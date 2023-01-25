ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Stroudsburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
esuwarriors.com

Women’s Basketball Outlasts Lock Haven Behind Sanford’s Career Night

EAST STROUDSBURG – Scoring the Warriors' final 11 points and 13 total in the fourth quarter, Shyla Sanford dominated down the stretch as the graduate student registered her first career double-double that included career highs of 20 points and 10 rebounds to lift the East Stroudsburg University women's basketball team past Lock Haven, 42-37, on Thursday night inside Koehler Fieldhouse.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
esuwarriors.com

No. 25 Warriors Come Up Short against Lock Haven

EAST STROUDSBURG – Trailing by 20 points with 12:45 remaining, the No. 25 East Stroudsburg University men's basketball team whittled the deficit to as low as four points late, but ultimately fell to Lock Haven, 83-73, on Thursday inside Koehler Fieldhouse. With the loss, the Warriors (15-4, 9-4 PSAC)...
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy