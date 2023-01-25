ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, TN

WFXR

Virginia area responds to body camera footage videos

(WFXR) — In the wake of the release of the Tyre Nichols murder body camera footage Virginia law enforcement agencies and Gov. Glenn Youngkin have begun to release statements in response. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin: “The hearts of Virginians and our entire nation ache tonight as we struggle with the horrible events in Memphis and […]
VIRGINIA STATE
localmemphis.com

'It has no teeth' | Memphians calling on the Civilian Law Enforcement Review Board (CLERB) to have more power to hold MPD accountable

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — As the Memphis Police Department leadership announces an "independent review" of all special units within the city’s police department, many who want to hold MPD more accountable are questioning the current power of the Memphis Civilian Law Enforcement Review Board, also known as "CLERB." CLERB...
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Agent bitten, another kicked during Milan arrest

MILAN, Tenn. — Agents with the West Tennessee Drug Task Force made an arrest and seized drugs on Thursday. According to a Facebook post, agents with 28th district seized two ounces of crack cocaine and 35 pounds of marijuana from a home on Stewart Street in Milan. The task...
MILAN, TN
WREG

Two deputies relieved of duty after Nichols video release

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Shelby County deputies have been relieved of duty pending an administrative investigation, according to Sheriff Floyd Bonner, Jr. Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner, Jr. released the following: Having watched the videotape for the first time tonight, I have concerns about two deputies who appeared on the scene following the physical confrontation […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Man in Halls arrested following compliance check

HALLS, Tenn. — A man in Halls was arrested following a home compliance check. According to the Halls Police Department, several law enforcement agencies, including their department, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Dyersburg Police Department, and the TDOC Probation & Parole, conducted the check. Investigators found a small baggie...
HALLS, TN
WBBJ

Newbern police seek suspect in machete attack

NEWBERN, Tenn. — The Newbern Police Department is seeking a suspect after a machete attack on Thursday. Police say 29-year-old Luis Fernando Sanchez-Flores is wanted for especially aggravated burglary and attempted first degree murder. According to Newbern Police, around 7 p.m. on Thursday, officers were dispatched to a residence...
NEWBERN, TN
WREG

All former officers charged in Tyre Nichols death out on bond

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The former Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols have been released on bond. Records show Justin Smith, Desmond Mills Jr., Emmitt Martin III, Demetrius Haley and Tadarrius Bean, who were fired along with one other officer after Nichols’ death, were released on bond after they were booked […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

GALLERY: Safety measure saves church from fire in Gibson County

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local church caught fire, but one interesting safety measure saved it from total destruction. Friday around noon, the Gibson County Fire Department responded to a call that Gibson Wells Methodist Church was on fire. Fire officials say the fire began after a faulty wire...
GIBSON COUNTY, TN
wnbjtv.com

Downtown Business Reacts to Newly Enforced Time-Limited Parking

JACKSON, Tenn. - Time limits on parking in downtown Jackson are being enforced, and it’s been that way since the beginning of the month. The thirty-minute and two-hour parking limit had not been enforced since 2018. Some downtown businesses are seeing people using their private parking lots to avoid...
JACKSON, TN
WREG

Memphis officers pretend to buy stolen car from man on Facebook

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD officers pretended to buy a stolen car from a man who tried to sell it on Facebook. According to reports, on January 17, a victim told police that he was carjacked on Winchester Road. The victim said he was sitting in his 2011 Nissan Versa when two men approached him with […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Local schools cancel travel to Shelby County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System is postponing all activities in Shelby County until further notice. In a letter to JMCSS staff and family on Friday, the school system says the decision is related to the Memphis Police Department’s investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Shots fired incident under investigation

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff Office’s deputies are investigating an incident in the eastern part of the county. Madison County deputies were called to Lost Creek Drive shortly before 9 p.m. for a shots fired call. When our crews arrived on the scene, several sheriff’s...
MADISON COUNTY, TN

