gorgenewscenter.com
Another effort to reform the governor’s emergency powers is launched
A new effort has been launched in Olympia to rein in the governor’s emergency powers. For more than two-and-a-half years during the pandemic, Governor Jay Inslee issued dozens of emergency proclamations with very little input from the Legislature and virtually no input from the public. Washington is only one...
gorgenewscenter.com
United Way of the Columbia Gorge is now accepting applications for the 2023-2024 allocation cycle
United Way of the Columbia Gorge is now accepting applications for the 2023-2024 allocation cycle from any 501(c)3 human service agency or program that has been serving basic human needs in the Columbia Gorge (Hood River, Klickitat, Skamania, Wasco and Sherman counties) for a minimum of two years by the time of the application deadline.
gorgenewscenter.com
Former Fugitive Wanted in Oregon for Real Estate Scam Pleads Guilty
SAN DIEGO—On January 26, 2023, a California man who evaded federal authorities for more than two decades after being convicted at trial and who was wanted in District of Oregon for perpetrating a real estate scam while a fugitive pleaded guilty in San Diego. Robin James McPherson, a former...
