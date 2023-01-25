ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Sherry's Forecast: Thursday, Jan. 26 6:45 a.m.

Sherry's Forecast: Thursday, Jan. 26 6:45 a.m.
Class action lawsuit filed against top casino companies

Class action lawsuit filed against top casino companies. The lawsuit focuses on rising room rates across resorts.
Update: Missing 19-year-old woman found

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are trying to find a woman reported missing who was last seen Thursday night. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan police, 19-year-old Anabel Ceja was last contacted on Jan. 26, around 7:30 p.m. near the 2800 block of E. Bonanza Road, east of Eastern Avenue. She may be driving a blue 2014 Nissan Altima with Nevada license plate 965-V94.
Go bald for childhood cancer during St. Baldrick’s fundraiser

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Every year, local residents take a brave step to go bald for some very brave children. It’s that time of year again for the annual St. Baldrick’s Day head-shaving fundraising event. This is the 14th year of the event which has raised millions...
2023 State of the Schools address with Dr. Jesus Jara

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara will deliver his 2023 State of the Schools address Friday morning. Jara will focus on education funding, community cohesion, teacher recruitment and retention and ways the district is supporting students’ academic and social-emotional needs. Jara will...
