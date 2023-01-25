Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Isabeau Levito, Bradie Tennell, Amber Glenn named to U.S. team for World Championships
SAN JOSE, Calif. – With a calm command belying her age, Isabeau Levito has taken control of U.S. women’s skating at age 15. Levito came here as the solid favorite to take her first national title, and she did it with a seemingly effortless grace, her balletic style producing solid winning performances in both Thursday’s short program and Friday’s free skate.
Look: Tennis Star Asked To Remove Her Shirt Before Australian Open Match
Earlier this week, Victoria Azarenka fell in the semifinals of the Australian Open - but not before a bizarre incident happened. Azarenka fell to reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina by a final score of 7-6, 6-3. Before the match, though, she walked onto Rod Laver Arena wearing a Paris Saint ...
CBS Sports
Australian Open 2023: Novak Djokovic's father misses semifinal after being seen posing with pro-Russia fans
Novak Djokovic's father, Srdjan, didn't attend his son's victory in the semifinals of the Australian Open on Friday. Srdjan Djokovic was seen posing with spectators that brought in banned Russian flags to Melbourne Park earlier in the week. According to the Associated Press, Srdjan Djokovic released a statement saying that...
NBC Sports
Knierim/Frazier, Chock/Bates lead U.S. Figure Skating Championships, age records in play
At the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, teens will likely win the men’s and women’s events. The pre-event favorites in pairs and ice dance, and now leaders after day one, are all in their 30s. World champions Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier easily took the largest pairs’ short program...
Tennis-Soccer mom Azarenka ordered to take off PSG shirt at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Self-described "obnoxious soccer mom" Victoria Azarenka was ordered to take off her Paris St Germain shirt at the Australian Open on Thursday before bowing out of the Grand Slam with a straight sets defeat by Elena Rybakina in the semi-finals.
Olympian Tragically Dies
The honor of representing one’s country at the international level is something that most athletes cherish as one of the greatest honors of their life. There is no greater stage in which to represent your country as an athlete than representing them as an Olympian.
Lifeguard Luke Shepardson wins Hawaii surfing “Super Bowl”
HONOLULU (AP) — Luke Shepardson was declared the winner in one of the world’s most prestigious and storied surfing contests held in Hawaii over the weekend for the first time in seven years. Shepardson was declared the winner Sunday of The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational, while John...
NBC Sports
Germany sweeps women’s luge medals at world championships
Olympic silver medalist Anna Berreiter led a German sweep of the women’s medals at the world luge championships at home in Oberhof on Saturday. Berreiter prevailed by 58 thousandths of a second over Julia Taubitz, who led the German medals sweep at the last worlds in 2021, combining times from two runs. At 23, she is the youngest women’s world champion since American Erin Hamlin in 2009.
atptour.com
Tsitsipas Shows Resolve To Reach First Melbourne Final, World No. 1 Within Grasp
Greek defeats Khachanov, awaits Djokovic or Paul in Sunday's final. Stefanos Tsitsipas will play for his first Grand Slam title and the No. 1 Pepperstone ATP Ranking after he booked his place in the Australian Open final with a gritty win against Karen Khachanov. In a 7-6(2), 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-3 semi-final victory on Friday, the Greek dominated with his all-action game, keeping his opponent under constant pressure in the three-hour, 21-minute match.
How Many Tours Does The PGA Tour Run?
The PGA Tour runs a number of different professional golf tours, from feeder circuits to its over-50s PGA Tour Champions
NBC Sports
Matt Weston, Susanne Kreher win first world skeleton titles; Olympic champs struggle
Weston, 15th at last year’s Olympics, prevailed by 1.79 seconds combining times from four runs, the largest margin of victory at worlds for men or women since 2012. Weston became the second British man to win a world skeleton title after Kristan Bromley in 2008. The 25-year-old from Surrey left taekwondo at age 17 due to a reported back injury and has three wins in six World Cups this season.
Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics Hometown Heroes exhibit to be unveiled at Alf Engen Ski Museum
PARK CITY, Utah — The Alf Engen Ski Museum announced a new exhibit featuring Hometown Heroes from the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics. The museum will honor six athletes […]
BBC
Para Nordic World Championship: Scott Meenagh wins historic silver medal
Scott Meenagh has won Britain's first ever Para Nordic World Championship medal with silver in the 12.5km seated biathlon event in Sweden. The Scot, a two-time Winter Paralympian, finished narrowly behind American Aaron Pike in Ostersund. Meenagh moved up into medal contention after the third of four shooting phases. The...
CW LIVE: 'UCI is a mafia': doper defends Nairo Quintana; Giro d'Italia cities see pink; Marianne Vos extends with Jumbo-Visma; Cam Mason's boxfresh champion's jersey; flying start for Saint Piran's Track Champs debut; Kobe Goossens wins Trofeo Andratx
Your daily dose of all the good stuff from the world of cycling
World Surf League adds Apple Watch as official wearable equipment
The World Surf League (WSL) announced the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra as the official wearable equipment of the competition. This is the first time the Apple Watch will be used as official competitor equipment in a professional sports environment. Athletes will get access to the new WSL Surfer app to keep them informed while in the water during the competition.
thegolfnewsnet.com
Tracing champions’ footsteps in greater San Diego
The third hole of the South Course at Torrey Pines Golf Club in San Diego, Calif. as seen on Thursday, November 16, 2006. (Copyright USGA/John Mummert) The image of Tiger Woods releasing a jubilant scream toward the sky -- his back arched and two fists pumping -- just after his 12-foot birdie putt curled into the cup on the 72nd hole of the the 2008 US Open at Torrey Pines’ South Course is iconic. It’s a scene that will forever be etched into the minds of golf fans who watched that epic. It’s a moment that has decisively linked San Diego with championship golf ever since; and each year around this time that link grows temporarily stronger as the PGA Tour makes its annual visit to San Diego for the Farmers Insurance Open.
Paul, McDonald on US Davis Cup team; Nainkin interim captain
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — Australian Open semifinalist Tommy Paul and the player who eliminated Rafael Nadal at Melbourne Park, Mackenzie McDonald, are among the players picked by interim captain David Nainkin for the U.S. Davis Cup team’s matches at Uzbekistan next week. Nainkin’s appointment was announced Friday,...
