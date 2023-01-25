Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 San Antonio Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbySan Antonio, TX
Hungry for a challenge? The 5 best food challenges in San Antonio to conquerAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
'Not an Accident' - Parents, four children, and pets were discovered dead in a Texas garage with carbon monoxide odor.San HeraldSan Antonio, TX
Two places in San Antonio offering free tacos tomorrow. Find out how to get yoursAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
kurv.com
City Plans To Negotiate Before Using Eminent Domain To Seize Downtown Bar
City officials say they plan to negotiate with the owner of a downtown bar before using the power of eminent domain against his business. San Antonio City Council voted 9-2 on Thursday to condemn and acquire Mose’s Roses Hideout on East Houston Street. The bar sits in the way of a planned Alamo Visitor Center and Museum.
San Antonio Council OKs eminent domain takeover of Moses Rose’s to make way for Alamo center
The owner has held out for a higher price, saying officials behind the project never entered into serious negotiations.
KSAT 12
Lowest number of veterans experiencing ‘unsheltered’ homelessness in SA, according to Point in Time Count
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has made some changes to help more veterans get off the streets and into housing. The 2022 Point in Time (PIT) Count recorded the lowest number of unsheltered veterans in Bexar County and San Antonio since 2016. Haven For Hope Veterans Coordinator John Votts...
San Antonio Current
Renowned San Antonio photographer Al Rendon is selling his 1892 studio and living space
Al Rendon, recognized as one of San Antonio's best fine-art and commercial photographers, has placed his longtime studio, gallery and residence on the market for nearly $2.6 million. Built in 1892, the property is located convergence of South Alamo, South Presa and South Saint Mary's streets, putting it at practically...
After teasers and anticipation, San Antonio’s Camp Hot Wells is now open
Interest has swirled around a potential opening date for the site, which sits on the Mission Reach of the San Antonio River.
San Antonio Current
This restored 1913 San Antonio home includes a dining area that opens into a sunroom
A restored home in San Antonio's Monte Vista Historic District with stately columns and an abundance of elegant millwork has hit the market for just under $1.1 million. While the restoration, conducted by a local architect Linda Fugit, has largely kept the two-story property to the spirit of its 1913 vintage, it does feature one slightly offbeat addition. A dining area surrounded by partially stripped wood includes three double doors, which open into the back yard, transforming it into an open-air sunroom.
news4sanantonio.com
Local school districts seeing exodus of staff
San Antonio-Northside ISD says their buses are at capacity with students sitting three to a seat. But their bus driver shortage is so severe, some students face a wait upwards to an hour. Bus driver Pat Santos plays a big role in getting many Northside ISD students to school each day. But she needs help. There’s a lack of drivers in the district. “They’re having to wait because you know the rain and stuff the weather conditions to me it’s like I feel bad you know," said Santos.
City Council votes to use eminent domain to take downtown business for Alamo Plaza
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio City Council on Thursday voted to use eminent domain to get over a lingering hurdle in a multimillion-dollar plan that would build a new Alamo museum and visitor center. Moses Rose's Hideout remains the lone business that has yet to accept an offer...
KSAT 12
New Braunfels police seek voter support for creation of Crime Control & Prevention District
New Braunfels – The New Braunfels Police Association said crime is up as the population grows and the city’s police force needs more money for training, hiring and crime prevention programs. Police officers are walking the streets collecting signatures for a petition that would force the council to...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Rare phenomenon depicts strange clouds in San Antonio skies
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonians sent pictures and emails to KENS 5 of a rare phenomenon depicting cloud formations known as "hole punch clouds" or fallstreak holes seen Thursday afternoon. These types of clouds usually show large circular or elliptical formations in what appear to be a cloudy sky...
Latino Media Network buys San Antonio Spanish speaking radio station
The group aims to hire more Latinos into the media field.
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Trio of Mexican restaurants rack up similar violations
SAN ANTONIO – A trio of Mexican restaurants racked up similar health code violations during recent inspections leading to low scores for the San Antonio food businesses. Taqueria Jalisco, located in the 6600 block of Zarzamora Street, earned a 75 on their December health inspection. An inspector found a...
seguintoday.com
Seguin ISD seeks purchase of Irma Lewis SOLC
(Seguin) — The Seguin ISD Board of Trustees has officially agreed to pursue the purchase of the Irma Lewis Seguin Outdoor Learning Center. Trustees on Tuesday unanimously gave Seguin ISD Superintendent Dr. Matthew Gutierrez the authorization to begin negotiations toward the potential purchase of the outdoor learning center located at 1865 E US Highway 90.
San Antonio director's short about the broken U.S. immigration system debuts at Sundance
The short follows Maria Luisa (Alejandra Herrera) during her stressful interaction with an immigration officer (Cherie Julander) alongside her husband Jorge (Enoc Oteo) as she interviews for a green card.
San Antonio teachers unions' support proposed $15,000 pay increase for educators, 25% increase for school staff
SAN ANTONIO — Texas lawmakers want to increase pay for school teachers. On Tuesday—a house bill was submitted to give a $15,000 raise for teachers and a 25% pay increase for support staff. Lawmakers are calling it the largest pay raise in state history. Local teachers are demanding...
Pleasanton Express
Truck haulers beware on Jourdanton city streets
Due to citizen concerns about heavy fast moving truck haulers, traveling along residential streets, the City of Jourdanton Police Department has strategically placed hidden traffic cameras at various residential street locations throughout the city to monitor for illegal truck haulers thru traffic along residential neighborhoods. The City of Jourdanton City...
199 new US citizens sworn in during San Antonio ceremony
SAN ANTONIO — Nearly 200 new U.S. citizens were sworn in at a naturalization ceremony in San Antonio Friday afternoon. The 199 individuals are from 43 different countries, including Egypt, Ireland and Jamaica. Among them are quadruplets born in Monterrey, Mexico who embarked on the naturalization process six years ago.
fox7austin.com
Local StarFlight helicopters hit with laser strikes
AUSTIN, Texas - When a laser pointer flashes into the cabin of a StarFlight helicopter, the single line of light scatters. "When they hit the Plexiglass, it basically lights up the whole cockpit," said StarFlight pilot Ryan Kelly. Kelly said he's been hit three times during his career flying medical...
KTSA
How to get free income tax return help in San Antonio and Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Tax season is ramping up, and volunteer tax assistance will be available for many residents who need assistance in San Antonio and Bexar County. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program offers free help to individuals or families who earned up to a specified limit in 2022.
KSAT 12
SAWS denies damage claim after same pipe repeatedly bursts in front of Castle Hills home
CASTLE HILLS, Texas – San Antonio Water System officials have denied a damage claim filed by a Castle Hills homeowner, despite the same water pipe bursting over and over again in the woman’s front yard. Homeowner Dorian Patrick filed the claim for damages in September after learning that...
Comments / 0