Mokena, IL

Regina H.
3d ago

There will ALWAYS be those who only contribute negativity🤦🏾‍♀️. I hope your business continues to strive and flourish🥰 bountiful💪🏾for anyone who patronize your products! Stay Positive and Productive despite the naysayers👌🏾👍🏾✊🏾🤎

Rev. R Lei1969
3d ago

Some people are just ignorant of others needs. My kids are mixed and there was never anything like this for them when they were growing up. Black hair care products were too harsh and white hair products didn't have enough moisturizers in them. Happy to see this available now!!!

Phoenix Joy
3d ago

OMG!!!! That is beyond horrible. I'm so sorry some people are like that.

