ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWQC

Frozen Fat Fondo Fest is back at Credit Island in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Rain, shine, snow, or slim, fat biking is a year-round venture and it’s moments like this that bring joy to those who live it. “It’s wonderful, it’s exciting for us, it’s a, this is one of our big events for the year for the friends of Off-Road Cycling,” Dave Bowman, Secretary of Friends of Off Road Cycling said. “And it’s very exciting for us to see this, It’s just wonderful to see the turnout we get every year for this event.”
DAVENPORT, IA
97X

Steakhouse in Davenport To Close Its Doors For Good

Tappas Steakhouse, a staple for families in Davenport's celebrations, anniversaries and date nights, has announced they will be closing for good in February. The steak house has been open for 41 years, located on Rockingham Road, they specialized in great steaks and any of the good sides for steaks, like shrimp, and potatoes, and they even did chicken dinners for those who aren't steak fans.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Rock Island businesses raise concerns over neighboring scrap yard

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Some Rock Island business owners are raising concerns about a nearby business and their practices on the southwest side of town. Several businesses on First Street went to the City Council on Monday to voice concerns about Del’s Metal Company. They claim the scrap yard is polluting the air and damaging roads with increased traffic.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Clinton community comes together to #BattleWithBlake

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Amber and Mike Griswold could tell something was a bit off about their 9-year-old son, Blake, towards the end of 2022. “We were under the impression he had vertigo. He was suffering from dizziness, some vomiting, and nausea, and then it escalated and his nausea was daily as opposed to occasionally,” Amber Griswold said.
CLINTON, IA
KWQC

Crews respond to Rock Island structure fire near 14 Street

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Crews responded Thursday evening to a fire in Rock Island. According to a Rock Island Fire Department Commanding Firefighter, the call came in around 4:40 p.m. for reports of a house fire at 14 1/2 Street and 12 Avenue. Officials say no injuries were reported...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

QC restaurant makes Top 100 in Yelp list

The owners and patrons of Cafe d’Marie are Yelping for joy, as the Davenport restaurant is the only one in the Quad Cities to make the 2023 Top 100 restaurants in the U.S., according to Yelp.com. The atmospheric, tasty eatery at 614 W. 5th St., Davenport, is the only...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Sonic Drive-In wants to bring up to 10 locations to eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Sonic Drive-In says it hopes to open up to 10 new locations spreading from Des Moines to Davenport in the near future. While the fast food chain couldn’t confirm when the restaurants would open, it said it’s currently looking for the right real estate for 10 or more locations that would fit the Sonic profile.
DES MOINES, IA
KWQC

1 killed in Davenport crash Thursday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead Thursday night. Around 11:32 p.m., Davenport police, fire, and Medic EMS responded to the 1300 block of Cedar Street for a report of a single-vehicle crash. Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the...
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Madison Russo donors speaking out, surprised with refunds

BETTENDORF, Iowa — In the fallout of Madison Russo's alleged fake cancer fundraiser, donors across the country are being surprised with refunds and the story they never knew. After the 19-year-old Bettendorf woman was arrested for theft on Monday, Jan. 23, news began to spread that her nearly $38,000...
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

Medical move creates a QC hospital in a hospital

Select Specialty Hospital – Quad Cities, a critical illness recovery hospital, is moving to the third floor of Genesis Medical Center – Davenport, a hospital inside a hospital. Select is a critical illness recovery hospital that cares for patients with specialized needs including those recovering from traumatic injuries...
DAVENPORT, IA
977wmoi.com

Openings Available in West Central Head Start Programs in Monmouth and Abingdon

West Central Head Start serves children birth to three in their home-based Early Head Start program and children three to five years old in their center-based Head Start Preschool. Family Services Manager Lisa Medina-Foshay reports there are openings in both half-day and full-day programs in Warren County and Abingdon:. “We...
ABINGDON, IL
kiwaradio.com

Number Of Casino Riverboats Will Drop To Two

Statewide Iowa — The number of Iowa casinos that float on a boat will soon be sinking. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says plans were approved Thursday for the Casino Queen operation in Marquette to move to land. The first gambling in the state was at horse...
IOWA STATE
KBUR

BPD: three businesses cited for selling tobacco to underage customers

Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department has cited three businesses for selling tobacco to underage customers. On Monday, January 23rd, the Burlington Police Department conducted compliance checks on businesses licensed to sell tobacco in Burlington. Of all the businesses where compliance checks were performed, three were cited for selling tobacco...
BURLINGTON, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy