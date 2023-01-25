Read full article on original website
Related
WRBI Radio
James Krieger
James Eric Krieger, 52, of Batesville, passed away near Vandalia, Illinois, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. He was born to parents Harry and Irene (Davis) Krieger in Batesville, Indiana on August 18, 1970. James was a 1989 graduate of Batesville High School and went on to graduate from Ball State University in 1994. He worked at Heartwood for 10 years and then started Krieger Furniture and Millwork.
WRBI Radio
Mr. Raymond Kenneth “Butch” Scott
Mr. Raymond Kenneth “Butch” Scott, age 83, of Vevay, Indiana, passed away at 2:00 a.m., Friday, January 27, 2022 at his residence in Vevay, Indiana. He was raised in Switzerland County where he attended school. Butch was united in marriage on August 15, 1960 to Shirley L. Scudder in Vevay, Indiana. This union of over 62 years was blessed with three children, Debra, Connie and Michael. Butch was employed as a cementer and sole layer for the US Shoe Factory, retiring in 1997 after over 37 years of service. He was a member of the Vevay Church of Christ and also served as a deacon. Butch was also a member of Fur Takers of America Chapter 7G of Charlestown, Indiana. Butch was a commercial fisherman in the Ohio River for many years. In his spare time, Butch enjoyed hunting, trapping and fishing.
WRBI Radio
Sylvia “Anne” (Youngblood) Powers, 84, Greendale
Sylvia Anne (Youngblood) Powers, 84, of Greendale passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 at St. Elizabeth in Lawrenceburg. Anne was born on Wednesday, April 27, 1938 in Jefferson County, Mississippi; daughter of Fredrick and Dorothy (Cammack) Youngblood. Anne married the love of her life, William Powers Jr. on June 2, 1957; he preceded her in death on September 6, 2011. Anne was a wedding coordinator and owned her own business, Anne’s Artistic Accents. Anne was a member of the Dillsboro United Methodist Church and was a member of the Methodist Women group of Lawrenceburg. Anne played the piano and organ since the age of 4 and was a pianist and organist for various churches for 44 years. Anne also taught Sunday School from the age of 17 until age 80, except for 2 years while she attended college. Anne enjoyed sewing and even made her own wedding dress. She enjoyed arranging flowers, with roses being her favorite, playing card games such as Rooke, and loved antiques. Anne loved and served her Lord her entire life.
WRBI Radio
Milan/South Ripley Swim Results
Thursday evening at Lawrenceburg High School, Milan won the 4-school boys meet while area girls teams prepare for their. 200 Freestyle: Derek Hoskins (Switzerland County) 200 IM: Dylan Thomas (Milan) 50 Freestyle: Nathan Furnish (Switz) 100 Butterfly: Gabe Rigdon (Milan) 100 Freestyle: Brendan Lowe (Lawrenceburg) 500 Freestyle: Parker Sutherlin (Milan)
WRBI Radio
North Decatur Girls Varsity route Edinburgh in final regular season game
Greensburg– The Lady Chargers wrapped up the regular season at home on Thursday night and came away with a big 62-18 win over Edinburgh. Senior Madelyn Bohman was. recognized as the lone senior on the Lady Charger squad at halftime. Madelyn has impacted the North Decatur program in such a positive fashion and will be missed by the players and coaching staff.
WRBI Radio
Batesville Chamber celebrates, hands out awards at Annual Dinner
Batesville, IN — The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce handed out hardware at its Annual Awards Dinner Thursday night at The Knights of Columbus Hall. The theme of the event was “Celebrate a Night Full of Stars.”. After a welcome and introductions from Executive Director Melissa Tucker, Chamber...
WRBI Radio
Several departments battle Laurel structure fire
Crews from several Franklin County departments and one from Fayette County battled a structure fire at the corner of Pearl and Franklin streets in Laurel Thursday afternoon. The street around the scene was closed while Laurel firefighters along with crews from Metamora, Brookville, Blooming Grove, and Glenwood put out the blaze.
WRBI Radio
North Decatur boys varsity use big 4th quarter to earn win over Batesville Friday night
On Friday night, in a game heard on WRBI, North Decatur outscored Batesville 23-11 to help them get the 52-41 win over the Bulldogs. Kaden Muckerheide and Lance Nobbe tied for the scoring lead for the Chargers with 16 points each. Batesville’s top scorer in the loss was Cole Pride,...
WRBI Radio
UPDATE: US 421 reopens after semi overturns north of Napoleon
UPDATE: Ripley County, IN — U.S. 421 north of Napoleon has reopened in both directions after it was shut down Friday morning due to an overturned semi. Investigators say the driver apparently drove too close to the edge of the road near the Ripley/Decatur County line and spilled water and lime, which forced the closure during the clean-up process.
WRBI Radio
Decatur County Commissioners to hold four evening meetings this year
Greensburg, IN — Decatur County Commissioners will hold one evening meeting each quarter this year. Those meetings will take place at 6 pm on March 6, June 5, September 5, and December 4 in the Commissioners Room at the Decatur County Courthouse. Jeremy Pasel touted the idea during his...
WRBI Radio
House fire causes State Road 350 shutdown
Ripley County, IN — State Road 350 east of State Road 129 had to be closed Friday morning because of a fully-involved house fire (pictured). The Ripley County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police blocked off 350 in both directions between state roads 129 and 101 so that firefighters could get manpower and equipment to the scene.
Comments / 0