When looking at head coach PJ Fleck and his ten on-field assistant coaches from the 2022 Minnesota Gophers football season, Minnesota paid their football coaches $9.295 million in combined salary via USA Today Sports. And when looking at assistant pay alone, it totaled $4.295 million this past season. That $4.295 million total for the Gopher Football assistants may seem like a lot of money (it is), but in comparison to others in the Big Ten West, Minnesota still needs to catch up. The 2022 assistant salary pool of $4.295 million ranked at most fifth in the Big Ten West. The Gophers were behind Wisconsin, Iowa, Nebraska, and Illinois. Because they're a private school, Northwestern doesn't release their salary pool, but head coach Pat Fitzgerald also made more than PJ Fleck. So it's reasonable to assume his assistant salary pool is a tad higher than Minnesota. And if that's the case, the Gophers' salary pool ranks second-to-last in the Big Ten West, behind only Purdue.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO