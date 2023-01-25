ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oakparktalon.org

4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Southern Calif. just after midnight

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Southern Calif. was rattled by a 4.2 magnitude earthquake at 2 a.m., just 10 miles off the coast of Malibu. This quake was 16 kilometers south of Malibu, with a depth of 14 kilometers. The 4.2 earthquake was then followed by a series of aftershocks, with the greatest magnitude of 3.5 at 2:03 a.m.
MALIBU, CA
foxla.com

Will there be a super bloom in California 2023?

In 2017, California experienced its first super bloom in nearly a decade. Wildflowers canvassed the mountaintops and valleys in California again in 2019 after steady rains followed by warm temperatures caused seeds dormant for decades under the desert floor to burst open and produce a spectacular display dubbed the "super bloom."
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Week

At least 3 dead in California's 4th mass shooting in January

At least three people died and four more were injured after gunfire erupted Saturday morning in a Los Angeles suburb, The Associated Press reported, in what has become California's fourth mass shooting in January 2023 alone.  According to AP, Sgt. Frank Preciado of the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the shooting occurred just after 2:30 a.m. in Beverly Crest. The area is among L.A.'s most affluent neighborhoods — data collected by the Los Angeles Times in 2008 showed the median household income was $169,282, or about $233,000 in 2023 dollars.  No significant details on the shooting have been made available. Of the seven people who were shot, police...
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Suddenly, half of SLO County has emerged from drought conditions. Here’s the latest look

Early January rainstorms have carried much of San Luis Obispo County out of drought conditions, although the region remains abnormally dry compared to historical conditions. Drought conditions across California have either improved or remained the same compared to one week ago. The U.S. Drought Monitor, in a weekly update published Thursday, reports the state remains free of both “extreme” or “exceptional” drought for the second week in a row.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Storm System Expected Sunday And Monday

MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES—The National Weather Service Hanford Office predicts a storm system will drop southward through California on Sunday and Monday, bringing a chance of light rain and mountain snow to the area. Freezing temperatures are likely across the San Joaquin Valley Monday and Tuesday nights, with upper 20s in rural areas.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

Southern California may see rain, snow this weekend

Just days removed from damaging flooding and mudslides, forecasters are predicting that Southern California will see more rain and snow, though they expect this rain won’t be as substantial. The National Weather Service expects the San Gabriel Mountains to receive 0.5 to 1 inch of rain on Sunday and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
kymkemp.com

Latest Stats on COVID from the State of California

Press release from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH):. [Yesterday], the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released the most recent statistics on COVID-19 in California. The most up to date data is available on the state’s COVID-19 data dashboard. Statewide COVID-19 Data. Rates of cases, hospitalizations and...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy