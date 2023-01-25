Read full article on original website
Cuban Trogon: The National Bird of Cuba
Cuba is just south of Florida, a little over a hundred miles off the coast of Key West. Cuba is an island nation with a wide variety of ecoregions. There are 3,500 miles of coastline with borders on the Caribbean Sea, Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean. You can imagine the diverse animal and bird species that inhabit Cuba, but when you see the national bird, you will clearly understand why it was chosen. Read on to find out all about the national bird of Cuba!
Discover the National Bird of Colombia
Colombia is a country in northwest South America with coastlines on both the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea. The flora and fauna of the country are some of the most diverse in the world, with about 10% of the Amazon rainforest located within its borders. There are more than 1,900 different bird species that either live in or migrate to Colombia. How on earth can a country with such a diverse spectrum of birds choose just one to be their national bird? Is it the large beaked keel-billed toucan? What about the long-legged, fluffy pink flamingo? Or the scarlet macaw, a beautiful bird sporting the primary colors of red, blue, and yellow? Read on to discover the national bird of Colombia!
Video: 'Flying Saucer' Photographed Over Erupting Volcano in Mexico
An intriguing image of an erupting volcano in Mexico features what appears to be a flying saucer hovering over the scene. The odd photo was reportedly captured this past Sunday morning by Luis Guerra from the backyard of his home in the city of Atlixco. While getting ready for the day, he caught sight of the nearby Popocatépetl volcano as it had begun to erupt and, having recently taken an interest in photography, the awestruck observer quickly began taking pictures of the wondrous event. Shortly thereafter, he sent some of photos to his girlfriend, Karla Garcia, who shared them on social media, which led to several of her friends contacting her about a strange anomaly in one of the images.
Mexico’s Maya Train Threatens Artifacts and Pristine Environments
Mexico’s government is building a new train project that could have big economic benefits, but the tracks are going to be laid at the expense of fragile ecosystems and indigenous artifacts, alarming the country’s environmentalists. The train system, which is known as Tren Maya (or Maya Train), will...
Caribbean Nation Approves Plan To Destroy Entire Population Of Monkeys
The government of Sint Maarten in the eastern Caribbean has approved a controversial plan to cull its entire population of vervet monkeys. This comes as the proliferation of the invasive species becomes an increasing nuisance on the Dutch island territory. Authorities will fund an NGO to capture and euthanize at least 450 monkeys over the next three years in the territory. However, critics of the plan argue that sterilization and environmental management should instead be considered. Vervet monkeys are native to southern and eastern Africa but can also be found in some Caribbean islands. The monkeys were introduced to the region around the 17th century when European settlers brought them over as exotic pets. Research carried out in 2020 that about 450 vervet monkeys were living on the Dutch side of the island. Farmers have complained of vervet monkeys raiding their crops and destroying their livelihood.
Scientists Have Discovered Almost 1,000 Long-Hidden Maya Settlements in Guatemala
When it comes to discovering lost civilizations, it's a pretty big find: close to 1,000 previously hidden Maya settlements have been found in northern Guatemala thanks to LIDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) laser scanning from the air. The area that these settlements cover is vast: the buildings and structures spotted by researchers stretch across some 650 square miles (1,683 square kilometers) of the Mirador-Calakmul Karst Basin (MCKB) and its immediate surroundings. These places would have been occupied around 1,000 BCE to 250 BCE. Researchers from institutions in the US, Guatemala, and France note that the settlements that they've come across seem to...
At least 24 die in Peru bus accident: police
At least 24 people died Saturday when a bus carrying 60 passengers, including an unknown number of Haitians, plunged over a cliff in northwestern Peru, police said. The number of Haitian migrants in Peru has been increasing, though the situation of those on the bus remains unclear.
38-Year-Old Shot, Killed After Taking Picture During Vacation In Chile
The family of a 38-year-old man is hoping for justice after their loved one was shot and killed while vacationing in Chile. Eric Garvin was gunned down in the capital city of Santiago. “This is the darkest chapter of our lives because we are living every parent’s worst nightmare,” Garvin’s...
