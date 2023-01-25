ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milan, IN

James Krieger

James Eric Krieger, 52, of Batesville, passed away near Vandalia, Illinois, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. He was born to parents Harry and Irene (Davis) Krieger in Batesville, Indiana on August 18, 1970. James was a 1989 graduate of Batesville High School and went on to graduate from Ball State University in 1994. He worked at Heartwood for 10 years and then started Krieger Furniture and Millwork.
BATESVILLE, IN
Mr. Raymond Kenneth “Butch” Scott

Mr. Raymond Kenneth “Butch” Scott, age 83, of Vevay, Indiana, passed away at 2:00 a.m., Friday, January 27, 2022 at his residence in Vevay, Indiana. He was raised in Switzerland County where he attended school. Butch was united in marriage on August 15, 1960 to Shirley L. Scudder in Vevay, Indiana. This union of over 62 years was blessed with three children, Debra, Connie and Michael. Butch was employed as a cementer and sole layer for the US Shoe Factory, retiring in 1997 after over 37 years of service. He was a member of the Vevay Church of Christ and also served as a deacon. Butch was also a member of Fur Takers of America Chapter 7G of Charlestown, Indiana. Butch was a commercial fisherman in the Ohio River for many years. In his spare time, Butch enjoyed hunting, trapping and fishing.
VEVAY, IN
Sylvia “Anne” (Youngblood) Powers, 84, Greendale

Sylvia Anne (Youngblood) Powers, 84, of Greendale passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 at St. Elizabeth in Lawrenceburg. Anne was born on Wednesday, April 27, 1938 in Jefferson County, Mississippi; daughter of Fredrick and Dorothy (Cammack) Youngblood. Anne married the love of her life, William Powers Jr. on June 2, 1957; he preceded her in death on September 6, 2011. Anne was a wedding coordinator and owned her own business, Anne’s Artistic Accents. Anne was a member of the Dillsboro United Methodist Church and was a member of the Methodist Women group of Lawrenceburg. Anne played the piano and organ since the age of 4 and was a pianist and organist for various churches for 44 years. Anne also taught Sunday School from the age of 17 until age 80, except for 2 years while she attended college. Anne enjoyed sewing and even made her own wedding dress. She enjoyed arranging flowers, with roses being her favorite, playing card games such as Rooke, and loved antiques. Anne loved and served her Lord her entire life.
GREENDALE, IN
Milan/South Ripley Swim Results

Thursday evening at Lawrenceburg High School, Milan won the 4-school boys meet while area girls teams prepare for their. 200 Freestyle: Derek Hoskins (Switzerland County) 200 IM: Dylan Thomas (Milan) 50 Freestyle: Nathan Furnish (Switz) 100 Butterfly: Gabe Rigdon (Milan) 100 Freestyle: Brendan Lowe (Lawrenceburg) 500 Freestyle: Parker Sutherlin (Milan)
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
North Decatur Girls Varsity route Edinburgh in final regular season game

Greensburg– The Lady Chargers wrapped up the regular season at home on Thursday night and came away with a big 62-18 win over Edinburgh. Senior Madelyn Bohman was. recognized as the lone senior on the Lady Charger squad at halftime. Madelyn has impacted the North Decatur program in such a positive fashion and will be missed by the players and coaching staff.
GREENSBURG, IN
Batesville Chamber celebrates, hands out awards at Annual Dinner

Batesville, IN — The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce handed out hardware at its Annual Awards Dinner Thursday night at The Knights of Columbus Hall. The theme of the event was “Celebrate a Night Full of Stars.”. After a welcome and introductions from Executive Director Melissa Tucker, Chamber...
BATESVILLE, IN
Several departments battle Laurel structure fire

Crews from several Franklin County departments and one from Fayette County battled a structure fire at the corner of Pearl and Franklin streets in Laurel Thursday afternoon. The street around the scene was closed while Laurel firefighters along with crews from Metamora, Brookville, Blooming Grove, and Glenwood put out the blaze.
LAUREL, IN
UPDATE: US 421 reopens after semi overturns north of Napoleon

UPDATE: Ripley County, IN — U.S. 421 north of Napoleon has reopened in both directions after it was shut down Friday morning due to an overturned semi. Investigators say the driver apparently drove too close to the edge of the road near the Ripley/Decatur County line and spilled water and lime, which forced the closure during the clean-up process.
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
House fire causes State Road 350 shutdown

Ripley County, IN — State Road 350 east of State Road 129 had to be closed Friday morning because of a fully-involved house fire (pictured). The Ripley County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police blocked off 350 in both directions between state roads 129 and 101 so that firefighters could get manpower and equipment to the scene.
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN

