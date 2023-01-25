ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Providence, RI

Community Focus: Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse

By Kim Kalunian
 3 days ago

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse joined 12 News at 4 Wednesday to discuss his recent trip to Ukraine and President Joe Biden’s decision to send 31 American tanks to the war-torn country.

