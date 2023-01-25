ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

NBC Sports

Isabeau Levito, Bradie Tennell, Amber Glenn named to U.S. team for World Championships

SAN JOSE, Calif. – With a calm command belying her age, Isabeau Levito has taken control of U.S. women’s skating at age 15. Levito came here as the solid favorite to take her first national title, and she did it with a seemingly effortless grace, her balletic style producing solid winning performances in both Thursday’s short program and Friday’s free skate.
The Spun

Look: Tennis Star Asked To Remove Her Shirt Before Australian Open Match

Earlier this week, Victoria Azarenka fell in the semifinals of the Australian Open - but not before a bizarre incident happened. Azarenka fell to reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina by a final score of 7-6, 6-3. Before the match, though, she walked onto Rod Laver Arena wearing a Paris Saint ...
OnlyHomers

Olympian Tragically Dies

The honor of representing one’s country at the international level is something that most athletes cherish as one of the greatest honors of their life. There is no greater stage in which to represent your country as an athlete than representing them as an Olympian.
NBC Sports

Germany sweeps women’s luge medals at world championships

Olympic silver medalist Anna Berreiter led a German sweep of the women’s medals at the world luge championships at home in Oberhof on Saturday. Berreiter prevailed by 58 thousandths of a second over Julia Taubitz, who led the German medals sweep at the last worlds in 2021, combining times from two runs. At 23, she is the youngest women’s world champion since American Erin Hamlin in 2009.
atptour.com

Tsitsipas Shows Resolve To Reach First Melbourne Final, World No. 1 Within Grasp

Greek defeats Khachanov, awaits Djokovic or Paul in Sunday's final. Stefanos Tsitsipas will play for his first Grand Slam title and the No. 1 Pepperstone ATP Ranking after he booked his place in the Australian Open final with a gritty win against Karen Khachanov. In a 7-6(2), 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-3 semi-final victory on Friday, the Greek dominated with his all-action game, keeping his opponent under constant pressure in the three-hour, 21-minute match.
NBC Sports

Matt Weston, Susanne Kreher win first world skeleton titles; Olympic champs struggle

Weston, 15th at last year’s Olympics, prevailed by 1.79 seconds combining times from four runs, the largest margin of victory at worlds for men or women since 2012. Weston became the second British man to win a world skeleton title after Kristan Bromley in 2008. The 25-year-old from Surrey left taekwondo at age 17 due to a reported back injury and has three wins in six World Cups this season.
BBC

Para Nordic World Championship: Scott Meenagh wins historic silver medal

Scott Meenagh has won Britain's first ever Para Nordic World Championship medal with silver in the 12.5km seated biathlon event in Sweden. The Scot, a two-time Winter Paralympian, finished narrowly behind American Aaron Pike in Ostersund. Meenagh moved up into medal contention after the third of four shooting phases. The...
BGR.com

World Surf League adds Apple Watch as official wearable equipment

The World Surf League (WSL) announced the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra as the official wearable equipment of the competition. This is the first time the Apple Watch will be used as official competitor equipment in a professional sports environment. Athletes will get access to the new WSL Surfer app to keep them informed while in the water during the competition.
thegolfnewsnet.com

Tracing champions’ footsteps in greater San Diego

The third hole of the South Course at Torrey Pines Golf Club in San Diego, Calif. as seen on Thursday, November 16, 2006. (Copyright USGA/John Mummert) The image of Tiger Woods releasing a jubilant scream toward the sky -- his back arched and two fists pumping -- just after his 12-foot birdie putt curled into the cup on the 72nd hole of the the 2008 US Open at Torrey Pines’ South Course is iconic. It’s a scene that will forever be etched into the minds of golf fans who watched that epic. It’s a moment that has decisively linked San Diego with championship golf ever since; and each year around this time that link grows temporarily stronger as the PGA Tour makes its annual visit to San Diego for the Farmers Insurance Open.
The Associated Press

Paul, McDonald on US Davis Cup team; Nainkin interim captain

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — Australian Open semifinalist Tommy Paul and the player who eliminated Rafael Nadal at Melbourne Park, Mackenzie McDonald, are among the players picked by interim captain David Nainkin for the U.S. Davis Cup team’s matches at Uzbekistan next week. Nainkin’s appointment was announced Friday,...

