ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

Titan Machinery (TITN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Titan Machinery (TITN) closed at $43.19 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.41% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.26%. Coming into today, shares of the agriculture and...
NASDAQ

ACRES Commercial (ACR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

ACRES Commercial (ACR) closed the most recent trading day at $9.42, moving +1.84% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the commercial real estate...
NASDAQ

Mackenzie Financial Cuts Stake in CommVault Systems (CVLT)

Fintel reports that Mackenzie Financial Corp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.27MM shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT). This represents 5.11% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.47MM shares and 5.43% of the company, a decrease in...
NASDAQ

Mackenzie Financial Increases Position in Frontdoor (FTDR)

Fintel reports that Mackenzie Financial Corp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.56MM shares of Frontdoor Inc (FTDR). This represents 6.82% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 5.46MM shares and 6.45% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ

Best Cathie Wood Stock to Buy: Tesla Stock vs. Shopify Stock

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are among Cathie Wood's top holdings. In this video, I will evaluate these two growth stocks to determine which is the better stock to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 25, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 27,...
NASDAQ

MPLX LP (MPLX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

MPLX LP (MPLX) closed the most recent trading day at $34.85, moving -0.29% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company...
NASDAQ

Mackenzie Financial Cuts Stake in Irhythm Technologies (IRTC)

Fintel reports that Mackenzie Financial Corp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.25MM shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC). This represents 4.14% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 1.69MM shares and 5.73% of the company, a decrease in...
NASDAQ

Camping World (CWH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Camping World (CWH) closed the most recent trading day at $24.41, moving +0.49% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the recreational...
NASDAQ

Recent Price Trend in Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIY) is Your Friend, Here's Why

While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. The trend often reverses before exiting the trade, leading...
NASDAQ

Simon Property (SPG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Simon Property (SPG) closed at $128.61, marking a +1.8% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.26%. Heading into today, shares of the shopping...
NASDAQ

EQT Corporation (EQT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, EQT Corporation (EQT) closed at $32.93, marking a -0.51% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.26%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
NASDAQ

Chico's FAS (CHS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Chico's FAS (CHS) closed the most recent trading day at $5.19, moving +0.58% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.26%. Coming into today, shares of the clothing chain had...
NASDAQ

Silica Holdings (SLCA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Silica Holdings (SLCA) closed the most recent trading day at $11.91, moving -1.08% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.26%. Heading into today, shares of the commercial silica...
NASDAQ

Sanofi (SNY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Sanofi (SNY) closed at $48.49 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.66% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.26%. Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had...
NASDAQ

Datadog (DDOG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Datadog (DDOG) closed at $77.23, marking a +1.62% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ

Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Patterson-UTI (PTEN) closed at $16.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.95% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.26%. Coming into today, shares of the provider of onshore contract drilling...
NASDAQ

Ranger Energy (RNGR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ranger Energy (RNGR) closed at $10.92, marking a +1.2% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had...
NASDAQ

Fortinet (FTNT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Fortinet (FTNT) closed the most recent trading day at $52.70, moving -0.96% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.26%. Heading into today, shares of the network security company had gained 8.13%...
NASDAQ

Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Starwood Property Trust (STWD) closed at $20.69 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.92% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.26%. Coming into today, shares of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy