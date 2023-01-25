Read full article on original website
Speaker references ‘Herndon’s disease’ during Denver public commentDavid HeitzDenver, CO
DIA expansion plans boast $7.4 million in new artDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Aurora council wants to slow down trafficDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Certain Hyundai and Kia cars are not covered by some auto insurance companies.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
State issues health advisory for marijuana sold in Denver, NorthglennMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Major name emerges as top Broncos head coach candidate
A huge name has emerged as the potential frontrunner for the open Denver Broncos head coaching job. 9News Denver reporter Mike Klis reported on Thursday afternoon that DeMeco Ryans has emerged as a top candidate for the Broncos job. Ryans is currently the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers. DeMeco Ryans emerges as a Read more... The post Major name emerges as top Broncos head coach candidate appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Chiefs Deliver Disturbing News On Travis Kelce Friday
The Kansas City Chiefs delivered bad news on Travis Kelce Friday. The Chief’s tight end had a big week against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round win as he caught two touchdown passes. He caught 12 touchdown passes in the regular season. Kelce was expecting to be a...
bvmsports.com
Kiszla: First thing DeMeco Ryans needs to change at Broncos headquarters? Quarterback Russell Wilson works to please coach, not vice versa
Sports Sports ColumnistsOpinion, Opinion ColumnistOpinion, Opinion Columnist Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author’s interpretation of facts and data. , Represents the opinion of the author who is either a paid columnist or an unpaid guest columnist. Sports Columnists | Kiszla: First thing DeMeco Ryans needs to change at Broncos headquarters? Quarterback Russell Wilson works to please…
Broncos all but concede DeMeco Ryans defeat with latest coaching rumor
The Denver Broncos are in search of a new head coach and they reportedly tried to return to a candidate who removed themselves from the sweepstakes. The Denver Broncos are in desperate need of a head coach after firing Nathaniel Hackett 15 games into the season. The team drastically fell short of expectations of making the playoffs, finishing the year with a 5-12 record.
Report: Favorite emerges for Broncos head coach job
The Denver Broncos appear to be zeroing in on a new head coach. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has emerged as the “top candidate” for the Broncos job, Mike Klis of 9 News reports. The Broncos have only had one interview with Ryans. They will have to wait until after the Niners face... The post Report: Favorite emerges for Broncos head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Here's What Panthers Coaching Hire Means For Cowboys Staff
The wait for the first NFL head coaching hire of 2023 is over. The Carolina Panthers hired former Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich on Thursday. Reich was hired over Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks and Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. The franchise reportedly targeted ...
wearebuffalo.net
Aaron Rodgers One Step Closer To Playing the Bills Twice a Year
The NFL still has to get through the AFC and NFC Championship games, along with the Pro Bowl skills challenge and of course, the Super Bowl. However, the NFL off-season moves are already starting fast and furious. The Bills fired safeties coach Jim Salgado on Thursday, while the head coaching...
NFL World Furious With Thursday's Head Coaching Hire
The Carolina Panthers hired Frank Reich to be their new head coach on Thursday. Reich has four-plus seasons of NFL head coaching experience and a major connection to the Panthers as the first quarterback in franchise history. However, there are plenty of people who think that Steve Wilks, the ...
Yardbarker
Deion Sanders confirms former Vikings HC Mike Zimmer joining staff at Colorado
Sanders did not say what role Zimmer would have on staff. Sanders has already hired former Alabama co-DC Charles Kelly as his defensive coordinator, so it appears Zimmer won’t be running Colorado’s defense. “Coach Zimmer’s coming too, by the way. So another two head coaches [Willie Taggart],” Sanders...
Panthers reportedly didn't speak to Steve Wilks about assistant role under Frank Reich
On Thursday, the Carolina Panthers passed on interim coach Steve Wilks, instead hiring former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich for the same role. As the Panthers' coaching search concluded, a ludicrous notion began to spread that Carolina would like to have Wilks and Reich on the same staff in a perfect world. According to Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer, the Panthers never had conversations with either candidate related to working together.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Letting Go Of Four More Assistant Coaches Including OL Coach Joe Philbin
In addition to moving on from LB coach George Edwards and RB coach Skip Peete, the Cowboys will not be bringing back OL coach Joe Philbin, assistant DL coach Leon Lett and assistant HC Rob Davis, per Clarence Hill. Todd Archer adds offensive assistant Kyle Valero will not return. Philbin,...
Panthers' hiring of Frank Reich's daughter could be part of Steve Wilks' potential lawsuit
The Carolina Panthers announced they hired former Colts head coach Frank Reich to officially replace Matt Rhule, spurning interim head coach Steve Wilks in the process. A closer look at the Panthers’ recent hires, though, may bring us back to an issue the NFL has been struggling to fight in recent years. It may also lead Carolina into pending litigation against the NFL and multiple other teams, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.
Yardbarker
Dallas Cowboys announce coaching contract decisions
The Dallas Cowboys announced they were not renewing several coaching contracts for the 2023 season. The decisions come days after the Cowboys lost in the Divisional Round to the San Francisco 49ers. Owner Jerry Jones was emotional and said he was “sick” following Sunday night’s 19-12 narrow defeat. Jones said head coach Mike McCarthy’s job was safe for next season.
Kirk Herbstreit Predicting 1 NFL Upset This Weekend
Kirk Herbstreit appeared on this Friday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show to make his picks for this weekend's conference title games. When it comes to the NFC Championship Game, the Eagles are slight favorites over the 49ers. Last weekend, the Eagles dismantled the Giants by a final ...
Look: 'The Bachelor' Alum Is Engaged To An NFL Player
Hannah Ann Sluss has officially received the final rose. The Bachelor alum was spotted at a Cabo airport this week sporting an engagement ring. She eventually announced her engagement to Colts running back Jake Funk on social media. Sluss and Funk have been linked together for ...
Panthers' Second Choice For Head Coaching Job Reportedly Revealed
The Carolina Panthers have made the first hire of the 2023 NFL coaching cycle, tabbing former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich to take over for the fired Matt Rhule. Reich, who was fired himself nine games into his fifth season in Indianapolis, brings head coaching experience to the job, ...
Yardbarker
Former Steelers CB Ike Taylor's Revealing Answer On The One Man Responsible For Matt Canada's Return
The Pittsburgh Steelers have elected to retain Matt Canada as their offensive coordinator. The decision is made, and no amount of grousing or histrionics is going to change that fact. Fans are despondent but have little choice but to move toward acceptance. At some point this summer before opening day the feeling will turn to optimism and the hope that somehow Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan know something we don’t about Canada.
Jim Harbaugh revives NFL return rumors with intriguing move involving Denver
Although Jim Harbaugh had already expressed his commitment to the Michigan Wolverines, rumors of a potential return to the NFL are not going away easily. Don’t expect that to die down anytime soon, especially after it’s been reported that Harbaugh met last week with Denver Broncos owner Greg Penner.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Jim Irsay's No. 1 Candidate
Jim Irsay is sticking with interim head coach Jeff Saturday as his No. 1 pick to retain the full-time position, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Irsay's preference reportedly comes despite disagreement from other executives within the Colts' front office. "Saturday, I’m told, presented his staff ...
Yardbarker
Steelers' Ike Taylor Detailed Absolutely Cussing Out The Overwhelmed Marvin Lewis And Entire Bengals Sideline Back In 2005
Former Pittsburgh Steelers legend, Ike Taylor shared an amazing story on his podcast, Bleav in Steelers, which he co-hosts with Mark Bergin. The season may be over now for the Steelers but the playoffs are underway for the remaining teams. Bergin asked Taylor what his, "welcome to the NFL playoffs moment" was.
