Read full article on original website
Related
Prosecutors Believe Snapchat Video Paul Murdaugh Sent To Friends The Night Of His Murder Is 'Critical To The Case'
Alex Murdaugh’s son Paul sent a Snapchat video to several friends the night of his murder that prosecutors believe is “critical to the case.”. The new details emerged as jury selection began Monday for the high-profile murder trial against Alex, who has been accused of gunning down his wife Maggie, 52, and son Paul, 22, at the family’s Colleton County property on June 7, 2021.
Cell Phone Video From Paul Murdaugh Places Alex Murdaugh At Murder Scene, Prosecutors Say
While prosecutors said evidence discovered at the crime scene points to Alex Murdaugh as the killer, his defense attorneys contend he was a "loving husband and doting father." As opening statements got underway Wednesday in the trial of Alex Murdaugh, prosecutors stressed the critical role cell phone data—including a video taken by Paul Murdaugh just minutes before his death—will play in laying out their theory of the case.
Action News Jax
Hours after killings, Alex Murdaugh said he didn't see wife
Alex Murdaugh's comments to police about his whereabouts around the time his wife and son were fatally shot may not have been accurate, according to video evidence presented by prosecutors Friday at the South Carolina attorney's murder trial. In cross examining one of the detectives who interviewed Murdaugh, his lawyer...
Disturbing update in Ana Walshe ‘no body’ murder as lawyer reveals how ‘killer husband Brian’ could get away with it
ANA Walshe's husband, Brian Walshe, reportedly could get away with his wife's murder as Ana's body is still nowhere to be found, a former lawyer has revealed. Brian, 46, has been accused of killing his wife, Ana, 39, who was last seen on January 1. The husband was charged with...
Georgia inmate sentenced to life for latest murder
Third murder results in another life sentence for a Georgia inmate, but the sentence says the 32-year-old has the possibility of parole after serving 30 years.
Alex Murdaugh ‘immediately’ told police murders of wife and son were tied to fatal boat crash
Alex Murdaugh “immediately” suggested that his wife and son had been murdered because of a 2019 fatal boat crash as soon as the first law enforcement officer arrived on the scene of the grisly slayings. Bodycam footage was played in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Thursday morning as testimony began in the high-profile double murder trial of the disgraced legal dynasty heir.The footage, taken from the bodyworn camera of Colleton County Sheriff’s Sgt Daniel Greene, revealed a seemingly frantic Mr Murdaugh telling the officer he believed the murders of his wife Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and son...
Newlywed Found Decapitated in Her Home, Her Husband of 3 Months Allegedly Confessed to Killing Her
Anggy Diaz was found dead in the home she shared with her husband, her family said her death was "parent's worst nightmare" Authorities in a Texas town are investigating the death of a 21-year-old woman after her in-laws found her body dismembered in their home. Their son, the victim's husband of three months, allegedly confessed to killing her while being interviewed by police. In a news briefing captured by Fox 26 Houston on Thursday, Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said the local police department was alerted to "a...
Alex Murdaugh claimed he ‘tried to turn over’ son’s body after murders – but police saw ‘no blood’ on him
A sobbing Alex Murdaugh told law enforcement he “tried to turn over” his son’s bloodied body and checked him and his wife for pulses – but police saw no signs of blood on the “clean” accused killer, according to bombshell courtroom testimony.During the second day of testimony at murder trial in Colleton County Courthouse on Friday, jurors were shown footage from the disgraced legal scion’s first police interview in the aftermath of the murders.In the footage, Mr Murdaugh described touching the bodies of his son Paul, 22, and wife Maggie, 52, after he allegedly found them brutally shot to...
Alex Murdaugh cries as bodycam video shown at trial – as officer says he had ‘no tears’ on murder scene
Alex Murdaugh broke down in tears as police bodycam footage was played at his trial – while the first police officer on the scene of the grisly murders told the court that the disgraced legal scion appeared to have “no tears” in his eyes at the time of the killings.Bodycam footage was played in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Thursday morning as the high-profile double murder trial got underway.Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Sgt Daniel Greene was the first witness to take the stand, where he described how he was the first law enforcement officer to respond...
