hailstate.com
MSU Records Fall On Final Day Of Bob Pollock Invitational
CLEMSON, S.C. – A pair of school records fell as Mississippi State track and field closed out the final day of action at the Clemson Bob Pollock Invitational on Saturday (Jan. 28) in Clemson, South Carolina. After finishing Friday's action in first place, Mississippi State freshman Peyton Bair secured...
hailstate.com
State Falls To Florida In ITA Kickoff Finals
GAINESVILLE, Fla., - Mississippi State men's tennis suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday, falling 4-2 to No. 16 Florida in the finals of ITA Kickoff Weekend on the Gators' campus. No. 107 Petar Jovanovic and Carles Hernandez each claimed straight-set singles wins for the Bulldogs, who dropped...
hailstate.com
Bulldogs Wrap Up Day One at Bob Pollock Invitational
CLEMSON, S.C. – Mississippi State track and field posted five first-place finishes and seven personal-best marks to close out day one of the Clemson Bob Pollock Invitational on Friday (Jan. 27) at the Clemson Indoor Track and Field Complex in Clemson, South Carolina. Rosealee Cooper took home first place...
hailstate.com
MSU Pushes Past Mustangs To Reach ITA Kickoff Final
GAINESVILLE, Fla., - Mississippi State men's tennis is moving on to the finals of ITA Kickoff Weekend following a thrilling 4-3 victory over SMU on Friday. The match came down to the final set as Ewen Lumsden outlasted Liam Krall 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 on Court 4 at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex on Florida's campus to keep the Bulldogs unbeaten at 5-0 on the year.
