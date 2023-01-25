Our January slate of Preseason ID events have officially come to an end. Over the course of this month, we had the opportunity to see over 100 prospects, from across the state, at our three Preseason ID events. We strategically placed each event at different areas across the state (Lake Charles, Zachary, Hammond), in the hopes of casting a wide net, so that we could lay eyes on as many prospects as possible. The whole goal of our Preseason ID events is to give prospects the opportunity to showcase the gains that they have made over the off-season, but it also helps our staff to identify prospects that we need to get out and see in game action this coming high school season. There were familiar names and faces who continued to show well, as well as newcomers who have now solidified themselves as must-see prospects for this year. Below, we take a look at a few prospects, from each of our events, that we are excited to see this upcoming high school baseball season. Be sure to follow us, across all of our social media platforms, as we kick-off our end to end coverage of the 2023 high school baseball season. We will soon be coming out with our Power 25 rankings to kick the year off, as well as our patented "Game of the Week" series, which will start in just a few weeks. High school baseball is back in the boot and we couldn't be more excited to get out and see what this season has in store for everyone!

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO