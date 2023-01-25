ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KREM2

Washington’s Hinman Glacier gone after thousands of years

SEATTLE — The largest glacier between the high peaks of Mount Rainier and Glacier Peak has melted away after a long battle with global warming. For thousands of years, the Hinman Glacier graced the crest of the Washington Cascades in what is now King County. Fifty miles due east...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Landlords Object as Washington Bills Seek to Cap Rent Hikes and Register Rentals

As high housing costs chip away at Washington renters' paychecks, state lawmakers are considering a sweeping array of policy fixes. Along with proposals to allow denser development, lawmakers are considering a slew of landlord-tenant bills that would cap rent hikes, require more advanced notice of big rent increases and make other changes that they say offer an immediate response to a top concern among constituents struggling to stay housed.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

WDFW: Prospects Good for at Least One Cowlitz River Smelt Dip

As February approaches, local sportsmen and women start to think about smelt dipping. Will the popular smelt dip take place on the Cowlitz River this year, or is the run supposed to be too depressed to allow recreational harvest?. The prospects are good for at least one dip this year,...
WASHINGTON STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Only Dinosaur That Lived in Washington (And Where to See Fossils Today)

The Only Dinosaur That Lived in Washington (And Where to See Fossils Today) From the lush forests of Seattle to the high peaks of Mount Rainier, Washington is a state full of awe and wonder. But what many visitors may not know is that it was also home to some of the most incredible plants and creatures in prehistoric times! Washington boasts an incredible fossil record that spans virtually the entire geologic timeline. The state’s fossil record showcases a wide array of preservation types — from bones to petrified wood and more. It’s truly a remarkable place for prehistoric discovery. So, let’s take a closer look at the only dinosaur that lived in Washington, and where to see fossils today!
WASHINGTON STATE
theorcasonian.com

Inslee logs a busy week

Legislators hold hearings on slate of reproductive freedom bills. Gov. Jay Inslee testifies on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to the Senate Long-Term Care & Health Committee in support of a proposal to amend the state constitution to guarantee the right of reproductive choice. In the six months since the Dobbs v....
WASHINGTON STATE
610KONA

Another Mystery Explosion Reported in Washington State

Residents of the Spokane area are reporting hearing a pair of explosions around 10 pm on Tuesday night. According to reports, the first explosion was modest in size, though ten minutes later, a more substantial explosion occurred, which some say was big enough to shake the windows in their homes.
WASHINGTON STATE
98.3 The KEY

Surprise! Saturday Snow in Tri-Cities and Most of Washington

I hope you haven't taken your winter snow tires off your car yet because winter is not over in Tri-Cities!. Maybe you are expecting snow this weekend but I wasn't. Now the forecast for Saturday calls for snow and high wind over large parts of Washington State, but how strong will this storm be? You can see from the collection of Washington State city forecasts below, snow and wind will be everywhere.
WASHINGTON STATE
News Talk KIT

Which Part of Washington is the Most Beautiful?

One of the things people love about living in Washington is its natural beauty. Sure, the average American who isn't familiar with Washington could tell you that we have lots of trees, and the ocean, and perhaps they'd mention the mountains. These would all be correct assessments, but there is so much more to Washington than just the picture-perfect highlights.
WASHINGTON STATE
KREM2

Three Spokane restaurants named best in Washington by Seattle Met magazine

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three Spokane restaurants and one Pullman restaurant have been named among the best restaurants in Washington state by the Seattle Met magazine. Gander and Ryegrass, Inland Pacific Kitchen and Cochinito Taqueria in Spokane were listed amongst other top restaurants in Washington for their cuisine, drinks and dining experiences.
SPOKANE, WA
KUOW

Should Washington use magic mushrooms for mental health?: Today So Far

Washington is, again, considering the legalization of magic mushrooms ... sort of. The King County Medical Examiner says that our region is "now struggling with the issue of storing bodies because the fentanyl-related death toll continues to climb." Another effort in Olympia aims to tackle a different kind of influence...
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

10 people sickened with gastrointestinal illness from Seattle restaurant

SEATTLE - Public Health Seattle-King County is investigating an outbreak of a gastrointestinal illness that was contracted at an International District neighborhood restaurant. According to the health department, 10 people from three separate groups reported getting gastrointestinal illnesses after eating food at the Tamarind Tree Restaurant between Jan. 15 and...
SEATTLE, WA
Channel 6000

Oregon Saturday: Rain to snow to subfreezing temps

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Light rain expected on and off Saturday but overall cloudy skies dominate the daylight hours. Kiss those mild temperatures goodbye — modified Arctic air is heading our way Saturday night. The West Hills could collect a fraction of an inch of snow while downtown...
PORTLAND, OR
NEWStalk 870

Could Turning on Red Become Illegal In Washington State?

Turning right on red at an intersection is second nature to most drivers. Under Washington State Law it is legal to turn on red (after you come to a complete stop) in all but three circumstances described in WAC 468-95-250. In layman's terms... you can turn on red unless a sign is posted specifically prohibiting it, a Pedestrian is in the crosswalk, or traffic is coming from the other direction . That could soon change.
WASHINGTON STATE
kpq.com

Seattle’s Most Adorable VIP Pup Is Living His Best Life All Over WA

HAVE YOU SEEN THIS SEATTLE LOCAL CELEBRITY BEFORE?. Man, oh man, I wish I had a puppy! I just love dogs, they are so adorable. I had no idea people brought their dogs to Seattle Mariners games. Perhaps that’s because I haven’t been to a Mariners game in almost a decade. I recently came across the most cutest, most adorable pup that LOVES hanging out with his human, just waiting for that 9th inning stretch. His name on TikTok is TheRealDashDog. He is living his best life all over Washington!
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy