Aerin Lauder’s heritage is beauty, so it’s no surprise that her eponymous brand is poised to deliver those pretty moments that give life its charm. The granddaughter of cosmetics legend Estée Lauder is celebrating 10 years at the helm of her own company, which takes beauty beyond the vanity. When she was asked to design one of the private villas at The Colony—the 75-year-old Palm Beach, Florida, luxury hotel known for its iconic pink structure—Aerin saw an opportunity to create an environment where a guest would not only want to sleep but to live when away from home. She transformed the villa’s courtyard, where she hosted guests for a dinner party, giving the vacation destination the intimacy of a private home.

PALM BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO