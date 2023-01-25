Read full article on original website
Washington’s Hinman Glacier gone after thousands of years
SEATTLE — The largest glacier between the high peaks of Mount Rainier and Glacier Peak has melted away after a long battle with global warming. For thousands of years, the Hinman Glacier graced the crest of the Washington Cascades in what is now King County. Fifty miles due east...
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife 'Tips for living with coyotes'
Coyotes (Canis latrans) are present across nearly all of Washington state, from the shrubsteppe to the alpine, as well as urban and suburban areas. They are common in many larger, wooded green spaces and parks within cities including Seattle. You may hear coyotes more frequently than you see them, especially...
Chronicle
Landlords Object as Washington Bills Seek to Cap Rent Hikes and Register Rentals
As high housing costs chip away at Washington renters' paychecks, state lawmakers are considering a sweeping array of policy fixes. Along with proposals to allow denser development, lawmakers are considering a slew of landlord-tenant bills that would cap rent hikes, require more advanced notice of big rent increases and make other changes that they say offer an immediate response to a top concern among constituents struggling to stay housed.
Chronicle
WDFW: Prospects Good for at Least One Cowlitz River Smelt Dip
As February approaches, local sportsmen and women start to think about smelt dipping. Will the popular smelt dip take place on the Cowlitz River this year, or is the run supposed to be too depressed to allow recreational harvest?. The prospects are good for at least one dip this year,...
a-z-animals.com
The Only Dinosaur That Lived in Washington (And Where to See Fossils Today)
The Only Dinosaur That Lived in Washington (And Where to See Fossils Today) From the lush forests of Seattle to the high peaks of Mount Rainier, Washington is a state full of awe and wonder. But what many visitors may not know is that it was also home to some of the most incredible plants and creatures in prehistoric times! Washington boasts an incredible fossil record that spans virtually the entire geologic timeline. The state’s fossil record showcases a wide array of preservation types — from bones to petrified wood and more. It’s truly a remarkable place for prehistoric discovery. So, let’s take a closer look at the only dinosaur that lived in Washington, and where to see fossils today!
theorcasonian.com
Inslee logs a busy week
Legislators hold hearings on slate of reproductive freedom bills. Gov. Jay Inslee testifies on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to the Senate Long-Term Care & Health Committee in support of a proposal to amend the state constitution to guarantee the right of reproductive choice. In the six months since the Dobbs v....
610KONA
Another Mystery Explosion Reported in Washington State
Residents of the Spokane area are reporting hearing a pair of explosions around 10 pm on Tuesday night. According to reports, the first explosion was modest in size, though ten minutes later, a more substantial explosion occurred, which some say was big enough to shake the windows in their homes.
krcrtv.com
'We need action': Wash. state governor reacts to family's encampment house near on-ramp
SEATTLE (KOMO) — A couple in Washington state is building a makeshift house in the median of a Seattle interstate ramp. Kandice and Mark asked to be identified only by their first names. “We don’t have a house or a home right now, and this is how we know...
Surprise! Saturday Snow in Tri-Cities and Most of Washington
I hope you haven't taken your winter snow tires off your car yet because winter is not over in Tri-Cities!. Maybe you are expecting snow this weekend but I wasn't. Now the forecast for Saturday calls for snow and high wind over large parts of Washington State, but how strong will this storm be? You can see from the collection of Washington State city forecasts below, snow and wind will be everywhere.
Which Part of Washington is the Most Beautiful?
One of the things people love about living in Washington is its natural beauty. Sure, the average American who isn't familiar with Washington could tell you that we have lots of trees, and the ocean, and perhaps they'd mention the mountains. These would all be correct assessments, but there is so much more to Washington than just the picture-perfect highlights.
Tri-City Herald
Still finding stink bugs this winter? An insect ecologist tells us why they’re in Washington
The brown marmorated stink bug is one pest that Washington residents can’t seem to shake from their homes this winter. As of December, the pest has been detected inhabiting forests, people’s homes and devouring crops across 30 counties statewide, according to Washington State University. Some people might be...
Three Spokane restaurants named best in Washington by Seattle Met magazine
SPOKANE, Wash. — Three Spokane restaurants and one Pullman restaurant have been named among the best restaurants in Washington state by the Seattle Met magazine. Gander and Ryegrass, Inland Pacific Kitchen and Cochinito Taqueria in Spokane were listed amongst other top restaurants in Washington for their cuisine, drinks and dining experiences.
KUOW
Should Washington use magic mushrooms for mental health?: Today So Far
Washington is, again, considering the legalization of magic mushrooms ... sort of. The King County Medical Examiner says that our region is "now struggling with the issue of storing bodies because the fentanyl-related death toll continues to climb." Another effort in Olympia aims to tackle a different kind of influence...
Washington State Taking Steps to Reduce Salmon Killing 'Tire Dust'
OLYMPIA - According to the Washington State Department of Ecology, for over 20 years, scientists have faced a toxic mystery: coho salmon returning to urban streams and rivers in the Puget Sound region were dying before they could lay their eggs. The culprit was unknown, but it seemed linked to toxic chemicals running off our roads and highways.
q13fox.com
10 people sickened with gastrointestinal illness from Seattle restaurant
SEATTLE - Public Health Seattle-King County is investigating an outbreak of a gastrointestinal illness that was contracted at an International District neighborhood restaurant. According to the health department, 10 people from three separate groups reported getting gastrointestinal illnesses after eating food at the Tamarind Tree Restaurant between Jan. 15 and...
Channel 6000
Oregon Saturday: Rain to snow to subfreezing temps
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Light rain expected on and off Saturday but overall cloudy skies dominate the daylight hours. Kiss those mild temperatures goodbye — modified Arctic air is heading our way Saturday night. The West Hills could collect a fraction of an inch of snow while downtown...
Could Turning on Red Become Illegal In Washington State?
Turning right on red at an intersection is second nature to most drivers. Under Washington State Law it is legal to turn on red (after you come to a complete stop) in all but three circumstances described in WAC 468-95-250. In layman's terms... you can turn on red unless a sign is posted specifically prohibiting it, a Pedestrian is in the crosswalk, or traffic is coming from the other direction . That could soon change.
kpq.com
Seattle’s Most Adorable VIP Pup Is Living His Best Life All Over WA
HAVE YOU SEEN THIS SEATTLE LOCAL CELEBRITY BEFORE?. Man, oh man, I wish I had a puppy! I just love dogs, they are so adorable. I had no idea people brought their dogs to Seattle Mariners games. Perhaps that’s because I haven’t been to a Mariners game in almost a decade. I recently came across the most cutest, most adorable pup that LOVES hanging out with his human, just waiting for that 9th inning stretch. His name on TikTok is TheRealDashDog. He is living his best life all over Washington!
Washington gun bills move forward on party lines
A slate of gun control proposals took a major step forward Friday when the committees in the Washington State House moved them to consideration by the full House.
Renowned Washington artist named to create likeness of this Indigenous leader for U.S. Capitol
Whatcom legislator sponsored measure to honor treaty activist, environmental advocate.
