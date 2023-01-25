Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
easttexasradio.com
Homeless Count In Paris
The Red River Homeless Coalition will conduct a Point-In-Time Count for Lamar County today. Two counts will occur, one for people living on the streets or other sites not meant to be a habitation, and the other for those living in shelters.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Is Getting Another Eiffel Tower
Councilman Clayton Pilgrim told the City Council Monday that there were plans for a replica of Paris’ Eiffel Tower with a red cowboy hat at Cox Field. In addition, private individuals would fund a mini Eiffel Tower at the airport terminal for around $14,000.
ketr.org
Paris police place officer on leave pending review of video
The City of Paris has placed a police officer on administrative leave while the police department reviews a video of an encounter between the officer and a Lamar County resident. The incident occurred on Jan. 2. The officer’s name has not been released and the identity of the Lamar County resident has also not been released. The Paris News reports the resident’s son was paralyzed after being shot by police in 2021. Bodycam footage of the January 2023 conversation between the officer and the resident is being reviewed by Paris police. The Paris News reports the video ends with the officer saying “Tell your son we said ‘hi.’”
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Jail Bookings
Titus County arrested 43-year-old Robin Michelle Jones for violating her parole for Burglary of a Habitation. They also charged her with three outstanding misdemeanor warrants, a there is no bond. Erika Lizabeth Sanchez. Deputies arrested 32-year-old Erika Lizbeth Sanchez for the Forgery of a Financial Instrument and added Resisting Arrest...
Hopkins County District Attorney: Clayton Reynolds
A Press Release Regarding the Arrest, Trial and Sentencing of Clayton Reynolds. January 26, 2023 – DCSO Deputy Samantha Manrique met up with DPS Trooper Sgt. Kain to make an arrest on Clayton Reynolds in downtown Cooper, Texas on July 7, 2022. At that time, Mr. Reynolds had two warrants for his arrest for two third-degree felony assaults, both against the same woman who is the mother of his children. During this time, Mr. Reynolds had been heavily using methamphetamine and was experiencing delusions regarding the mother of his children. As a result of these delusions, Mr. Reynolds was calling 911 repeatedly. This is what prompted the meeting between Sgt. Kain and Deputy Manrique.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Friday (Jan 27)
At 7:33 Thursday morning, Paris Police responded to a disturbance between two vehicles, and the victim reported that his estranged wife was following him and had shot at him. Officers looked for the two cars and observed a bullet hole in the doorpost behind the driver’s door. The victim reported that he and his estranged wife had recently separated. After an earlier disturbance between the two, the victim was driving to work and noticed that his estranged wife was following him. To avoid another confrontation, the victim went toward the Police Department, but his estranged wife pointed a pistol at him and then shot at him. They located the suspect, Patricsh Annette Titus, 37, in Clarksville and arrested her. She was transferred back to Paris and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and placed in the Lamar County Jail.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Thursday (Jan 26)
Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 500-block of Cedar Wednesday morning at 8:55. A person reported that they were overseeing the home while the owner was away. Someone had used a window to access the residence, and they had moved several items around inside. The reporting person could only describe a few things that were missing. The investigation continues.
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Hopkins County arrested Christopher Lee Skeen, Jr. of Tira, on multiple charges. He’s charged with Engaging in Organized Crime and several traffic-related offenses. His bond is $75,000. Deputies arrested Adrian Jamaal Godbolt of Sulphur Springs for possessing a firearm by a felon, two counts of gun theft, and driving...
tpr.org
Texas DPS won't enforce a handgun restriction for young adults, memo says
State public safety agents are no longer enforcing a Texas law restricting the possession of handguns for young adults aged 18 to 20, according to an internal memo sent out earlier this month. The memo, obtained by the Dallas Morning News, was sent out Jan. 10 to DPS officers and...
easttexasradio.com
Hunt County Man Gets 20 Years
A Hunt County grand jury indicted Kerith Gilstrap, 43, of Greenville, in July 2021, on one count of arson causing death. Gilstrap entered the guilty plea Friday in 354th District Court. Judge Keli Aiken sentenced Gilstrap to 20 years in prison. The fire was on Apr 13, 2021, and resulted in the death of Christopher James Hawkins, 43, of Greenville.
Man Murdered , Brother in Law Arrested in Campbell Texas
At approximately 6:15 AM on January 22, 2023, the Hunt County Sheriff's Office received a call about suspicious activity in the area of County Road 4108 in Greenville. The information obtained from the caller was that her brother and her husband were at a residence on County Road 4108 when allegedly three individuals kidnapped her husband at gunpoint. Several minutes later, her brother heard gunshots. Hunt County Sheriff's department then started the investigation as a possible kidnapping. They soon found a Deceased Male in a ditch on nearby County Road 4106.
easttexasradio.com
One Dead, One In Custody After Hunt County Altercation
Hunt County Deputies responded to suspicious activity on County Road 4108 in Greenville. The information received from the caller was that her brother and her husband were at a residence, and allegedly three individuals kidnapped her husband at gunpoint. Several minutes later, her brother heard gunshots. Deputies located a deceased male on County Road 4106. Investigators and the Texas Ranger determined the deceased male was a victim of a homicide. Officials arrested Silviano Robles of Rowlett as the possible person responsible for the death of his brother-in-law Homero Leos Silviano.
easttexasradio.com
Delta County Man Gets 99 Years In Prison
After deliberating for about five minutes, a Delta County jury sentenced Clayton Reynolds to 99 years. They had convicted him on two felony warrants for assaulting his children’s mother and an onsite arrest for Possession of a Controlled Substance. His career as a criminal included arrests and convictions on multiple felonies and a nine-year term in federal prison. Assistant D.A. Zachary Blackmon prosecuted the case.
Police: 2 arrested after drug bust in East Texas
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested after a drug bust in East Texas. According to Mount Pleasant Police Department, a narcotics search warrant was executed in the city on Friday in the 1500 block of South O’Tyson Avenue, leading to the arrest of two people. During the search, police seized over five […]
TxDOT data shows DUIs, speeding, not staying in single lane among leading causes of deadly crashes in East Texas
TYLER, Texas — In 2022, driving under the influence of alcohol, an unsafe speed and not staying in a single lane of traffic were the leading causes of fatal crashes in the East Texas area. According to data from the Texas Department of Transportation Tyler District, there were 167...
easttexasradio.com
Fatal McCurtain County Crash
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a 64-year-old Millerton man died in a single-vehicle crash in McCurtain County. Investigators report that Charles Adkins ran off OK 98, hit two fences after overcorrecting, and ended up in a home. Troopers say McCurtain County Memorial Hospital pronounced him after he experienced a medical condition.
KXII.com
One dead, two taken to hospital after crash in Fannin Co.
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A man is dead after a crash on State Highway 121 on Thursday night. According to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Abbas Zeerak, 38, was driving south on SH 121 behind Jonathan Davenport, 57, when Davenport slowed down to make a left-hand turn onto County Rd. 4642 and Zeerak rear-ended him.
KTEN.com
Whitewright man killed in three-vehicle crash
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — A Whitewright man died Thursday evening in a three-vehicle crash on State Highway 121 in Fannin County. Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper K. Sanmann said 57-year-old Jonathan Davenport was behind the wheel of a sport utility vehicle south of Randolph when he slowed down on Highway 121 to make a left-hand turn on County Road 4642.
Comments / 0