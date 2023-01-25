ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell, NJ

RAMS UPEND CHARGERS IN 34TH ANNUAL BOBBY MULLIGAN MEMORIAL GAME

Orangeburg, N.Y. (1/28/23) The Dominican University New York men's basketball team rallied in the second half, but the rally fell short as the Thomas Jefferson Rams came away with the 76-71 victory this evening in Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference (CACC) action played on Coach Baxter Court in the Hennessy Center.
HOWARD SCORES CAREER HIGH IN LOSS TO THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY

Orangeburg, N.Y. (1/28/23) The Dominican University New York women's basketball team fell to the Rams of Thomas Jefferson University in the 22nd Annual Sue Heller Memorial Game. The Lady Chargers fall to 12-9 overall and 7-4 in conference play. The Rams improved to 18-3 overall and 10-1 in the CACC.
