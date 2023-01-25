ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WHIO Dayton

Wall Street edges higher after reports on economy, earnings

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are ticking higher on Wall Street Thursday following reports suggesting the economy and corporate profits may be doing better than feared. The S&P 500 was 0.5% higher in midday trading after an earlier gain nearly double that size briefly vanished. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 57 points, or 0.2%, at 33,802, as of 12:45 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.9% higher.
investing.com

Stocks head toward positive week as investors await Fed rate move

Investing.com -- U.S. stocks were rising, pushing the major indexes toward a positive week after economic data showed inflation slightly accelerated in December from the prior month. At 10:33 ET (15:33 GMT) the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 53 points or 0.2%, while the S&P 500 was up 0.2%...
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slide: Analyst Says Apex Crypto In For 'Very Interesting' Rally Or Short-Term Pullback

Major coins traded in the red on Tuesday, as the global cryptocurrency market cap slid 3.58% to $1.03 trillion, as of 8:30 p.m. EST. What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value Bitcoin BTC/USD was trading below $23,000. Ethereum ETH/USD was trading down over 6% at $1,530. Dogecoin DOGE/USD dipped nearly 8% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.082.
bitcoinist.com

Why The S&P 500 Could Help Send Bitcoin Soaring Higher

While the world of finance can’t look past the recent year-to-date returns of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, it’s the S&P 500 that has everyone glued to their seats. The S&P 500 is at the most-watched trend line in global markets and the outcome could ultimately give BTC a major boost. Here’s why.
investing.com

2 Cheap 11.2% Dividend Stocks and 1 Paying “Just” 9.5%

Today we’ll discuss a duo of cheap dividend stocks paying 11.2%. And, for good measure, we’ll throw in another bargain even though it “only” yields 9.5%. I jest because I love. Dividends, that is. And bear markets don’t usually last much longer than this. So, it is double-digit yield shopping we go.
investing.com

Snap’s Stock Investors Risk More Pain on Advertising Woes

(Bloomberg) -- Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) shares are trading near their cheapest valuation on record, but a myriad of headwinds has investors doubtful over the prospect of a sustainable recovery ahead. The Snapchat parent reports fourth-quarter results on Tuesday, and the results will serve as the season’s first major indication of...
investing.com

Could Gold and Silver Go Parabolic in 2023?

I started this year saying that to date, gold has been sold on strength and bought on weakness. And that the day strength is bought is the day we begin a much bigger rally. China steps up gold imports in 2022: Swiss gold imports at 4-year highs, Russia gold imports rise.
Benzinga

Nasdaq, S&P Futures Take Off As Tesla's Solid Earnings Report Perk Up Sentiment: Advance Q4 GDP Data, Housing Data On Investors' Radar

Trading in the U.S. index futures suggests a cautious start by Wall Street stocks, as traders look ahead to more earnings and the advance fourth-quarter GDP report. On Wednesday, stocks opened notably lower, weighed down by a disappointing earnings report from Microsoft Corp. MSFT that cast a cloud on the tech sector as a whole. The major averages trimmed their losses over the course of the session before ending narrowly mixed.
CNBC

Stocks close higher Friday, Nasdaq posts fourth week of gains

Stocks rose Friday and capped off a winning week fueled by better-than-expected economic growth and a pop in Tesla shares. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 0.95% to settle at 11,621.71, while the S&P 500 gained 0.25% to close at 4,070.56. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 28.67 points, or 0.08%, to finish at 33,978.08.
investing.com

Bulls Drive AVAX Price Up by Over 13%; Indicators Point to More Upward Swing

Bulls Drive AVAX Price Up by Over 13%; Indicators Point to More Upward Swing. The $17.83 price level provides strong support for AVAX, barring the bears from taking control. If bulls are to triumph, $21.68 resistance must be maintained. The AVAX market is expected to remain under a bullish grip...
Investopedia

US Markets Wrap Up Strong Week With Gains

U.S. equities posted another day of gains with all three major indexes rising, capping off a winning week for the stock market. Markets were buoyed by encouraging macroeconomic data that showed inflation easing and consumer confidence rising. Tesla was the best-performing stock in the S&P 500 for a second consecutive...
investing.com

Wall Street ends higher, notches weekly gains as Fed meeting looms

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street advanced on Friday, marking the end of an rocky week in which economic data and corporate earnings guidance hinted at softening demand but also economic resiliency ahead of next week's Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting. All three major U.S. stock indexes ended the session...
Reuters

Stocks fall, yields up; economic slowdown worries mount

NEW YORK, Jan 19 (Reuters) - World stocks fell on Thursday and U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yields bounced up off of four-month lows, as worries mounted that an aggressive stance by central banks could push the global economy into a slowdown.
coinchapter.com

Fantom (FTM) Price Spikes 151% In 2023, Confirms Bullish Pattern

NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Smart contract blockchain platform Fantom enjoyed 151% price gains in 2023, riding the wider crypto market recovery. Furthermore, FTM price rally helped the Fantom token break out from and confirmed a bullish technical pattern called the Falling Wedge. In detail, Falling Wedges are bullish reversal...
investing.com

France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.74%

Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the Basic Materials, Utilities and Financials sectors led shares higher. At the close in Paris, the CAC 40 gained 0.74% to hit a new 6-months high, while the SBF 120 index gained 0.73%. The best...

