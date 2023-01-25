Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New solar farm proposal would be one of the country's biggestTed RiversMadison County, OH
Ohio State and Columbus leadership speak out on death of Tyre Nichols by Memphis policeThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Women’s Ice Hockey: Gardiner, Levis score twice as No. 1 Buckeyes prevail 6-2 over Minnesota StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Author of Menacing Letters Terrorizes Entire Town for DecadesZoe DixonCircleville, OH
Related
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Drop First Meet of Season; Now 7-1
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Previously unbeaten and No. 11-ranked Ohio State travelled to Ann Arbor, Mich., to compete against the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines Saturday afternoon. The home team prevailed, 197.075-196.350, handing the Buckeyes their first loss of the season and leaving them with records of 1-1 in the Big Ten Conference and 7-1 overall.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 12 Buckeyes Down No. 22 Tennessee 4-2 to Advance to ITA Indoors
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 12 Ohio State women’s tennis team is heading to Seattle for the ITA National Team Indoor Championship after defeating No. 22 Tennessee, 4-2, in the ITA Kickoff Weekend Columbus championship match Saturday in the Ty Tucker Tennis Center. The Buckeyes, now 3-0 on...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
First Half Run Sinks Buckeyes at IU
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Brice Sensabaugh scored 23 points, but a big Indiana run to close the first half was the difference in the game as Ohio State fell 86-70 Saturday night in Bloomington. The Buckeyes are now 11-10 on the year and 3-7 in Big Ten play. Sensabaugh was...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Triumph 4-0 over UCF to Open ITA Kickoff Weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 2 Ohio State took care of business on Saturday defeating UCF 4-0 on Saturday on the first day of the ITA Kickoff Weekend. The Buckeyes convincingly won the doubles point and moved swiftly through singles to clinch a stress-free victory. The No. 5 ranked player...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Hosts Purdue for Sunday Matinee
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 2/5 Ohio State women’s basketball team (19-2, 8-2 B1G) hosts Purdue (14-6, 5-5 B1G) in the teams’ first meeting of the season. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. in a game broadcast on B1G+. Join the Buckeyes in welcoming back the 1992-93...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 5 Buckeyes Earn 23-15 Road Win at No. 7 Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 5 Ohio State (10-1, 4-0) won seven of 10 matches and defeated No. 7 Michigan (8-2, 3-2) 23-15 at the Crisler Center Friday in Ann Arbor. The win was the Buckeyes’ first in Ann Arbor in nearly five years, since February 11, 2018. It also ended a three-match losing streak against the maze and blue.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 12 Buckeyes Post ITA Kickoff Win over Old Dominion, 4-0
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 12 Ohio State women’s tennis team opened ITA Kickoff Weekend with a 4-0 victory over Old Dominion Friday morning in the Ty Tucker Tennis Center. Ohio State earned the doubles point and then notched three straight-set singles victories to advance to the site championship match. Kolie Allen and Irina Cantos Siemers were winners in both singles and doubles, with Kathleen Jones and Akanksha Bhan part of doubles victories and Lucia Marzal winning in singles.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Take on Hoosiers Saturday Night
Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall – Bloomington, Ind. TICKETS: Single-game and group tickets are available for all remaining men’s basketball games this season. Visit OhioStateBuckeyes.com or call the Ohio State Athletics Ticket Office in the Schottenstein Center at 1-800-GOBUCKS. COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State will complete a tough stretch...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 5 Ohio State Opens Big Ten Slate at No. 6 Michigan Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 5 Ohio State men’s gymnastics team travels to No. 6 Michigan for the Big Ten opener on Saturday for a 1 p.m. dual meet. The meet will be broadcast live on B1G+. Ohio State had the highest team score (405.350) among six teams...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ryan Day Adds James Laurinaitis to Football Staff
COLUMBUS, Ohio – James Laurinaitis, one of the most decorated linebackers in Ohio State history during a four year – 2005-08 – career as a Buckeye, is returning to his alma mater as a member of the coaching staff. Head coach Ryan Day announced the news today that Laurinaitis, a graduate assistant at Notre Dame this past season, will join his staff as a graduate assistant coach who will work with the team’s linebackers.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 13 Buckeyes Topple Tigers 3-1
COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 13 Ohio State (5-2) defeated Princeton (2-4) Thursday 3-1 at the Covelli Center in the first of two matches between the two schools. The teams will face each other again at 7 p.m. Friday at Covelli. Ohio State won the first set 27-25 before taking...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 12 Buckeyes Ready to Host ITA Kickoff Weekend Matches
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 12 Ohio State women’s tennis team is set to host ITA Kickoff Weekend matches in the Ty Tucker Tennis Center. Friday features the Buckeyes taking on Old Dominion at 10 a.m., with No. 22 Tennessee facing Wake Forest in the second match at 1 p.m. The championship match is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday, with the consolation match at 7 p.m. Admission and parking are free to all matches. The site winner will advance to the 2023 ITA National Team Indoor Championship.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Mikesell Scores 2,000th in Indiana Loss
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The No. 2/5 Ohio State Buckeyes (19-2, 8-2 B1G) fell to No. 6/6 Indiana (19-1, 9-1 B1G) by a 78-65 margin in Bloomington on Thursday night. Ohio State got out to a quick start to take an early 16-8 lead, but Indiana had the 17-16 lead after one quarter. The Buckeyes used a 7-0 run midway through the second quarter to take a 36-32 lead into halftime. Indiana had a 27-6 advantage in the third quarter to hold a 59-42 lead after 30 minutes. Ohio State had the advantage in the fourth but couldn’t get closer than eight points.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Bertrand Runs Three Personal-Bests as Buckeyes Split Squad on Friday
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State track and field team competed at the Texas Tech Open & Multis and the Indiana Relays on Friday. In the women’s 60m, Leah Bertrand had the fourth-fastest time in the qualifying rounds with a personal-best 7.42. She had another personal-best in the prelims, finishing sixth (7.36), and a third-personal best in the finals (7.33), finishing fifth.
Comments / 0