Read full article on original website
Related
uticatangerine.com
Jamaican flag back among the rest in the student center
The removal of the Jamaican flag from the Strebel Student Center was met with a string of concerns last semester from members of the campus community. In response to the frustration, the Office of International Education held a flag ceremony for the Jamaican flags and students from other countries to commemorate International student week. Roughly 50 people attended the event on Nov. 17, 2022.
Comments / 0