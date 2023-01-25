Sylvia Anne (Youngblood) Powers, 84, of Greendale passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 at St. Elizabeth in Lawrenceburg. Anne was born on Wednesday, April 27, 1938 in Jefferson County, Mississippi; daughter of Fredrick and Dorothy (Cammack) Youngblood. Anne married the love of her life, William Powers Jr. on June 2, 1957; he preceded her in death on September 6, 2011. Anne was a wedding coordinator and owned her own business, Anne’s Artistic Accents. Anne was a member of the Dillsboro United Methodist Church and was a member of the Methodist Women group of Lawrenceburg. Anne played the piano and organ since the age of 4 and was a pianist and organist for various churches for 44 years. Anne also taught Sunday School from the age of 17 until age 80, except for 2 years while she attended college. Anne enjoyed sewing and even made her own wedding dress. She enjoyed arranging flowers, with roses being her favorite, playing card games such as Rooke, and loved antiques. Anne loved and served her Lord her entire life.

GREENDALE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO