There will ALWAYS be those who only contribute negativity🤦🏾♀️. I hope your business continues to strive and flourish🥰 bountiful💪🏾for anyone who patronize your products! Stay Positive and Productive despite the naysayers👌🏾👍🏾✊🏾🤎
Some people are just ignorant of others needs. My kids are mixed and there was never anything like this for them when they were growing up. Black hair care products were too harsh and white hair products didn't have enough moisturizers in them. Happy to see this available now!!!
OMG!!!! That is beyond horrible. I'm so sorry some people are like that.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can applyMark StarIllinois State
Our 5 favorite Chicago hot dog spots of 2022Adam and MadalynChicago, IL
Legendary MLB Star DiesOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Another MLB Legend DiesOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Related
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled people
Black LGBTQ workers at Hostess claim discrimination, want jobs back
'It was his baby': Oak Park firefighters rescue deaf, blind dog trapped in bathroom wall
Feds: Joliet restaurant, catering company violated child labor laws
CPS changes grade promotion requirements for elementary students
Death in shelter for migrants highlights mental health challenges asylum seekers could face
400 volunteers take census of Chicago's homeless population
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can apply
Former CPD officer stole drugs that killed Treasure Hendrix: suit
This tiny puppy needs a forever home
$1,000 reward offered to find thief who stole van, body
Fire guts ‘mom and pop’ catering firm that made meals for the elderly, also served Bulls and Blackhawks
Chicago area window company accused of ripping off customers; Buffalo Grove couple loses $30K
Toddler wounded in Back of the Yards drive-by shooting
Thief takes car with child inside, dumps car and kid a few blocks away
Two northwest suburban churches to become one
Chicago to conduct annual citywide homeless count
Englewood residents sound off on Save-A-Lot taking place of Whole Foods space
New 211 phone line launches Friday for Chicago, suburban Cook County
Red Line robbery victim took a picture of attacker’s face, leading to his arrest: prosecutors
Fox 32 Chicago
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 7