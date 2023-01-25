Read full article on original website
KWQC
Frozen Fat Fondo Fest is back at Credit Island in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Rain, shine, snow, or slim, fat biking is a year-round venture and it’s moments like this that bring joy to those who live it. “It’s wonderful, it’s exciting for us, it’s a, this is one of our big events for the year for the friends of Off-Road Cycling,” Dave Bowman, Secretary of Friends of Off Road Cycling said. “And it’s very exciting for us to see this, It’s just wonderful to see the turnout we get every year for this event.”
QC Teacher Of The Week: Linda Anderson At Ridgewood Elementary In Rock Island
It's the Spring 2023 semester and we are heading out to schools with our awesome program with Nothing Bundt Cakes and Scooter's Coffee to honor and reward our awesome Quad Cities teachers and educators. It's called QC Teacher of the Week and we are so excited to announce this week's teacher of the week!
Steakhouse in Davenport To Close Its Doors For Good
Tappas Steakhouse, a staple for families in Davenport's celebrations, anniversaries and date nights, has announced they will be closing for good in February. The steak house has been open for 41 years, located on Rockingham Road, they specialized in great steaks and any of the good sides for steaks, like shrimp, and potatoes, and they even did chicken dinners for those who aren't steak fans.
KWQC
Goodwill of the Heartland moves QC mission services offices to NorthPark Mall
Annual Hand in Hand Chili Cook-Off benefit to be held Feb. 4. Annual Hand in Hand Chili Cook-Off benefit to be held Feb. 4. Select Specialty Hospital moves to Genesis Medical Center. Updated: 2 hours ago. Patients will begin moving into the new location next week. Gain new knowledge in...
KWQC
Rock Island businesses raise concerns over neighboring scrap yard
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Some Rock Island business owners are raising concerns about a nearby business and their practices on the southwest side of town. Several businesses on First Street went to the City Council on Monday to voice concerns about Del’s Metal Company. They claim the scrap yard is polluting the air and damaging roads with increased traffic.
What Gas Station Workers On I-80 Really Think About Davenport
In a community, you would hope that everyone that lives in it speaks well about the place they call home. Whether you're born and raised in the community or not, those who live, work and represent that place should speak relatively highly about it. Not in Davenport or really in...
See The Davenport House That’s Been Called A “Nightmare On Zillow Street”
A Davenport house that's on the market is drawing attention for it's fixer-upper looks. A group on Facebook, called "Nightmare On Zillow Street", looks at different homes in different parts of the country that have pretty rough listing pictures. In the last few months, there has been one in Geneseo and one in Garner.
KWQC
Clinton community comes together to #BattleWithBlake
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Amber and Mike Griswold could tell something was a bit off about their 9-year-old son, Blake, towards the end of 2022. “We were under the impression he had vertigo. He was suffering from dizziness, some vomiting, and nausea, and then it escalated and his nausea was daily as opposed to occasionally,” Amber Griswold said.
KWQC
Crews respond to Rock Island structure fire near 14 Street
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Crews responded Thursday evening to a fire in Rock Island. According to a Rock Island Fire Department Commanding Firefighter, the call came in around 4:40 p.m. for reports of a house fire at 14 1/2 Street and 12 Avenue. Officials say no injuries were reported...
ourquadcities.com
QC restaurant makes Top 100 in Yelp list
The owners and patrons of Cafe d’Marie are Yelping for joy, as the Davenport restaurant is the only one in the Quad Cities to make the 2023 Top 100 restaurants in the U.S., according to Yelp.com. The atmospheric, tasty eatery at 614 W. 5th St., Davenport, is the only...
KCRG.com
Sonic Drive-In wants to bring up to 10 locations to eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Sonic Drive-In says it hopes to open up to 10 new locations spreading from Des Moines to Davenport in the near future. While the fast food chain couldn’t confirm when the restaurants would open, it said it’s currently looking for the right real estate for 10 or more locations that would fit the Sonic profile.
KWQC
1 killed in Davenport crash Thursday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead Thursday night. Around 11:32 p.m., Davenport police, fire, and Medic EMS responded to the 1300 block of Cedar Street for a report of a single-vehicle crash. Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the...
Madison Russo donors speaking out, surprised with refunds
BETTENDORF, Iowa — In the fallout of Madison Russo's alleged fake cancer fundraiser, donors across the country are being surprised with refunds and the story they never knew. After the 19-year-old Bettendorf woman was arrested for theft on Monday, Jan. 23, news began to spread that her nearly $38,000...
ourquadcities.com
Medical move creates a QC hospital in a hospital
Select Specialty Hospital – Quad Cities, a critical illness recovery hospital, is moving to the third floor of Genesis Medical Center – Davenport, a hospital inside a hospital. Select is a critical illness recovery hospital that cares for patients with specialized needs including those recovering from traumatic injuries...
This Galesburg pizza joint ranks No. 1 in Illinois, and among top 40 nationwide
You don’t have to leave Galesburg to experience the best pizza in Illinois, or one of the top 100 pizzas in America. Yelp has released its Top 100 Pizza Places for 2023, and baked at 57 S. Seminary St. in Galesburg comes in at No. 40 overall and No. 1 in Illinois.
977wmoi.com
Openings Available in West Central Head Start Programs in Monmouth and Abingdon
West Central Head Start serves children birth to three in their home-based Early Head Start program and children three to five years old in their center-based Head Start Preschool. Family Services Manager Lisa Medina-Foshay reports there are openings in both half-day and full-day programs in Warren County and Abingdon:. “We...
kiwaradio.com
Number Of Casino Riverboats Will Drop To Two
Statewide Iowa — The number of Iowa casinos that float on a boat will soon be sinking. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says plans were approved Thursday for the Casino Queen operation in Marquette to move to land. The first gambling in the state was at horse...
KBUR
BPD: three businesses cited for selling tobacco to underage customers
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department has cited three businesses for selling tobacco to underage customers. On Monday, January 23rd, the Burlington Police Department conducted compliance checks on businesses licensed to sell tobacco in Burlington. Of all the businesses where compliance checks were performed, three were cited for selling tobacco...
KWQC
Man arrested in connection to apartment building fire on 53rd Street in Moline
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A man has been arrested in connection to a Wednesday mid-morning fire at Timber Knoll Apartments that displaced dozens and sent two to the hospital, according to media releases from the Moline Police Department and Moline Fire Department. Frederick J. McKenzie, 36, was arrested Wednesday and...
Peoria County coroner identifies Galesburg woman killed in I-74 accident
The Peoria County coroner has identified the woman killed in a weather-related wreck on Interstate 74 on Thursday. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said Amanda Matuszyk was driving to work at the time of the accident. The 42-year-old Galesburg woman was a patient care technician at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center, the coroner said.
