EAST STROUDSBURG – Scoring the Warriors' final 11 points and 13 total in the fourth quarter, Shyla Sanford dominated down the stretch as the graduate student registered her first career double-double that included career highs of 20 points and 10 rebounds to lift the East Stroudsburg University women's basketball team past Lock Haven, 42-37, on Thursday night inside Koehler Fieldhouse.

LOCK HAVEN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO