Give Well: Give big, with confidence

This may sound strange, but I can remember learning about “giving pitfalls” as a child. Even at an early age, we learn rules about giving. Initially, you are taught to share everything, but gradually, giving and sharing what you have gets tricky. How can that be? How could a gift made with pure intentions ever be more complicated than a simple act of generosity?

I remember being told not to give stray animals food. “They’ll just keep coming back for more.”