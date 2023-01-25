Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas businesses feeling the impact of 'Dropicana' as project enters next phase
The impact of "Dropicana" is being felt by more than just drivers as businesses along the stretch say they already feel the effects of the project. Las Vegas businesses feeling the impact of ‘Dropicana’ …. The impact of "Dropicana" is being felt by more than just drivers as...
8newsnow.com
Residents voice safety concerns after uptick in homeless encampments in Las Vegas neighborhood
Homelessness is seen in certain parts of the Las Vegas valley, but more and more people are complaining that encampments are now popping up in their neighborhoods. Residents voice safety concerns after uptick in homeless …. Homelessness is seen in certain parts of the Las Vegas valley, but more and...
8newsnow.com
Sherry's Forecast: Thursday, Jan. 26 6:45 a.m.
Sherry’s Forecast: Thursday, Jan. 26 6:45 a.m. Sherry's Forecast: Thursday, Jan. 26 6:45 a.m. CCSD Superintendent Jara addresses teacher shortages, …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/ccsd-superintendent-jara-addresses-teacher-shortages-school-funding-in-state-of-schools-address/. First unionized Nevada Starbucks still without representation …. While a second Starbucks location in Nevada announced its intent to unionize, the first location to successfully vote to...
8newsnow.com
Here is how you can request a traffic signal in your Las Vegas neighborhood
Is there an intersection in the Las Vegas valley that you feel is unsafe or has a high traffic volume? Here is how you can request a further study of the intersection and possibly have a traffic light installed. Here is how you can request a traffic signal in your...
8newsnow.com
Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery expanding, adding 5,000 burial plots
The Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery is the second busiest cemetery of its kind in the nation and the much-needed expansion could not have come at a better time. Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery expanding, …. The Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery is the second busiest cemetery of its kind...
8newsnow.com
First unionized Nevada Starbucks still without representation as second location files to unionize
While a second Starbucks location in Nevada announced its intent to unionize, the first location to successfully vote to do so still remains mostly unrepresented. First unionized Nevada Starbucks still without representation …. While a second Starbucks location in Nevada announced its intent to unionize, the first location to successfully...
8newsnow.com
Class action lawsuit filed against top casino companies
Class action lawsuit filed against top casino companies. The lawsuit focuses on rising room rates across resorts. CCSD Superintendent Jara addresses teacher shortages, …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/ccsd-superintendent-jara-addresses-teacher-shortages-school-funding-in-state-of-schools-address/. First unionized Nevada Starbucks still without representation …. While a second Starbucks location in Nevada announced its intent to unionize, the first location to successfully...
8newsnow.com
Update: Missing 19-year-old woman found
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are trying to find a woman reported missing who was last seen Thursday night. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan police, 19-year-old Anabel Ceja was last contacted on Jan. 26, around 7:30 p.m. near the 2800 block of E. Bonanza Road, east of Eastern Avenue. She may be driving a blue 2014 Nissan Altima with Nevada license plate 965-V94.
8newsnow.com
UPDATE: Missing 3-year-old boy last seen in central Las Vegas valley located, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are searching for a missing 3-year-old boy last seen on Thursday morning. Legend Day-Shempert was last seen near the 3600 block of Cambridge Street near Maryland Parkway and Twain Avenue at approximately 10 a.m. He was wearing a red, white, and black Nike jacket...
8newsnow.com
Go bald for childhood cancer during St. Baldrick’s fundraiser
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Every year, local residents take a brave step to go bald for some very brave children. It’s that time of year again for the annual St. Baldrick’s Day head-shaving fundraising event. This is the 14th year of the event which has raised millions...
8newsnow.com
2023 State of the Schools address with Dr. Jesus Jara
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara will deliver his 2023 State of the Schools address Friday morning. Jara will focus on education funding, community cohesion, teacher recruitment and retention and ways the district is supporting students’ academic and social-emotional needs. Jara will...
Comments / 0