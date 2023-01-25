ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ESPN Western Colorado

Regal Cinemas Closing Two Colorado Theater Locations

At least 39 more Regal Cinemas movie theaters are closing across the nation including two in Colorado. The COVID-19 pandemic was devastating to the movie industry and it's possible it will never fully recover. Cineworld, the parent company of Regal filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy four months ago and is closing 39 more theater locations across the country.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Red Rock Auto Group under State and local investigation

"Red Rock Auto Group" has been driving in the fast lane for the last few years, buying up 5 major local dealerships since 2016, But a new state investigation could slow things down, after multiple customers, and some former employees, raised serious questions about their business practices. There are dozens of complaints online and with the better business bureau on this issue, some so serious they've triggered a local and state investigation.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Grand Junction Colorado Is Setting Their Thermostats at These Temperatures

Grand Junction, Colorado's nighttime temperatures are hanging out in the teens, and they're only getting lower. At what temperature are we setting our thermostats?. Times are a bit chilly, and the week of January 23, 2023, sees us dropping down into the single digits. The colder temperatures approaching, I asked on Facebook, " "At what temperature are you currently setting your thermostat?" Here's what you had to say.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Tell Polis to stop the oil train

Cathy Blaser’s recent letter described the tragedy of the latest Keystone Pipeline spill in Kansas where a break in the pipeline spilled heavy, dirty, oily crude into a water supply. Her description of that oil is correct —- it does not float, it sinks. This is the same oil that will be carried from the Uinta Basin in Utah alongside the Colorado River from our state’s border with Utah through Glenwood Canyon and on toward and beyond the Moffat Tunnel.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Anger Ensues When Colorado Burger Joint Flips Beverage Option

A national burger chain with several locations in Colorado is under scrutiny. A recent decision has given some customers a case of grumpypants. The chain Culver's operates 900 restaurants in 26 states. You'll find 22 Culver's restaurants in Colorado, the newest operating in Grand Junction. The entire chain is making a flip, causing some patrons to flip out.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Snow on track to arrive on Monday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our next weather maker is on track to arrive with snow overnight Sunday or early Monday morning. This setup doesn’t necessarily scream big snow for us on the Western Slope, however. Snow Possible, but Could Choke. The setup is one that has become familiar...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction’s Illegal I-70 RV Eyesore Has Been Removed

Next time you are driving Interstate 70 outside of Grand Junction you may notice something is missing. How many times have you been driving down I-70 and noticed that old, worn-out RV sitting in the desert, surrounded by trash and junk? You may have wondered if someone is living there. Is it actually legal to set up a permanent residence on public land? It's been there for a long time, but now it has finally been removed. Did someone live here, or is it just a dumping site?
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

3 Vehicle crash on I-70

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — It was just 10 days ago when 3 semi-trucks collided on I-70, causing the highway to be closed most of the day. Today, snowy weather in Glenwood Canyon caused another 3-vehicle collision in Glenwood Canyon today. If you’re heading in that direction or have friends or family traveling this way […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

