ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Antonio Current

This restored 1913 San Antonio home includes a dining area that opens into a sunroom

A restored home in San Antonio's Monte Vista Historic District with stately columns and an abundance of elegant millwork has hit the market for just under $1.1 million. While the restoration, conducted by a local architect Linda Fugit, has largely kept the two-story property to the spirit of its 1913 vintage, it does feature one slightly offbeat addition. A dining area surrounded by partially stripped wood includes three double doors, which open into the back yard, transforming it into an open-air sunroom.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Local school districts seeing exodus of staff

San Antonio-Northside ISD says their buses are at capacity with students sitting three to a seat. But their bus driver shortage is so severe, some students face a wait upwards to an hour. Bus driver Pat Santos plays a big role in getting many Northside ISD students to school each day. But she needs help. There’s a lack of drivers in the district. “They’re having to wait because you know the rain and stuff the weather conditions to me it’s like I feel bad you know," said Santos.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Rare phenomenon depicts strange clouds in San Antonio skies

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonians sent pictures and emails to KENS 5 of a rare phenomenon depicting cloud formations known as "hole punch clouds" or fallstreak holes seen Thursday afternoon. These types of clouds usually show large circular or elliptical formations in what appear to be a cloudy sky...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Seguin ISD seeks purchase of Irma Lewis SOLC

(Seguin) — The Seguin ISD Board of Trustees has officially agreed to pursue the purchase of the Irma Lewis Seguin Outdoor Learning Center. Trustees on Tuesday unanimously gave Seguin ISD Superintendent Dr. Matthew Gutierrez the authorization to begin negotiations toward the potential purchase of the outdoor learning center located at 1865 E US Highway 90.
SEGUIN, TX
Pleasanton Express

Truck haulers beware on Jourdanton city streets

Due to citizen concerns about heavy fast moving truck haulers, traveling along residential streets, the City of Jourdanton Police Department has strategically placed hidden traffic cameras at various residential street locations throughout the city to monitor for illegal truck haulers thru traffic along residential neighborhoods. The City of Jourdanton City...
JOURDANTON, TX
fox7austin.com

Local StarFlight helicopters hit with laser strikes

AUSTIN, Texas - When a laser pointer flashes into the cabin of a StarFlight helicopter, the single line of light scatters. "When they hit the Plexiglass, it basically lights up the whole cockpit," said StarFlight pilot Ryan Kelly. Kelly said he's been hit three times during his career flying medical...
AUSTIN, TX
KTSA

How to get free income tax return help in San Antonio and Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Tax season is ramping up, and volunteer tax assistance will be available for many residents who need assistance in San Antonio and Bexar County. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program offers free help to individuals or families who earned up to a specified limit in 2022.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy