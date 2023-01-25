October 6, 1931 – January 25, 2023 (age 91) Arthur Yates Smith passed away peacefully in his sleep Wednesday January 25, 2023 at the age of 91. Art was born on October 6, 1931 on a windy, cold, cold day in Raymond, Alberta, Canada. He was the 9th of 11 children born to Sidney Bailey Smith and Elsie Mary Sloan Smith. The family lived in a one room sheep herder’s shack and the children slept in a canvas lean-to until they were able to add on more rooms to accommodate them all.

