Regal Cinemas Closing Two Colorado Theater Locations
At least 39 more Regal Cinemas movie theaters are closing across the nation including two in Colorado. The COVID-19 pandemic was devastating to the movie industry and it's possible it will never fully recover. Cineworld, the parent company of Regal filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy four months ago and is closing 39 more theater locations across the country.
Two Grand Junction Colorado Restaurants Closing Temporarily
Two Grand Junction, Colorado restaurants will be closing their doors temporarily in late January and early February. Don't worry, these are just short-term closures. One is undergoing a remodel, and the other is taking a short vacation. Both will be up and running again before you know it. Two Grand...
Red Rock Auto Group under State and local investigation
"Red Rock Auto Group" has been driving in the fast lane for the last few years, buying up 5 major local dealerships since 2016, But a new state investigation could slow things down, after multiple customers, and some former employees, raised serious questions about their business practices. There are dozens of complaints online and with the better business bureau on this issue, some so serious they've triggered a local and state investigation.
cpr.org
In Grand Junction, Bendu the dog finds his people despite terminal cancer and full shelters
Bendu just has one of those lovable, squishy faces. Thought to be part Shar-Pei and part pitbull, the short-haired, brown-and-white dog has floppy jowls that hang down around his mouth, making him look sad even when he’s getting all the pets he wants. His new foster parents, Grand Junction...
Grand Junction Colorado Is Setting Their Thermostats at These Temperatures
Grand Junction, Colorado's nighttime temperatures are hanging out in the teens, and they're only getting lower. At what temperature are we setting our thermostats?. Times are a bit chilly, and the week of January 23, 2023, sees us dropping down into the single digits. The colder temperatures approaching, I asked on Facebook, " "At what temperature are you currently setting your thermostat?" Here's what you had to say.
Letter: Tell Polis to stop the oil train
Cathy Blaser’s recent letter described the tragedy of the latest Keystone Pipeline spill in Kansas where a break in the pipeline spilled heavy, dirty, oily crude into a water supply. Her description of that oil is correct —- it does not float, it sinks. This is the same oil that will be carried from the Uinta Basin in Utah alongside the Colorado River from our state’s border with Utah through Glenwood Canyon and on toward and beyond the Moffat Tunnel.
Anger Ensues When Colorado Burger Joint Flips Beverage Option
A national burger chain with several locations in Colorado is under scrutiny. A recent decision has given some customers a case of grumpypants. The chain Culver's operates 900 restaurants in 26 states. You'll find 22 Culver's restaurants in Colorado, the newest operating in Grand Junction. The entire chain is making a flip, causing some patrons to flip out.
State Patrol Puts Northern Colorado County in the Top 5 Worst for Speeding
Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is here with another reminder that Centennial State residents aren't the best at driving. In a new press release, the agency chastised local motorists for their apparent inability to stop speeding, particularly in school or work zones. "Great lengths are taken to alert drivers in advance...
KJCT8
Snow on track to arrive on Monday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our next weather maker is on track to arrive with snow overnight Sunday or early Monday morning. This setup doesn’t necessarily scream big snow for us on the Western Slope, however. Snow Possible, but Could Choke. The setup is one that has become familiar...
Grand Junction’s Illegal I-70 RV Eyesore Has Been Removed
Next time you are driving Interstate 70 outside of Grand Junction you may notice something is missing. How many times have you been driving down I-70 and noticed that old, worn-out RV sitting in the desert, surrounded by trash and junk? You may have wondered if someone is living there. Is it actually legal to set up a permanent residence on public land? It's been there for a long time, but now it has finally been removed. Did someone live here, or is it just a dumping site?
nbc11news.com
Truck smashes through Grand Junction Police Station front door, ends up in lobby
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A pickup truck smashed through the front doors of the Grand Junction Police Station just after noon Wednesday, ending up several feet inside the lobby. Police confirmed that there are no injuries, but have indefinitely closed the station’s lobby. Our crews on scene could...
Affidavit: Man intentionally drove into Grand Junction Police Department
A man was arrested for attempted murder and attempted assault after he allegedly intentionally drove into the Grand Junction Police Department Wednesday afternoon.
3 Vehicle crash on I-70
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — It was just 10 days ago when 3 semi-trucks collided on I-70, causing the highway to be closed most of the day. Today, snowy weather in Glenwood Canyon caused another 3-vehicle collision in Glenwood Canyon today. If you’re heading in that direction or have friends or family traveling this way […]
KJCT8
Suspect falls out of attic, leads to arrest in Saturday night shooting incident
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A suspect was arrested Saturday after falling out of an attic. At approximately 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, officers with the Grand Junction Police Department responded to the 1400 block of Ouray Ave for reports of an intoxicated male who was yelling and had fired a gun in a house.
I-70 eastbound reopens after crashes, whiteout
Colorado State Patrol reported "whiteout conditions" at high elevations Friday night as snow hit the mountains, causing crashes and snarling traffic.
