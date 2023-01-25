Read full article on original website
Related
Hawaii reports 1,052 COVID cases, 11 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 1,052 COVID cases and 11 deaths over the past week. There are 784 cases in Oahu, 120 on the Big Island, 73 on Maui, 56 on Kauai and 19 diagnosed out of state. The state’s total case count is 376,977 The state death toll rose to 1,786. […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Molokai, Maui under flash flood warning as heavy rains move over island chain
Helium balloons are one of the most deadly types of marine debris and 32 times more likely to cause death in an animal. Sunrise is coming to the weekends with Billy V and Annalisa Burgos. Updated: Jan. 27, 2023 at 8:31 AM HST. |. Sunrise is extending to K5 on...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Power outage to transmitter impacts HNN reception on Maui, Big Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A transmitter is currently down according to Maui Electric, impacting KGMB service to Maui and Hawaii Island. K28NN lost power at around 11 p.m. Friday. According to officials, the entire Haleakala summit has lost power. K20NX on the Big Island gets its signal from K28 on Maui,...
Hawaii Residents Now Have Until May 7, 2023, To Get a REAL ID Driver's License - to Board Planes Without a Passport
Hawaii residents now have until May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license. They will need that to be able to board planes then without carrying a U.S. Passport or passport card.
How much will the state possibly owe Albert Ian Schweitzer?
Now, that a Big Island judge has vacated Albert Ian Schweitzer's conviction for murder, some are asking if he's owed anything. According to the Hawaii Innocence Project, 38 states have wrongful conviction compensation laws, including Hawaii.
KITV.com
Camera atop Mauna Kea captures sky spiral after rocket launch
HONOLULU (AP) — A camera atop Hawaii’s tallest mountain has captured what looks like a spiral swirling through the night sky. Researchers believe it was from the launch of a military GPS satellite that lifted off earlier on a SpaceX rocket in Florida.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Amid inflation, Hawaii organizations team up to fight lingering food insecurity
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is moving along in its pandemic recovery, but inflation is still driving up grocery bills. According to the U.S. Board of Labor Statistics, food prices are up 8% across the state compared to last year. To meet the need for relief, local organizations are teaming up...
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Weather Jan. 28
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, January 19, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, January 16, 2023. Updated: Jan. 16, 2023 at 8:53 AM...
Frequent showers for Maui County and Hawaii Island, expanding state-wide this weekend
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Storm front remnants will feed windward showers into Maui County and Hawaii Island through Friday. Showers will become more prevalent state-wide this weekend with some heavy rain expected for windward areas. Stronger winds may push showers to leeward areas at times. Drier conditions return next Wednesday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain amid heavy rains
Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain, swept to shoreline. Officials said he was carried by storm waters approximately 800 yards to where the drain emptied into the ocean. Kihei is flooding more often... and residents believe it’ll be an increasing problem. Updated: 4 hours ago.
KITV.com
Traditional Chinese and Hawaiian Culture Celebrate Khan Skewer 1 Year Anniversary
HONOLULU-HI (KITV4) Traditional Chinese and Hawaiian culture came together at the 1 year anniversary celebration of Khan Skewer Restaurant in Moiliili. Lions danced to usher in continued good blessings and included a traditional Chinese ceremony. Owner Fiona Yang carved a roast pig as a symbol of good luck for the new year. An Hawaiian Kahu also blessed the restaurant with ti leaves and salt water.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Hawaii Tourist Or Resident Misbehavior – What’s Worse?
Let’s face it, travel, including Hawaii travel, isn’t the same as it used to be. There’s a new roughness around the edges. After the three-year Covid travel break or whatever else is to blame, some of the sweetness and Aloha, if you will, was clearly diminished when travel reopened.
BEAT OF HAWAII
$99 Hawaii Airfare War | 12 Routes | Alaska, Hawaiian, Southwest, United
Hawaii fare sale today from the four most Hawaii-centric airlines. The airfares below are the total price each way, including all taxes and fees. These have been checked for availability as of the time of publishing which is 10 PM Hawaii time on January 26. Please do not wait to buy them as they will not be available later!
Hawaii Bill Aims To Make It Easier To Do Dialysis At Home
A legislative proposal to change in a little-known provision of Hawaii’s health care regulations could make it cheaper and easier to import products used for in-home dialysis treatment. Baxter International, an Illinois-based multi-billion dollar medical device company that sells blood-cleaning solutions for peritoneal dialysis, approached Sen. Maile Shimabukuro to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
New Hawaii TV series puts a spotlight on life in Upcountry Maui
What's Trending: Is Santa real? A 10-year-old Rhode Island girl is on the case. Plus, what's the close correlation between autocratic regimes and ... light?. Locations officer provides outlook on Oahu's real estate market. Updated: 10 hours ago. Chad Takesue, chief operating officer of Locations, provides an outlook of Oahu's...
newsfromthestates.com
Why School Enrollment Declines Are A ‘Significant Concern’ In Hawaii
The Queen Lydia Liliuokalani Elementary School closed more than a decade ago but the effect on the community is still being felt. Credit: David Croxford/Civil Beat/2023 (David Croxford/Civil Beat/2023) A decade after Queen Lydia Liliuokalani Elementary School closed its doors because of low enrollment, the ripple effects the closure had...
KITV.com
Freed after 20 years, Hawaii man reflects on case, future
HONOLULU (AP) — On Ian Schweitzer's first morning of freedom Wednesday, he woke up in a hotel room, looked over the balcony at the ocean and took in the beauty of the island he had been away from for over 20 years while imprisoned for a 1991 murder and rape he has always maintained he didn't commit.
Where Hawaii ranks in worst U.S. states to drive in
Traffic, road conditions and the cost of vehicle maintenance are all things that can make drivers grip the steering wheel a bit tighter. These conditions vary across states for a variety of reasons including population, weather and government investments.
KITV.com
Hackers post 'De-occupy Hawaii' other messages on Pali Highway traffic sign
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A digital traffic sign on the Pali Highway was apparently hacked on Tuesday. The hackers posted the messages "De-occupy Hawaii," "Stop Cop City," and "Defend Atlanta Forest."
NOAA spots “numerous mother/calf pairs” in Hawaii
At about halfway through Hawaii’s whale season, NOAA said the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary reports many mothers have given birth to their calves here.
Comments / 0