GAINESVILLE, Fla., - Mississippi State men's tennis is moving on to the finals of ITA Kickoff Weekend following a thrilling 4-3 victory over SMU on Friday. The match came down to the final set as Ewen Lumsden outlasted Liam Krall 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 on Court 4 at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex on Florida's campus to keep the Bulldogs unbeaten at 5-0 on the year.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO