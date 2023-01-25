BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The No. 2/5 Ohio State Buckeyes (19-2, 8-2 B1G) fell to No. 6/6 Indiana (19-1, 9-1 B1G) by a 78-65 margin in Bloomington on Thursday night. Ohio State got out to a quick start to take an early 16-8 lead, but Indiana had the 17-16 lead after one quarter. The Buckeyes used a 7-0 run midway through the second quarter to take a 36-32 lead into halftime. Indiana had a 27-6 advantage in the third quarter to hold a 59-42 lead after 30 minutes. Ohio State had the advantage in the fourth but couldn’t get closer than eight points.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO