ever to sample the area's expanding repertoire. Area gastronomes looking to tackle new food frontiers might want to venture north to discover what Palm Beach County has in store. If sitting in traffic...
Fishing in West Palm Beach, Florida
West Palm Beach, Florida is a popular destination for fishing enthusiasts. The area offers a diverse range of fishing opportunities, from freshwater lakes and rivers to saltwater inlets and offshore waters.
LYONS ROAD NIGHTMARE, CONSTRUCTION LIKELY TO CONTINUE INTO SUMMER
MORE THAN A YEAR OF DANGEROUS DRIVING AS DELRAY BEACH, BOCA RATON CONSTRUCTION PROJECT AGAIN STALLED. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The construction project that has snarled traffic on Lyons Road between Clint Moore Road and Atlantic Avenue for nearly a year […]
Aerin Lauder Serves a Spring Spread at an Iconic Palm Beach Hotel
Aerin Lauder’s heritage is beauty, so it’s no surprise that her eponymous brand is poised to deliver those pretty moments that give life its charm. The granddaughter of cosmetics legend Estée Lauder is celebrating 10 years at the helm of her own company, which takes beauty beyond the vanity. When she was asked to design one of the private villas at The Colony—the 75-year-old Palm Beach, Florida, luxury hotel known for its iconic pink structure—Aerin saw an opportunity to create an environment where a guest would not only want to sleep but to live when away from home. She transformed the villa’s courtyard, where she hosted guests for a dinner party, giving the vacation destination the intimacy of a private home.
Commissioners vote against sale of Palm Beach Raceway
JUPITER, Fla. — Palm Beach County Commissioners voted not to allow the sale of the Palm Beach County raceway Thursday. This came after a lengthy meeting where dozens of fans spoke up about how much the track means to them and to the economy of the area. Your neighborhood:...
St. Lucie Sheriff: Help us find this missing adult!
St. Lucie Sheriff: Help us find this missing adult!. St. Lucie County, Fl (treasurecoast.com) – The St. Lucie Sheriff is looking for the public’s assistance to find this missing adult. Here is the info:. The Sheriff is attempting to locate Janie Wilkerson. She was wearing a pink shirt...
Home Away from Home at AKA West Palm
Make yourself comfortable at the city’s newest hotel residences, with a bevy of amenities, suite styles, and forthcoming dining options The post Home Away from Home at AKA West Palm appeared first on Palm Beach Illustrated.
Acreage Truckers Face Long Haul In Zoning Battle With County
Palm Beach County commissioners got an earful at a recent meeting from big-rig truckers and others who believe their property rights in The Acreage, and their livelihoods, are being threatened by overzealous code enforcement. Faced with packed commission chambers, and an onslaught of complaints at the Tuesday, Jan. 10 meeting,...
Restaurants remain understaffed even as demand recovers after pandemic
The restaurant industry continues to add jobs now for the 24th consecutive month, and it’s still the industry with the largest employment deficit.
