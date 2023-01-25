ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garfield County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Glenwood Springs’ North Landing could become community gateway

A vacant grass field that sits where the Grand Avenue Bridge used to cross the river could become a place for community members and visitors alike to gather and enjoy downtown, according to design ideas at a recent open house. “This year is all about finalizing design,” Bryana Starbuck, the...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction’s Illegal I-70 RV Eyesore Has Been Removed

Next time you are driving Interstate 70 outside of Grand Junction you may notice something is missing. How many times have you been driving down I-70 and noticed that old, worn-out RV sitting in the desert, surrounded by trash and junk? You may have wondered if someone is living there. Is it actually legal to set up a permanent residence on public land? It's been there for a long time, but now it has finally been removed. Did someone live here, or is it just a dumping site?
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Red Rock Auto Group under State and local investigation

"Red Rock Auto Group" has been driving in the fast lane for the last few years, buying up 5 major local dealerships since 2016, But a new state investigation could slow things down, after multiple customers, and some former employees, raised serious questions about their business practices. There are dozens of complaints online and with the better business bureau on this issue, some so serious they've triggered a local and state investigation.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
95 Rock KKNN

What is Colorado’s Minimum Wage?

2023 might be the year that you or someone you know changes jobs in Grand Junction. Perhaps you know someone who will be looking for their first job ever, or maybe you know someone looking to pick up something part-time. What is Colorado's minimum wage?. Numbers have changed from state...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Clouds and mountain snow increases into the weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Clouds have been on the increase through much of the morning primarily across the northern half of the Western Slope with some light snow coming down north of Interstate 70 around Meeker. Clouds are continuing to increase across the region and snow is starting to pop up in the higher elevations south of Interstate 70 as we head into the afternoon. Clouds will continue to linger around into the weekend, and we’ll see a couple of rounds of snow in the higher elevations as well.
MEEKER, CO
KREX

3 Vehicle crash on I-70

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — It was just 10 days ago when 3 semi-trucks collided on I-70, causing the highway to be closed most of the day. Today, snowy weather in Glenwood Canyon caused another 3-vehicle collision in Glenwood Canyon today. If you’re heading in that direction or have friends or family traveling this way […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Regal Cinemas Closing Two Colorado Theater Locations

At least 39 more Regal Cinemas movie theaters are closing across the nation including two in Colorado. The COVID-19 pandemic was devastating to the movie industry and it's possible it will never fully recover. Cineworld, the parent company of Regal filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy four months ago and is closing 39 more theater locations across the country.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Glenwood Springs man accused of threatening Summit schools on social media tells judge he doesn’t own any guns

The Glenwood Springs man accused of threatening Summit schools on social media told a judge Thursday, Jan. 26, that he doesn’t own any guns. The day after he allegedly made threats on Summit Daily’s Instagram page, Charles Draughn, 26, appeared before Summit County Judge Edward Casias by video from the county jail for a bond advisement hearing.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
KJCT8

Snow on track to arrive on Monday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our next weather maker is on track to arrive with snow overnight Sunday or early Monday morning. This setup doesn’t necessarily scream big snow for us on the Western Slope, however. Snow Possible, but Could Choke. The setup is one that has become familiar...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

GJPD and FBI investigating Grand Junction bank robbery

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Grand Junction Police Department and FBI responded to a reported robbery on Monday, January 23, 2023. The report came around 5:00 p.m. from the Bank of The San Juans located at 685 Horizon Drive. According to the report, the suspect handed the bank teller a note insisting on money. […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

GJPD makes arrest after Ouray Ave shooting

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Officers with the Grand Junction Police Department have made an arrest following the shooting in the 1400 block of Ouray Ave this weekend. Officers booked 32-year-old Neil Veitch into the Mesa County Detention Facility on the following charges: On Saturday around 7:45 p.m., GJPD officers responded to the 1400 block […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy