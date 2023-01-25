Future of new Bellaire dog pound remains unclear as city staff fetches further data requested by council members

Read full article on original website
Katy considers future land use, continued development ahead of finalized comprehensive plan
Gary Mitchell, president of planning firm Kendig Keast Collaborative, presented results from the Future City phase of developing the city of Katy's 2040 comprehensive plan at a Jan. 24 special meeting between City Council and the city planning and zoning commission. (Courtesy City of Katy) The city of Katy is...
League City mayor and city manager discuss the city’s future, reflect on 2022
League City will be focused on a strategy of creating resilience in the economy and physical infrastructure as the city grows. (Saab Sahi/Community Impact) Mayor Nick Long and City Manager John Baumgartner reflected upon progress on projects in 2022 and spoke about League City's future at the annual “State of the City” event.
Progress underway on League City bond transportation projects
The project aims to extend North Landing Boulevard north from where it ends at Main Street. (Courtesy city of League City) Bidding, construction and design work will continue on various League City bond transportation projects this year, including the Grissom Road widening and North Landing Boulevard extension. The bond was...
Humble City Council honors first responders for 2022 tornado response
Representatives from the North Hollow Homeowner’s Association presented city of Humble emergency responders with a plaque in honor of their response to the tornado that hit the city in January 2022. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact) Representatives from the North Hollow Homeowner’s Association presented city of Humble emergency responders with a...
5 more Fort Bend ISD campuses pass safety audit
A total of 22 Fort Bend ISD campuses have received audits. (Courtesy Pexels) Five more Fort Bend ISD campuses received state intruder detection audits since December, which all passed with no findings. FBISD police Chief David Rider provided the update to the board of trustees during its Jan. 23 meeting.
Houston City Council passes sidewalk ordinance, creates fee in lieu of sidewalk construction
A map shows the different sidewalk service areas throughout the city of Houston implicated by the new sidewalk ordinance. (Courtesy City of Houston Planning & Development Department) At a Jan. 25 Houston City Council meeting, council members passed an ordinance on sidewalks related to the completion of pedestrian paths in...
$450,000 houses: A look into January's featured neighborhood
A house located at 16322 Tulipan Spring Trail. (Courtesy HAR) Located near the intersection of West Lake Houston and Madera Run parkways, The Groves is a master-planned community featuring 2,200 single-family homes at build-out and a slate of amenities including parks, trails and a lifestyle center, among others. Median home...
Texas Parks & Wildlife awards over $9.8 million to enhance local parks
Under the Local Park Grant Program, Missouri City received a $750,000 nonurban outdoor grant for its Freedom Tree Park project. Proposed developments include a playground, a pergola, a multiuse trail, a labyrinth, interpretive signage, native landscaping and more. (Courtesy city of Missouri City) Local governments across Texas were awarded funds...
Shenandoah City Council discusses December 'brown water' incident, new city signage
The Shenandoah City Council gave their input on new signage to be built along the northbound and southbound I-45 feeders and discussed the brown water incident that occurred on Dec. 31. (Community Impact staff) At its first meeting of the year on Jan. 25, the Shenandoah City Council discussed new...
houstonpublicmedia.org
New Houston ordinance allows property owners to opt out of building sidewalk, but must pay a fee instead
Homeowners and developers will now be able to choose if they want to build a sidewalk in front of their property. Houston City Council voted on Wednesday to implement a "Fee in Lieu of Sidewalk Construction” Ordinance. The ordinance would allow residents that opt out of putting a sidewalk...
Pearland releases new details for Clear Creek Trail project
Clear Creek Trail is part of a Transportation Alternatives Program, which has the goal of providing walkable areas to the city. (Community Impact file photo) The Pearland City Council passed an ordinance Jan. 23 updating the Clear Creek Trail project with additional project details. Clear Creek Trail’s updated scope of...
Country living and a $1B investment: Residents speak at packed town hall for sugar char house development
A new development firm, PUMA, has announced plans to redevelop the historic Imperial Char House in Sugar Land. (Community Impact file photo) Country living was the primary concern of the 30 or so residents who attended a Sugar Land town hall meeting Jan. 24 regarding the development of an activity center in the Imperial Historic District by PUMA Development.
coveringkaty.com
Another restaurant burglary in Katy
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A burglar broke the glass on the front door of Victoria's Mexican Grill and Bar early Wednesday morning in what appears to be a failed attempt to find money. It was the second time in consecutive nights that a food establishment was targeted along...
Pearland City Council adds new propositions to prospective drainage bond
The Pearland City Hall was filled with citizen attendees as the city council finalized a list of projects for a prospective May bond election. (Daniel Weeks/Community Impact) The Pearland City Council chose to include some facility and park improvement projects in the upcoming May drainage bond at a regular Jan. 23 meeting, the final meeting before the deadline for calling the bond.
houston-today.com
Houston mayor asks for calm in face of mill closure
Houston mayor Shane Brienen has a short message for his community. “We’ve been through this before and we’re going to work through this again.”. Just a day after the largest employer in the town, Canfor, announced it was closing its sawmill in April affecting hundreds of workers directly and more people who cut the trees and truck them to the mill, Brienen is advocating for calmness.
Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District board seat remains open pending future appointment
A seat remains open on the Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District board after a winning candidate Nov. 8 was deemed ineligible to be sworn in. (Community Impact staff) A position has been left open on the Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District board of directors since a winner in the Nov. 8 election was deemed ineligible to be sworn in, and the district board said it will consider a list of appointees for the slot.
Katy and Fulshear leaders consider infrastructure, mobility and jobs in the next decade
With the number of residents anticipated to reach 1.02 million by 2037, Katy and Fulshear leaders are preparing for the future with infrastructure, mobility and economic development projects, officials said. (Courtesy Google Maps) If the previous decade is any indication, growth in the Katy and Fulshear areas will be significant...
First public meeting on Magnolia's master thoroughfare plan set for Feb. 1
The city of Magnolia will hold a public meeting on its master thoroughfare plan Feb. 1 at the Magnolia Event Center. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) The first public meeting on the city of Magnolia’s master thoroughfare plan will take place Feb. 1 from 6-8 p.m. at the Magnolia Event Center, 11659 FM 1488, Magnolia, the city announced via the plan’s website.
METRO to add bike-sharing to its transit system
METRO will develop a six- to nine-month transition plan to take over the footprint of Houston BCycle. (Courtesy Houston BCycle) In an effort to address first- and last-mile connectivity to its system, the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County will take over the operation of Houston BCycle, Houston’s only bike-sharing program.
D'Agostino to complete final multifamily project in Conroe's City Place development
City Place Phase 2, a 272-unit garden-style apartment complex, will open in November. (Design Rendering Courtesy D'Agostino Companies) City Place, a 65-acre mixed-use development on the northwest quadrant of I-45 and League Line Road in Conroe, is in the final stages of development. According to the website of developer D'Agostino...