Bus Plunges Off Cliff in Peru, Killing at Least 25
At least 25 people have died after a bus in Peru plunged off a cliff Saturday morning, according to police. The tragic accident took place in the El Alto district in northern Peru, local media reported, and the bus appeared to have been up-to-date in safety inspections. The bus was reportedly carrying 60 passengers and was part of a trip from Lima to Tumbes by the Qorianka Tours company. Peru is no stranger to deadly plunges with its precarious roads. In 2021, 29 people died after a bus fell off a highway in the Andes Mountains. More than 2,600 people died in cliff-related crashes nationwide in 2006, according to CBS News.Read it at CBS News
Africans are less safe than they were a decade ago
Africa is now less safe and less secure than it was 10 years ago, hampering continental progress toward effective governance, according to a new report by the Mo Ibrahim Foundation. The 2022 Ibrahim Index of African Governance found that “almost 70% (69.3%) of Africa’s population lives in a country where...
Here's What to Know About the Machu Picchu Closure
Protests and unrest in Peru that heightened in December 2022 and continued to escalate into the new year have prompted the nation to enter a state of emergency. Now, amid continued protests, a rising death toll, and aggression from police that has drawn the concern of various human rights groups, Peru's Culture Ministry announced it would be closing Machu Picchu to tourists, according to NPR.
Haiti police riot after crime gangs kill 14 officers
Rebel police officers rioted in Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince on Thursday in protest at the killing of more than a dozen colleagues by criminal gangs. The rioting officers blame the government for not taking action. More than 100 demonstrators blocked streets, burned tyres, broke security cameras and damaged vehicles. Local media...
Peru recalls ambassador to Honduras for 'unacceptable interference' as diplomatic spat deepens
Jan 26 (Reuters) - Peru withdrew its ambassador to Honduras, Jorge Raffo, due to Honduras' "unacceptable interference" in the internal affairs of Peru, the South American nation's foreign ministry said on Thursday.
Calls mount for U.S. intervention as gangs slaughter Haitian police
Port-au-Prince, Haiti — Outraged rebel police officers paralyzed Port-au-Prince on Thursday, roaring through the streets on motorcycles in protest of a slew of killings of police officers by Haitian gangs. More than a hundred protesters blocked roads, shot guns into the air, and broke through gates in the capital's airport and the prime minister's house, with tensions escalating throughout the day. Gangs have killed at least 10 officers in the past week; another is missing and one more has severe bullet wounds, according to the Haitian National Police. Video circulating social media — likely recorded by gangs — shows...
Joy as Salvador families recover homes from gang control
For two painful decades, going home was not an option for Ana Vilma Cuellar. "It's a joy," said Cuellar, who hopes to finally be able to move in soon.
New species of lizard discovered in Peru national park
Scientists have discovered a new species of lizard in a protected natural area in Cusco, southeastern Peru, national park officials said Monday. "Otishi National Park reveals a new species of lizard to science," the National Service of State-Protected Natural Areas said in a statement.
Discover All Types of Robin Birds
Robins are often associated with large songbirds that possess warm red breasts and dark heads and bodies. And despite how it sounds, not all birds with the name “robin” are from the same family. The red robin birds you often find in America are New World thrushes, while the European robin it was named after is actually an Old World flycatcher. So to keep confusion down, this article will cover birds with the word “robin” in their names. Discover all types of robin birds, including those from the Americas and other parts of the world.
Sons of Panama ex-president released from US jail, family banned
Two of former Panamanian president Ricardo Martinelli's sons were released from US prison Wednesday after serving sentences for corruption and flew back to their country, with Washington banning the family from re-entering the United States, authorities said. In Washington, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that ex-president Martinelli and his immediate family members were being barred from entry into the United States.
U.S. arrests of Cuban, Haitian, Nicaraguan and Venezuelan migrants plummet
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The number of migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela caught crossing the U.S.-Mexico border dropped off dramatically from December to January following new rules that expel them back to Mexico, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said.
Mexico confirms US resident was among 4 killed in Zacatecas
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in north-central Mexico on Wednesday confirmed that a U.S. resident was among four people who were killed in the state of Zacatecas around Christmas. The state prosecutors office confirmed the identity of the man as José Melesio Gutiérrez. The man’s employer, the...
