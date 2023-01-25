Read full article on original website
Ask an expert: Why is black tea bad for your health?
Bachelor of Science - BS - Dietetics/Dietitian · 1 years of experience · Canada. Drinking black tea in moderate amounts (about 4 cups daily) is likely safe for most people. However, drinking more than 4 cups of black tea daily is possibly unsafe due to the high caffeine content in black tea. These side effects can range from mild to serious and include headaches, irregular heartbeat, and even death. Pregnant and breastfeeding women are advised to take no more than 3 cups of black tea a day. People with bleeding problems, anxiety disorders, heart problems, and diabetes should use black tea in moderation and with caution.
‘Risk of future deaths’: coroner issues rare warning to health secretary over hospitals crisis
A coroner has urged the health secretary to take action to prevent needless deaths after a woman died of heart failure following a four-hour wait in the back of an ambulance. Lyn Brind, 61, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King’s Lynn, Norfolk, with chest pains and low blood oxygen levels but could not be admitted because the hospital had “no space”. Instead she remained in a queue of ambulances outside A&E without a timely diagnosis or treatment and where warning signs about her condition were missed.
Pseudorabies Virus Infection in Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments
Pseudorabies virus infection in dogs is a condition that is passed from swine to dogs by direct contact. Also, eating infected meat can cause the condition. The post Pseudorabies Virus Infection in Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments appeared first on DogTime.
Opinion: Psychological Reasons for People's Need for Commitment
Why do we keep searching for that one person who can make us happy, even when we already have that person in our lives?. Ever wonder why people can't be satisfied in their relationships? Or why they keep coming back to the same partner, even when things aren't going well? The answer is simple: because commitment is a psychological drive that helps us cope with uncertainty.
What’s the Difference Between Schizophrenia and Anxiety?
Schizophrenia and anxiety may seem like separate experiences, but a feeling of intense, heightened anxiousness prior to psychosis can be a prominent feature of schizophrenia. Anxiety is part of the human experience: it’s your response to an anticipated threat. Anxiety, however, isn’t intended to stick with you forever. And if it does, it can indicate more may be going on.
Diabetic Woman's Nausea & Vomiting Linked To Rare Cannabinoid Hyperemesis Syndrome, Cautionary Tale
Nausea and vomiting are symptoms of many different conditions. The list is long, and there is also a cannabis-related one. In a recent case, weed was the cause of a diabetic woman experiencing vomiting and nausea for two years, reported Business Insider. According to a recent report in the American...
What Causes COPD?
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is an inflammatory, progressive lung disease that constricts the airways and makes breathing difficult. Long-term exposure to harmful substances and irritants—like cigarette smoke, dust, fumes, chemicals, and air pollution—can damage the lungs and airways. Over time, this can lead to chronic bronchitis, emphysema, or both—the two main types of COPD. In healthy lungs, the airways are elastic and stretchy and can easily inflate and deflate as you breathe. When you inhale, the airways open up, and the air sacs (alveoli) fill with air, expanding like tiny balloons. When you exhale, the air sacs relax and deflate,...
Opinion: Killing Us Legally with Their Drugs
Imagine a medical industry that’s supposed to keep a nation healthy but, becomes so completely corrupt that it causes an epidemic. This has become a reality in the United States where opioids have caused about 50,000 deaths per year, according to recent figures, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Countless other lives have been destroyed through addiction. In the United States, drug overdoses are a leading cause of death in people under 50. That’s a lot to take in but, imagine if most of this tragedy was caused by powerful pharmaceutical companies being driven by greed. That greed has put us in the middle of an epidemic that is being called the worst public health crisis in our history.
Meningitis: Know the signs
Meningococcal meningitis and septicaemia (blood poisoning) are rare but severe diseases that can kill or leave people with life changing disabilities and health problems. Young adults, and university students in particular, are at increased risk. Symptoms can start like a bad case of flu but they get worse very quickly....
Appendicitis Symptoms
Abdominal pain is the most common symptom of appendicitis. The pain usually starts around the belly button before traveling to the lower right side of the abdomen. Associated symptoms include nausea, vomiting, bowel habit changes, loss of appetite, and fever. This article highlights the symptoms of appendicitis, including a general...
What Are The Symptoms Of Walking Pneumonia?
Walking pneumonia, while mild compared to its traditional counterpart, should still be treated by a medical professional. Here are the symptoms to look out for.
Newly Discovered Genetic Disease Is More Common Than Expected
Jan. 25, 2023 – A recently discovered inflammatory disease known as VEXAS syndrome is more widespread and dangerous than previously understood, a new genetic analysis suggests. While it's rare, researchers believe the disease may affect tens of thousands of men in the U.S. and may frequently go undiagnosed. "Is...
Early symptoms of hepatitis C: What are they?
People may not show early symptoms of hepatitis C, so they can be unaware that they have the infection. However, when symptoms appear, these may be nonspecific, such as nausea, fever, and stomach pains. As hepatitis C lingers and becomes a chronic (long-term) condition, individuals still. symptoms or can continue...
Best colon cleanse system
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. In recent years, there has been a growing conversation surrounding the benefits of colon cleanses. A 2016 pilot study found improved gastrointestinal symptoms after colonic irrigation. However, professionals recommend approaching colon cleansing with caution. If you’d like to partake in...
How to Increase Blood Pressure
For some people, low blood pressure (hypotension) is the norm. There are a few things that may help raise your blood pressure quickly. A sudden drop in blood pressure can make you feel light-headed, dizzy, or faint. In some cases, it can signal a health problem or a medical emergency. If it's a common occurrence, you may need to take steps to help prevent these episodes.
What’s Behind That Painful, Burning Sensation in Your Back?
A wide range of triggers can lead to super-inflamed, almost hot feelings along and near your spine. Here’s what may be causing your discomfort. Many of us struggle with back pain at some point in our lives. In fact, back pain is one of the most common patient complaints to doctors, according Georgetown University Health Policy Institute, with 65 million Americans reporting a recent episode.
The Dead Bag Syndrome
Cataract/Anterior Segment, Complications, IOLs and Implantation. A "dead bag syndrome" has been recently described, in which the capsular bag appears to be clear many years after surgery, becoming diaphanous and floppy and unable to support the intraocular lens within it. The exact etiology of the syndrome is unknown. The findings of cases suspected to be dead bag syndrome are described in this video and illustrated through surgical video clips, clinical photographs, and histopathological evaluation.
Albuterol for COPD: What to know
Albuterol, or salbutamol, is a short-acting bronchodilator that helps ease any breathing difficulties due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). It comes as an inhaler or nebulizer. Some side effects may occur when taking albuterol. A bronchodilator opens the bronchi, the passages that allow air to enter the lungs. When...
What Is Superior Dehiscence Canal Syndrome (SCDS)?
Superior dehiscence canal syndrome is a rare condition of the inner ear that affects your balance and hearing. Surgery is typically used to alleviate symptoms and improve quality of life. Some health conditions can impact your hearing and balance. One that you may have heard of is Meniere’s disease, which...
Dyskinesia vs. Chorea: What They Are and How They're Related
Dyskinesia is when you experience involuntary movements. Chorea is one type of dyskinesia. It is associated with health conditions like Huntington’s disease, infection, or side effects of medications. You may not think much about the movements you make throughout the day. When these voluntary movements are disrupted, a person...