Alex Murdaugh tells story of farmhand claiming to kill Black Panthers in police interview on night of murders
Alex Murdaugh recounted a wild story about a farmhand claiming to “kill radical Black Panthers” when he was interviewed by law enforcement on the night of the double murder of his wife and son.During the second day of testimony at the legal scion’s murder trial on Friday, jurors were shown footage of Mr Murdaugh’s first police interview after he claimed to have found the victims shot dead on the family estate in Islandton, South Carolina. In the footage, Mr Murdaugh is asked by an officer if there is anyone he suspects could be responsible for gunning down his wife...
Teacher shot by six-year-old student was trying to take the gun away from him
An elementary school teacher who was shot and critically injured by a six-year-old pupil was trying to take the gun away from him.Abby Zwerner, 25, was shot while teaching her first-grade class at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, on Friday afternoon.Ms Zwerner has been praised for urging her students to run for their lives as she lay bleeding on the classroom floor, and her condition is now listed as stable in hospital.“She was going to confiscate it, and that’s when he shot,” Brittaney Gregory, whose son was in the class, told The Washington Post.She described the shooting...
TODAY.com
Horrific details uncovered in opening statements of South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh's murder trial
Prosecutors and defense attorneys laid out their opening arguments in the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh, a prominent South Carolina attorney who is accused of killing his wife and youngest son, with both sides describing a gruesome scene where the two were found dead. Creighton Waters, the state’s lead...
Clashes, crowds set to mark opening of Murdaugh double murder ‘trial of the century’
Before testimony can begin in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial, presiding South Carolina Judge Clifton Newman will make numerous decisions about what evidence can be presented or excluded from the jury.
Videos show altercation weeks before service member’s death
Denisha Montgomery was found dead in her barracks last August. Officials ruled her death a suicide, but her family is demanding more information.
These are the names to know in the murder trial against Alex Murdaugh
The murder trial of disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh is underway at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, a small town about 40 miles east of Charleston. The case goes back to June 2021, when Murdaugh's wife and son were found shot to death at the family's Islandton property, known as Moselle.
Alex Murdaugh tells 911 dispatcher his son Paul had been getting threats ‘for months’ in call played at trial
Alex Murdaugh told a 911 dispatcher moments after he says he discovered the bodies of two murdered family members that his son Paul had been receiving threats “for months” over a fatal boat crash.The unredacted 911 call was played on Thursday at Mr Murdaugh’s trial in Colleton County Court in South Carolina for the murder of Maggie, 52, and Paul, 22, in June 2021.Mr Murdaugh, 54, can be heard telling the operator that his son Paul had been involved in a fatal boat crash and had been getting threats “for months and months and months.” Speaking in a high,...
Biggest criminal murder trials set to begin in 2023
Several high-profile criminal cases are set to begin in the new year, with many people standing accused of murders in both recent and cold cases.
With More Than 100 Other Criminal Charges Waiting, Alex Murdaugh Murder Trial Begins on Monday
On Monday, jury selection begins in the sordid Murdaugh family double-homicide trial. Alex Murdaugh, 52, the disbarred South Carolina lawyer embroiled in layer upon layer of scandal and criminal accusations, will face murder charges for the 2021 killings of his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and their son Paul Murdaugh, 22. The saga of Murdaugh’s alleged wrongdoings has unfolded over the past couple years, capturing national attention with each shocking development. For example, Murdaugh’s own murder trial has delayed a trial in a wrongful-death lawsuit related to a fatal 2019 boating accident that killed a 19-year-old woman. Also, state authorities last...
Police continue to probe Daub family deaths, daughter posted rambling videos on YouTube
As West Manchester Township Police continue to investigate the pre-planned deaths of the Daub family, videos posted on YouTube by the daughter reveal struggles she faced. Police found the parents, 62-year-old James Daub and 59-year-old Deborah Daub, and their 26-year-old daughter, Morgan E. Daub, deceased in the backyard of their suburban home in the 2000 block of Loman Avenue.
Comments / 0