coloradosun.com
Massive rock slide halts operations at Glenwood Springs quarry. Mine opponents call for shut-down, investigation.
Last week, a massive rock slide buried the Mid-Continent limestone quarry above Glenwood Springs. City residents who have spent several years fighting a proposed expansion at the mine say the collapsed mountainside is an opportunity to scrutinize the operation. “The rock slide shines a light on the fact that this...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Glenwood Springs’ North Landing could become community gateway
A vacant grass field that sits where the Grand Avenue Bridge used to cross the river could become a place for community members and visitors alike to gather and enjoy downtown, according to design ideas at a recent open house. “This year is all about finalizing design,” Bryana Starbuck, the...
Grand Junction’s Illegal I-70 RV Eyesore Has Been Removed
Next time you are driving Interstate 70 outside of Grand Junction you may notice something is missing. How many times have you been driving down I-70 and noticed that old, worn-out RV sitting in the desert, surrounded by trash and junk? You may have wondered if someone is living there. Is it actually legal to set up a permanent residence on public land? It's been there for a long time, but now it has finally been removed. Did someone live here, or is it just a dumping site?
State Patrol Puts Northern Colorado County in the Top 5 Worst for Speeding
Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is here with another reminder that Centennial State residents aren't the best at driving. In a new press release, the agency chastised local motorists for their apparent inability to stop speeding, particularly in school or work zones. "Great lengths are taken to alert drivers in advance...
Two Grand Junction Colorado Restaurants Closing Temporarily
Two Grand Junction, Colorado restaurants will be closing their doors temporarily in late January and early February. Don't worry, these are just short-term closures. One is undergoing a remodel, and the other is taking a short vacation. Both will be up and running again before you know it. Two Grand...
Red Rock Auto Group under State and local investigation
"Red Rock Auto Group" has been driving in the fast lane for the last few years, buying up 5 major local dealerships since 2016, But a new state investigation could slow things down, after multiple customers, and some former employees, raised serious questions about their business practices. There are dozens of complaints online and with the better business bureau on this issue, some so serious they've triggered a local and state investigation.
What is Colorado’s Minimum Wage?
2023 might be the year that you or someone you know changes jobs in Grand Junction. Perhaps you know someone who will be looking for their first job ever, or maybe you know someone looking to pick up something part-time. What is Colorado's minimum wage?. Numbers have changed from state...
KJCT8
Clouds and mountain snow increases into the weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Clouds have been on the increase through much of the morning primarily across the northern half of the Western Slope with some light snow coming down north of Interstate 70 around Meeker. Clouds are continuing to increase across the region and snow is starting to pop up in the higher elevations south of Interstate 70 as we head into the afternoon. Clouds will continue to linger around into the weekend, and we’ll see a couple of rounds of snow in the higher elevations as well.
3 Vehicle crash on I-70
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — It was just 10 days ago when 3 semi-trucks collided on I-70, causing the highway to be closed most of the day. Today, snowy weather in Glenwood Canyon caused another 3-vehicle collision in Glenwood Canyon today. If you’re heading in that direction or have friends or family traveling this way […]
Regal Cinemas Closing Two Colorado Theater Locations
At least 39 more Regal Cinemas movie theaters are closing across the nation including two in Colorado. The COVID-19 pandemic was devastating to the movie industry and it's possible it will never fully recover. Cineworld, the parent company of Regal filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy four months ago and is closing 39 more theater locations across the country.
I-70 eastbound reopens after crashes, whiteout
Colorado State Patrol reported "whiteout conditions" at high elevations Friday night as snow hit the mountains, causing crashes and snarling traffic.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Glenwood Springs man accused of threatening Summit schools on social media tells judge he doesn’t own any guns
The Glenwood Springs man accused of threatening Summit schools on social media told a judge Thursday, Jan. 26, that he doesn’t own any guns. The day after he allegedly made threats on Summit Daily’s Instagram page, Charles Draughn, 26, appeared before Summit County Judge Edward Casias by video from the county jail for a bond advisement hearing.
Colorado man intentionally drove pickup truck into police department lobby 'in order to be heard': police
Grand Junction, Colorado police say a man intentionally drove his pickup truck into the lobby of a police station on Tuesday, but say no one was injured.
nbc11news.com
Truck smashes through Grand Junction Police Station front door, ends up in lobby
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A pickup truck smashed through the front doors of the Grand Junction Police Station just after noon Wednesday, ending up several feet inside the lobby. Police confirmed that there are no injuries, but have indefinitely closed the station’s lobby. Our crews on scene could...
KJCT8
Snow on track to arrive on Monday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our next weather maker is on track to arrive with snow overnight Sunday or early Monday morning. This setup doesn’t necessarily scream big snow for us on the Western Slope, however. Snow Possible, but Could Choke. The setup is one that has become familiar...
GJPD and FBI investigating Grand Junction bank robbery
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Grand Junction Police Department and FBI responded to a reported robbery on Monday, January 23, 2023. The report came around 5:00 p.m. from the Bank of The San Juans located at 685 Horizon Drive. According to the report, the suspect handed the bank teller a note insisting on money. […]
cpr.org
In Grand Junction, Bendu the dog finds his people despite terminal cancer and full shelters
Bendu just has one of those lovable, squishy faces. Thought to be part Shar-Pei and part pitbull, the short-haired, brown-and-white dog has floppy jowls that hang down around his mouth, making him look sad even when he’s getting all the pets he wants. His new foster parents, Grand Junction...
GJPD makes arrest after Ouray Ave shooting
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Officers with the Grand Junction Police Department have made an arrest following the shooting in the 1400 block of Ouray Ave this weekend. Officers booked 32-year-old Neil Veitch into the Mesa County Detention Facility on the following charges: On Saturday around 7:45 p.m., GJPD officers responded to the 1400 block […]
Man injured after being shot by police in Grand Junction Tuesday night
A man was injured after he was shot by deputies from the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office early Tuesday night in Grand Junction, but few details about the shooting have been released so far.
