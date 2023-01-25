ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii reports 1,052 COVID cases, 11 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 1,052 COVID cases and 11 deaths over the past week. There are 784 cases in Oahu, 120 on the Big Island, 73 on Maui, 56 on Kauai and 19 diagnosed out of state. The state’s total case count is 376,977 The state death toll rose to 1,786. […]
Power outage to transmitter impacts HNN reception on Maui, Big Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A transmitter is currently down according to Maui Electric, impacting KGMB service to Maui and Hawaii Island. K28NN lost power at around 11 p.m. Friday. According to officials, the entire Haleakala summit has lost power. K20NX on the Big Island gets its signal from K28 on Maui,...
First Alert Weather Jan. 28

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, January 19, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, January 16, 2023. Updated: Jan. 16, 2023 at 8:53 AM...
Traditional Chinese and Hawaiian Culture Celebrate Khan Skewer 1 Year Anniversary

HONOLULU-HI (KITV4) Traditional Chinese and Hawaiian culture came together at the 1 year anniversary celebration of Khan Skewer Restaurant in Moiliili. Lions danced to usher in continued good blessings and included a traditional Chinese ceremony. Owner Fiona Yang carved a roast pig as a symbol of good luck for the new year. An Hawaiian Kahu also blessed the restaurant with ti leaves and salt water.
Hawaii Tourist Or Resident Misbehavior – What’s Worse?

Let’s face it, travel, including Hawaii travel, isn’t the same as it used to be. There’s a new roughness around the edges. After the three-year Covid travel break or whatever else is to blame, some of the sweetness and Aloha, if you will, was clearly diminished when travel reopened.
$99 Hawaii Airfare War | 12 Routes | Alaska, Hawaiian, Southwest, United

Hawaii fare sale today from the four most Hawaii-centric airlines. The airfares below are the total price each way, including all taxes and fees. These have been checked for availability as of the time of publishing which is 10 PM Hawaii time on January 26. Please do not wait to buy them as they will not be available later!
Hawaii Bill Aims To Make It Easier To Do Dialysis At Home

A legislative proposal to change in a little-known provision of Hawaii’s health care regulations could make it cheaper and easier to import products used for in-home dialysis treatment. Baxter International, an Illinois-based multi-billion dollar medical device company that sells blood-cleaning solutions for peritoneal dialysis, approached Sen. Maile Shimabukuro to...
New Hawaii TV series puts a spotlight on life in Upcountry Maui

What's Trending: Is Santa real? A 10-year-old Rhode Island girl is on the case. Plus, what's the close correlation between autocratic regimes and ... light?. Locations officer provides outlook on Oahu's real estate market. Updated: 10 hours ago. Chad Takesue, chief operating officer of Locations, provides an outlook of Oahu's...
Why School Enrollment Declines Are A ‘Significant Concern’ In Hawaii

The Queen Lydia Liliuokalani Elementary School closed more than a decade ago but the effect on the community is still being felt. Credit: David Croxford/Civil Beat/2023 (David Croxford/Civil Beat/2023) A decade after Queen Lydia Liliuokalani Elementary School closed its doors because of low enrollment, the ripple effects the closure had...
Freed after 20 years, Hawaii man reflects on case, future

HONOLULU (AP) — On Ian Schweitzer's first morning of freedom Wednesday, he woke up in a hotel room, looked over the balcony at the ocean and took in the beauty of the island he had been away from for over 20 years while imprisoned for a 1991 murder and rape he has always maintained he didn't commit.
Where Hawaii ranks in worst U.S. states to drive in

Traffic, road conditions and the cost of vehicle maintenance are all things that can make drivers grip the steering wheel a bit tighter. These conditions vary across states for a variety of reasons including population, weather and government investments.
