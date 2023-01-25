Read full article on original website
Related
kvnutalk
Gov. Spenser Cox signs two controversial proposals into law – Cache Valley Daily
SALT LAKE CITY – In a surprise move, Gov. Spencer Cox has signed into law two controversial bills from the Legislature that landed on his desk Saturday, Jan. 28. Those two bills – the first passed by the 2023 General Session of the Legislature – are Senate Bill 16 (Transgender Medical Treatment and Procedures) and House Bill 215 (Funding for Teacher Salaries and Optional Education).
kvnutalk
Arthur Yates Smith – Cache Valley Daily
October 6, 1931 – January 25, 2023 (age 91) Arthur Yates Smith passed away peacefully in his sleep Wednesday January 25, 2023 at the age of 91. Art was born on October 6, 1931 on a windy, cold, cold day in Raymond, Alberta, Canada. He was the 9th of 11 children born to Sidney Bailey Smith and Elsie Mary Sloan Smith. The family lived in a one room sheep herder’s shack and the children slept in a canvas lean-to until they were able to add on more rooms to accommodate them all.
kvnutalk
Sharon George Engebretson – Cache Valley Daily
November 3, 1937 – January 18, 2023 (age 85) Our mother, Sharon, was a deeply private person, requesting no viewing, funeral or obituary. We followed most of her wishes, but not this one. She was a woman worth remembering, even if she would disagree. These are our words honoring her life.
kvnutalk
Details of Open Space advisory committee emerge at County Council meeting – Cache Valley Daily
CACHE COUNTY – At a Jan. 24 meeting that otherwise proceeded smoothly, the members of the Cache County Council found fault with a proposed ordinance to establish an advisory committee to oversee the Open Space Bond approved by county voters on Nov. 8, 2022. After being disappointed to learn...
Comments / 0