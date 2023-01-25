Read full article on original website
Months after fire burned 7% of his body, comedian breaks multiple bones in a bike accident; says "I've got a gig Sunday"Pete LakemanBurbank, CA
The Oldest House In CaliforniaTonicmudLos Angeles, CA
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
Three killed, four injured in shooting at Beverly Crest house partyOscarLos Angeles, CA
Financial support for California crime victims been declining for yearsRobert J HansenMonterey Park, CA
oakparktalon.org
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Southern Calif. just after midnight
On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Southern Calif. was rattled by a 4.2 magnitude earthquake at 2 a.m., just 10 miles off the coast of Malibu. This quake was 16 kilometers south of Malibu, with a depth of 14 kilometers. The 4.2 earthquake was then followed by a series of aftershocks, with the greatest magnitude of 3.5 at 2:03 a.m.
California witness describes fast-moving rectangle crossing evening sky
A California witness at Halfmoon Bay reported watching a fast-moving, rectangle-shaped object in the evening sky at 6:48 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
California winter storms boost water allocations for cities
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — Weeks of historic rainfall in California won't be enough to end a severe drought, but it will provide public water agencies serving 27 million people with much more water than the suppliers had been told to expect a month ago, state officials announced Thursday.
foxla.com
Will there be a super bloom in California 2023?
In 2017, California experienced its first super bloom in nearly a decade. Wildflowers canvassed the mountaintops and valleys in California again in 2019 after steady rains followed by warm temperatures caused seeds dormant for decades under the desert floor to burst open and produce a spectacular display dubbed the "super bloom."
KCRA.com
California plans to increase water deliveries after winter storms. Here's a look at reservoir levels
After weeks of stormy weather earlier this month, California's Department of Water Resources is getting a better idea of how the state's water supply may be shaping up for the coming spring and summer. The department is planning to increase certain water deliveries, which is a good sign. Water managers...
KCRA.com
Researchers turn nearshore waters of the Pacific pink in the name of science. Here's why
Along California's 840 miles of coastline, dozens of rivers and streams send freshwater flowing into the Pacific Ocean. What happens when those bodies of water clash is largely a mystery. One that researchers with the Scripps Institution for Oceanography at UC San Diego are trying to solve. They're doing it...
Earthquakes, storms force closure of one of California's most popular roads
The storms and earthquakes that have rocked California in recent weeks have resulted in the closure of one of the state’s most often-used roads.
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Southern California
California is recovering after a 4.2 magnitude earthquake and at least three aftershocks hit the state early Wednesday morning off the coast of Malibu.
At least 3 dead in California's 4th mass shooting in January
At least three people died and four more were injured after gunfire erupted Saturday morning in a Los Angeles suburb, The Associated Press reported, in what has become California's fourth mass shooting in January 2023 alone. According to AP, Sgt. Frank Preciado of the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the shooting occurred just after 2:30 a.m. in Beverly Crest. The area is among L.A.'s most affluent neighborhoods — data collected by the Los Angeles Times in 2008 showed the median household income was $169,282, or about $233,000 in 2023 dollars. No significant details on the shooting have been made available. Of the seven people who were shot, police...
YAHOO!
California's beauty makes it the most dangerous place on Earth
In the film “Chinatown,” a coroner, Morty, chuckles over the dead body of the city’s water department chief. “Isn’t that something?” he says. “Middle of a drought and the water commissioner drowns. Only in L.A.”. Not just in L.A., of course. All of California...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Suddenly, half of SLO County has emerged from drought conditions. Here’s the latest look
Early January rainstorms have carried much of San Luis Obispo County out of drought conditions, although the region remains abnormally dry compared to historical conditions. Drought conditions across California have either improved or remained the same compared to one week ago. The U.S. Drought Monitor, in a weekly update published Thursday, reports the state remains free of both “extreme” or “exceptional” drought for the second week in a row.
sierranewsonline.com
Storm System Expected Sunday And Monday
MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES—The National Weather Service Hanford Office predicts a storm system will drop southward through California on Sunday and Monday, bringing a chance of light rain and mountain snow to the area. Freezing temperatures are likely across the San Joaquin Valley Monday and Tuesday nights, with upper 20s in rural areas.
State water deliveries to surge — highest in 6 years
Growers and Southern California cities that get water from the state aqueduct will receive 30% of their requested allocations. That’s the most in January since 2017, after heavy rains fed the reservoirs.
executivetraveller.com
This new Californian cruise takes you from San Francisco to Napa
Californians with a penchant for cruising have long had to take to the ocean to scratch their itch. However, after some 80 years absence, river boats are now set to be a regular sight in the California Delta once again, with cruises from San Francisco primed to begin next month.
KTLA.com
Southern California may see rain, snow this weekend
Just days removed from damaging flooding and mudslides, forecasters are predicting that Southern California will see more rain and snow, though they expect this rain won’t be as substantial. The National Weather Service expects the San Gabriel Mountains to receive 0.5 to 1 inch of rain on Sunday and...
Three California Cities Rank Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
California Restaurant Named 'Best In America'
Yelp put together a list of the top 100 restaurants of 2023.
California man wins $10 million in scratch-off game
A California man came up big in a scratch-off game this month, winning $10 million to claim the top prize in the promotion. According to a news release from the California Lottery, Louis Farillas bought a 10 Million Dollar Titanium Black scratch-off game at a store in San Pedro. Farillas...
California witness reports orange ball of light 'flying oddly'
A California witness at Fallbrook reported watching an orange ball of light “flying oddly” at 5:36 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
kymkemp.com
Latest Stats on COVID from the State of California
Press release from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH):. [Yesterday], the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released the most recent statistics on COVID-19 in California. The most up to date data is available on the state’s COVID-19 data dashboard. Statewide COVID-19 Data. Rates of cases, hospitalizations and...
